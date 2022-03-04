Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty, Asia down, oil up; Ukraine nuclear plant on fire

Russia’s military action and sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies are creating a range of risks. They include high raw material costs, damage to global confidence that can sap investment and the potential for credit stress to ripple through markets.
Excise, customs collections see sharp decline in Dec-Jan
Excise duty and customs collections contracted sharply in December and January from a year ago due to cuts in taxes on fuel and edible oil imports, latest government figures showed.
However, when it comes to the overall gross tax revenue, better-than-expected collection of goods and services tax (GST) is likely to compensate for any shortfall in excise duty and customs receipts, economists said.
Gross tax revenue in January contracted by 4.4%, led by a 24% decline in excise duty revenue and a 36% decline in customs duty collections, data released by the controller general of accounts showed. (Read here)
Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire as Russia attacks: Bloomberg
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine came under attack from Russian shelling early Friday, Ukrainian officials said, raising the stakes in Vladimir Putin’s invasion as his forces bombarded cities across the nation.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said a fire broke out at the plant and called on Russia’s military to immediately halt firing. Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency the fire “has not affected ‘essential’ equipment" and plant personnel were taking “mitigatory actions."
President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as reports emerged about the attack, and the leaders called on Russia “to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," according to a White House statement.
Mariano Grossi, the IAEA’s director general, spoke with Ukrainian authorities about the nuclear power plant and warned of “severe danger" if its reactors were hit. Ukraine’s regulator told the agency there has been no change reported in radiation levels.
SGX Nifty futures slump 1.3% to 16,299.00 in early deals
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 212.50 points, or 1.29%, to 16,299.00 in early deals on Friday, indicating a lower start for Indian benchmarks.
On Thursday, Indian indices failed to hold on to early gains and ended the session in the red, with the Sensex falling 366.22 points to 55,102.68, and the Nifty down 108 points or 0.65% at 16,498.
Asia shares sink on fire at Ukraine nuclear plant, oil surges
Asian shares took a beating in early deals on Friday and oil prices jumped as a report of a nuclear power plant on fire amid continued fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops further unnerved investors.
S&P 500 futures shed 1.6% and Nasdaq futures lost 1.8%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.8% and traded near the day's lows. Markets across Asia were in a sea of red, with Japan down 2.3%, South Korea fell 1.4% and commodities-heavy Australia also lost 1.2%.
Overnight, Wall Street ended lower as investors remained on edge over the Ukraine crisis, while rising prices of commodities also weighed on market sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 23.05 points to 4,363.49. The Dow slid 96.69 points to 33,794.66. The Nasdaq dropped 214.07 points to 13,537.94.