Market LIVE Updates: Indian stocks eye weak opening; SGX Nifty in the red

Markets at close on Wednesday Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday supported by gains in financial and metal stocks. Benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 51,444.65, up 1147.76 points or 2.28%, while the Nifty climbed 326.50 points or 2.19% to end at 15,245.60.

Dollar trades higher The dollar hit a seven-month high against the yen on Thursday as an orderly rise in U.S. Treasury yields lent support ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that may determine the trend for global bond markets and currencies. The dollar also traded near a three-month high against the Swiss franc and held on to gains against most currencies as a renewed sense of calm in the Treasury market supported sentiment. However, currencies were subdued overall as traders avoided taking out big positions before the speech later in the day. Investors are anxious to see if Powell expresses concern about a recent volatile sell-off in Treasuries and if there is any change in his assessment of the economy before the Fed's next meeting ending March 17. (Reuters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold recovers from 9-month low Gold prices edged up on Thursday to recover from a near nine-month low hit in the previous session, although higher US treasury yields continued to weigh on the non-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,714.27 per ounce by 00:51 GMT, having dropped to their lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40 on Wednesday. US gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,712.80. Benchmark US treasury yields held near 1.5%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no returns.

Asian markets open lower Asian stocks fell with U.S. futures Thursday after an overnight surge in bond yields once more dragged down shares on Wall Street. Treasuries steadied and the dollar strengthened. Stocks dropped in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while S&P 500 futures saw modest declines. Hong Kong and China opened lower. Earlier, the Nasdaq 100 slumped to a two-month low and the S&P 500 extended its slide into a second day. A selloff in high-flying giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. outweighed gains in banks and energy producers. SGX Nifty was down 109.00 points or 0.72% to 15,072.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:56 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.9%. Topix index fell 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%. Kospi index fell 1.1%. Hang Seng Index fell 1.3%. Shanghai Composite was down 1% The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.48% after rising nine basis points. Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 11 basis points to 1.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}