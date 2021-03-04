Market LIVE Updates: Indian stocks eye weak opening; SGX Nifty in the red

Asian markets open lower

Asian stocks fell with U.S. futures Thursday after an overnight surge in bond yields once more dragged down shares on Wall Street. Treasuries steadied and the dollar strengthened.

Stocks dropped in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while S&P 500 futures saw modest declines. Hong Kong and China opened lower. Earlier, the Nasdaq 100 slumped to a two-month low and the S&P 500 extended its slide into a second day. A selloff in high-flying giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. outweighed gains in banks and energy producers.

SGX Nifty was down 109.00 points or 0.72% to 15,072.00.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:56 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.9%.

Topix index fell 1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%.

Kospi index fell 1.1%.

Hang Seng Index fell 1.3%.

Shanghai Composite was down 1%

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.48% after rising nine basis points.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 11 basis points to 1.79%.