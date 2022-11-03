Stock Market LIVE: Fed's hawkish tone may depress the indices; SGX Nifty in red

03 Nov 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Adani Transmission, Mahindra Finance, Dabur, PNB, JSW Steel, Mahindra Holidays, JK Paper, TCI, Dalmia Bharat, Manali Petrochemicals
Adani Enterprises, Bank of India, HDFC, HPCL, Vodafone Idea, UCO Bank and Raymond will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today. (Read More)
03 Nov 2022, 08:35 AM IST
Dalmia Bharat Q2 profit falls 77% to ₹47 crore
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday reported a 76.84% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹47 crore for the quarter ended September.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹203 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations increased 15.11% to ₹2,971 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same stood at ₹2,581 crore.
Dalmia Bharat's total expenses rose nearly 29 per cent to ₹2,980 crore in the latest quarter under review.
Sales volume increased 13.72 per cent in the September quarter to 5.8 Million Tonnes (MT) compared to the year-ago period. (PTI)
03 Nov 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Elon Musk to lay off 50% Twitter workforce, revoke work-from-anywhere policy and ask employees to get back to office
In an effort to reduce costs, Elon Musk plans to cut around 3,700 workers at Twitter, or 50% of the workforce, according to Bloomberg sources. Twitter's new owner intends to inform impacted employees on November 4. The remaining staff will be asked to go to offices as Musk also plans to alter the company's current work-from-anywhere policy. Sources say that some exceptions may still be granted.
Musk has to find methods to reduce the expenditures of a company that he claims he overpaid. In April, just as markets began to decline, the billionaire committed to paying $54.20 per share. He then allegedly claimed that the corporation had deceived him about the popularity of bogus accounts while he tried for months to back out of the transaction. In recent weeks, Musk gave in and decided to close the purchase under the predetermined terms after the San Francisco-based company had filed a lawsuit to ensure Musk fulfils his commitment. (Read More)
03 Nov 2022, 08:11 AM IST
Bikaji Foods IPO: GMP, other details as issue opens today. Should you subscribe?
Bikaji Foods International Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on Thursday, November 3, 2022 and the three-day issue conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹285 to ₹300 per share for its ₹881 crore-initial share sale.
Bikaji Foods IPO consists of 2.93 crore shares in the public issue, which will be a pure offer for sale (OFS) by its promoters and existing shareholders. Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch ₹881 crore.
As per market observers, Bikaji Foods shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹71 in the grey market today. (Read More)
03 Nov 2022, 08:10 AM IST
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen tracking U.S. peers' rise post Fed remarks
Indian government bond yields are expected to trend higher in early trades on Thursday, tracking their U.S. peers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its hawkish tone on monetary policy, dampening hopes of a moderation in rate hikes.
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to be in a 7.41%-7.46% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.4044% on Wednesday.
"There was an initial dovish reading of the Fed's statement, but (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell made it amply clear in his remarks at the press conference that there will still be more rate hikes, even though 75 bps moves are less likely to be repeated," the trader said. (Reuters)
03 Nov 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Oil PSUs asked to come up with better asset monetisation plans
State-run oil and gas companies have been ordered back to the drawing board after failing to come up with “comprehensive" plans to monetize their assets.
Earlier this year, these marketing companies -- HPCL, GAIL, and Indian Oil-- told the petroleum ministry that monetizing assets such as oil and gas pipelines was not a viable proposition, arguing it was an expensive way to raise capital.
Following this, the government agreed to shelve the plan but told them to come up with alternatives within a month.
Two officials aware of the development said the ministry eventually received a few alternative proposals but did not find them comprehensive or practical and has now asked the companies to come up with “more comprehensive" proposals. (Read More)
03 Nov 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Mahindra Finance net profit falls 55% in July-September
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday reported over a 55% decline in its net profit at ₹492 crore in the quarter ended September 2022.
In the year-ago same quarter ended September 2021, it had posted a net profit of ₹1,103 crore.
