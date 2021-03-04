Market LIVE Updates: Indian stocks eye weak opening; SGX Nifty in the red

Market LIVE: Asian stocks fell with U.S. futures Thursday after an overnight surge in bond yields once more dragged down shares on Wall Street. SGX Nifty opened in red.
Asian markets opened lowered on rising bond yields and on cue from Wall Street closing at a lower level amid a selloff in tech stocks.
04 Mar 2021, 08:44:45 AM IST
HCL Tech unit to issue dollar bond
HCL Tech unit HCL America's board has agreed to issue dollar denominateds unsecured notes worth $500 million to be listed on the Singapore Exchange. Earlier, HCL Technologies chief executive C Vijayakumar had said that Indian IT players are well-positioned to capture at least 20% share of the trillion-dollar incremental spend on technology over the next 4-5 years, potentially doubling the size of the industry.
Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday supported by gains in financial and metal stocks. Benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 51,444.65, up 1147.76 points or 2.28%, while the Nifty climbed 326.50 points or 2.19% to end at 15,245.60.
04 Mar 2021, 08:16:40 AM IST
Dollar trades higher
The dollar hit a seven-month high against the yen on Thursday as an orderly rise in U.S. Treasury yields lent support ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that may determine the trend for global bond markets and currencies. The dollar also traded near a three-month high against the Swiss franc and held on to gains against most currencies as a renewed sense of calm in the Treasury market supported sentiment. However, currencies were subdued overall as traders avoided taking out big positions before the speech later in the day. Investors are anxious to see if Powell expresses concern about a recent volatile sell-off in Treasuries and if there is any change in his assessment of the economy before the Fed's next meeting ending March 17. (Reuters)
04 Mar 2021, 07:51:23 AM IST
Gold recovers from 9-month low
Gold prices edged up on Thursday to recover from a near nine-month low hit in the previous session, although higher US treasury yields continued to weigh on the non-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,714.27 per ounce by 00:51 GMT, having dropped to their lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40 on Wednesday. US gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,712.80. Benchmark US treasury yields held near 1.5%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no returns.
04 Mar 2021, 07:39:19 AM IST
Asian markets open lower
Asian stocks fell with U.S. futures Thursday after an overnight surge in bond yields once more dragged down shares on Wall Street. Treasuries steadied and the dollar strengthened.
Stocks dropped in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while S&P 500 futures saw modest declines. Hong Kong and China opened lower. Earlier, the Nasdaq 100 slumped to a two-month low and the S&P 500 extended its slide into a second day. A selloff in high-flying giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. outweighed gains in banks and energy producers.
SGX Nifty was down 109.00 points or 0.72% to 15,072.00.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:56 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.9%.
Topix index fell 1%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%.
Kospi index fell 1.1%.
Hang Seng Index fell 1.3%.
Shanghai Composite was down 1%
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.48% after rising nine basis points.
Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 11 basis points to 1.79%.
04 Mar 2021, 07:36:56 AM IST
Wall Street closes lower amid tech stock selloff
The Nasdaq ended sharply lower after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs.
Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped, weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.08 points, or 0.38%, to 31,272.44, the S&P 500 lost 50.46 points, or 1.30%, to 3,819.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 361.04 points, or 2.7%, to 12,997.75.