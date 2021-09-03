Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open flat; SGX Nifty in green

Sensex, Nifty may open flat on Friday. Asian stocks were steady Friday and the dollar held a drop after cyclicals led Wall Street to a record high ahead of a U.S. jobs report that will shape views on the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.
03 Sep 2021, 07:54:04 AM IST
Merchandise exports grow 45% YoY in August to $33.14 bn
India’s merchandise exports grew 45.17% year-on-year in August to $33.14 billion, but slipped off the highest ever reported in July of $35.17 billion, official data from the commerce and industry ministry showed on Thursday. Exports reported in August is an increase of 27.5% over the $25.99 billion reported in August 2019, said the ministry. (Read more)
03 Sep 2021, 07:49:01 AM IST
US weekly unemployment claims fall, layoffs lowest in 24 yrs
U.S. weekly initial jobless claims fell last week, and layoffs dropped to their lowest in more than 24 years. Still, rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks have threatened the economic recovery, keeping the Federal Reserve from pulling back on its massive stimulus. "It was better than expected but it wasn’t enough to change anyone’s views about what is going on, or the pace of tapering or what Friday’s number might be. It was just within the range of estimates," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss. On Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report was much weaker than expected. On Friday, the U.S. government will report on payrolls for August. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to rise by 750,000, with the unemployment rate anticipated to dip to 5.2% from 5.4%, according to Reuters estimates.
03 Sep 2021, 07:40:18 AM IST
Asian indices witness steady start
Asian stocks were steady Friday and the dollar held a drop after cyclicals led Wall Street to a record high ahead of a U.S. jobs report that will shape views on the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. Equities gained in Japan but dipped in China and Hong Kong. U.S. futures fluctuated after energy shares helped the S&P 500 to a new peak. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was little changed and the dollar was at a four-week low. Chinese technology stocks retreated, with investors continuing to weigh Beijing’s regulatory crackdown. President Xi Jinping said the nation will set up a new stock exchange to provide financing for innovative smaller firms. Traders were also monitoring the latest twists at indebted developer China Evergrande Group.
S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell less than 0.1%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.5%
South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.5%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.7%
China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1%
03 Sep 2021, 07:39:10 AM IST
US indices close at record highs
Record-setting world stocks moved higher on Thursday after jobless claims data suggested the US labour market was charging ahead even as new COVID-19 infections surge, while the risk of a upcoming sub-par U.S. payrolls report weighed on the dollar. Economic data from Asia and Europe was largely disappointing but the Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to a pandemic-era low. The decline in layoffs to their lowest in more than 24 years helped ease concerns about the state of the U.S. economy even if the closely watched employment report for August on Friday shows a slowdown in nonfarm payrolls growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.4 percent at 35,443.82. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 4,536.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 15,331.18.