Total income increased 3 per cent to ₹3,029 crore during the quarter under review against ₹2,951 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a release.
The non-banking finance company focused on providing financial services in the rural and semi-urban markets said in Q2FY22 it had witnessed a significant reversal of impairment provisions due to improvement in asset quality which had deteriorated during Q1 FY22 during the second wave of Covid-19. (PTI)
03 Nov 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Multibagger stock declares special interim dividend, PAT jumps 13% in Q2
With a market valuation of ₹24,962.74 crore, Atul Ltd. is a large-cap company in the chemical industry. The company is an integrated chemical corporation that provides services to around 4,000 customers from 30 different sectors worldwide. One of India's leading integrated chemical firms is Atul. Along with releasing its Q2 results, the company also declared a special interim dividend for its shareholders of ₹7.50 per share. (Read More)
03 Nov 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Adani Transmission net profit falls 32% to ₹194 crore in July-September quarter
Adani Transmission on Wednesday reported a 32 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at ₹194 crore in the September quarter compared to year ago, mainly due to adverse forex movement adjustment.
The company explained in a statement that in the second quarter of FY23, consolidated PAT (profit after tax) or net profit of ₹194 crore was lower year on year.
The Q2 number is not comparable on account of adverse forex movement (MTM) of ₹138 crore (mark-to-market adjustment on foreign currency loans) vs ₹6 crore gain in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal in the AEML (Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd) business, the company stated.
The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹289 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021. (PTI)
03 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Das backs inflation stance ahead of RBI policy meet
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday defended the central bank’s actions saying that premature tightening of policy rates would have been very costly for the country.
While acknowledging that RBI was behind the curve to tame inflation, Das said that the monetary policy committee (MPC) did not want to upset the recovery process. “We prevented a complete downward turn of our economy after recording negative growth in FY20-21," said Das in his inaugural speech at a banking conference. “We wanted the economy to safely land in turbulent waters through which the economy has been sailing through the covid period," he added. (Read More)
03 Nov 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Global Health IPO opens today, raises ₹662 crore from anchor investors
Global Health Limited, which is set to open its ₹2,206 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, 3 November, has ₹662 crore from anchor investors.
Medanta operator Global Health Ltd has decided to allocate 1.97 crore equity shares at ₹336 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to about ₹662 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
The anchor investors include--Government of Singapore, Nomura, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Max Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance Company are among the anchor investors.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.08 crore equity shares. (Read More)
03 Nov 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Rupee falls 21 paise to close at 82.80 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 21 paise to close at 82.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a muted trend in domestic equities ahead of the release of the US Fed's policy statement.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.64 and witnessed a high of 82.62 and a low of 82.81.
It finally settled at 82.80 against the American currency, registering a fall of 21 paise over its last close of 82.59. (PTI)
03 Nov 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Tata Group brings AirAsia India under Air India’s wings
AirAsia Bhd exited the Indian budget airline that carried its name, with its majority Indian partner, Tata Group’s Air India, agreeing to acquire the 16.67% stake the Malaysian carrier still owned in AirAsia India for ₹155.65 crore. According to the share purchase agreement, AirAsia India can continue to use the ‘AirAsia’ brand name for 12 months, the Malaysian company said on Wednesday.
In a separate statement, Air India said that AirAsia India would be merged with Air India Express in about 12 months. The merged entity will be rebranded as Air India Express. (Read More)
03 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stocks end down, yields up as Powell sticks to hawkish stance
U.S. stocks ended a volatile session lower while Treasury yields were up Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too soon to speculate over a pause in rate hikes.
Powell, in remarks during a news conference after the announcement, said "it is very premature to be thinking about pausing" on the effort to lift the federal funds target rate.
The Fed has been aggressively raising rates in order to bring down inflation, and investors have been speculating over when it could get less aggressive in its tightening cycle.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 505.44 points, or 1.55%, to 32,147.76, the S&P 500 lost 96.41 points, or 2.50%, to 3,759.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 366.05 points, or 3.36%, to 10,524.80. (Reuters)