Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on tepid note; SGX Nifty in red

04 Jan 2023, 07:38 AM IST
NCLAT to hear Google’s appeal against CCI's Rs1,337 crore penalty order today
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will on Wednesday hear an appeal filed by Google LLC. contesting Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order imposing a fine of ₹1337 crore on the tech company for alleged violations in the android mobile ecosystem.
NCLAT’s principal bench in the national capital comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and technical member Alok Srivastava will hear the appeal, NCLAT’s schedule for Wednesday showed. The company is represented by counsels Toshit Shandilya and Ravisekhar Nair. (Read More)
04 Jan 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.86 against US dollar
The rupee pared initial gains and settled 8 paise lower at 82.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed by a strong greenback overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a positive note at 82.69 against the greenback, but pared the gains and fell to an intra-day low of 82.92.
The domestic currency finally settled at 82.86, down 8 paise over its previous close of 82.78.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 1 per cent higher at 104.55.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.02 per cent to USD 85.93 per barrel. (PTI)
04 Jan 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Reliance Consumer to acquire 50 pc equity stake in Sosyo Hajoori Beverages
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. (RRVL), on Tuesday announced it will acquire a 50 per cent equity stake in Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited (SHBPL), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand 'Sosyo'.
The existing promoters, the Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL.
Sosyo is a heritage Indian brand with around 100 years of legacy in carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and juices. Established in 1923 by Abbas Abdulrahim Hajoori, the company is one of the leading players in the domestic soft drinks market. (ANI)
04 Jan 2023, 07:33 AM IST
RailTel to monetise Wi-Fi project covering over 6,100 railway stations
RailTel on 3 January has announced that it has tied up with a technology firm in a bid to monetise its Wi-Fi project at more than 6,100 railway stations across India. RailTel which is a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, signed a five-year contract with a consortium led by 3i Infotech Ltd, a global information technology company based at Mumbai, a company statement said.
The other members of the consortium are Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Limited (FISST) and Yellow Inc. (Read More)
04 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two day trading stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those two scrips:
1] Indian Hotels: Buy at ₹320, target ₹335, stop loss ₹315; and
2] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹962, target ₹980, stop loss ₹948. (Read More)
04 Jan 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Steep discount in domestic spot gold to bank rate raises eyebrows
Spot gold prices in the domestic market have been trading at a steep discount to the metal’s bank rate for an extended period, a departure from the typical premium it trades at, especially during the wedding season.
Spot gold was trading at an $18-25/ounce (approximately 31g) discount, against a typical premium of $1, for a record 40 days now because of a supply-demand mismatch driven by a sharp jump in price, rise in circulation of recycled gold, a trade pact with the UAE that facilitates import of the metal at lower duty, and suspected leakages, traders said. (Read More)
04 Jan 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag
Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 with big drags from Tesla and Apple, while investors worried about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path as they awaited minutes from its December meeting.
Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc hit their lowest level since August 2020 and put pressure on the consumer discretionary sector after missing Wall Street estimates for quarterly deliveries.
Apple Inc shares sank, with the iPhone maker hitting its lowest level since June 2021, after a report from Nikkei Asia pointed to weaker demand. In addition, an analyst downgraded their rating of the stock due to production cuts in COVID-19-hit China.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 15.43 points, or 0.40%, to end at 3,824.07 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 78.21 points, or 0.75%, to 10,388.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.33 points, or 0.04%, to 33,134.92. (Reuters)