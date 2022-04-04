Sensex soars 1335 pts, Nifty ends above 18,000; HDFC Bank, HDFC top gainers

04 Apr 2022, 03:44 PM IST
Sensex jumps 1335 pts, Nifty ends above 18,000; Banks, financials rally
Indian indices edged higher on Monday with the help of gains in HDFC Bank and HDFC as both companies decided to merge. Global sentiments were mixed as shares in Europe ended lower, while that in Asia advanced.
The Sensex added 1335.05 points, or 2.25%, to close at 60,611.74, while Nifty50 gained 382.95 points to end at 18,053.40. All the sectors ended in the green with banks, financials, power, metals making solid gains.
On the 30-stock index, the most gains were made by HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, and Hindustan Unilever among others, while Infosys and Titan were the only two losers.
On Nifty50, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HDFC Life, Adani Ports, and Kotak Bank made the most gains, while Infosys, Tata Consumers, Titan, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.
04 Apr 2022, 03:29 PM IST
Axis Securities top picks for the month of April, 2022
Axis Securities recommends Top Picks April, 2022: ICICI Bank; Bajaj Auto; Tech Mahindra; Maruti Suzuki India; State Bank of India; Hindalco Industries; Bharti Airtel; Federal Bank; Varun Beverages; Ashok Leyland; National Aluminium Company; Bata India; Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences; Equitas Small Finance Bank; Praj Industries; CCL Products (India)
04 Apr 2022, 03:23 PM IST
Narendra Solanki, head- equity research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on market performance
Indian markets opened on a positive note following positive Asian market peers and aided by merger announcement between India's largest private bank and largest private mortgage lender companies HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd. During the afternoon session markets maintained its positive momentum. Sentiments were also upbeat as India's merchandise exports spurt to a record high of $418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals.
04 Apr 2022, 03:12 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services adds over 4.5%; HDFC Bank, HDFC, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC lead
04 Apr 2022, 02:55 PM IST
HDFC Bank, HDFC shares continue to soar in one of the biggest M&A deals of 2022
HDFC Bank and HDFC shares continue to soar in noon deals following the massive announcement merger between both the companies. HDFC Bank was last up 9.21% at ₹1,644.75 apiece on NSE. The stock zoomed nearly 14% in intra-day deals earlier in the morning.
04 Apr 2022, 02:46 PM IST
Vodafone raises stake in Vodafone Idea to 47.61%
British telecom major Vodafone has raised its stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd through its subsidiary Prime Metals, a regulatory filing said on Monday.
04 Apr 2022, 02:35 PM IST
Oil rises above $105 as supply concerns persist
Oil rose above $105 a barrel on Monday as concern about tight supply arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear deal persisted despite countries releasing oil from strategic reserves.
The invasion of Ukraine in February sharply ramped up supply worries that were already underpinning oil prices. Sanctions imposed on Russia and buyers' avoidance of Russian oil have raised fears of larger supply losses from this month.
Brent crude was up 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.02 a barrel by 0805 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.08, or 1.1%, to $100.35. Both contracts slipped $1 when markets opened on Monday.
04 Apr 2022, 02:27 PM IST
Gold steady as stronger dollar, yields counter Ukraine woes
Gold prices were steady on Monday as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed following a solid U.S. payrolls report that raised expectations of aggressive rate hikes, while a worsening Ukraine crisis supported safe-haven bids for bullion.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,928.36 per ounce by 0700 GMT. U.S. Gold futures was up 0.2% to $1,928.10.
04 Apr 2022, 02:23 PM IST
Markets mostly up on US jobs data but rate worries linger
Asian markets mostly rose Monday as another strong jobs report provided some reassurance that the recovery in the US economy remained on track, though it also solidified expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
The gains were helped by another recent drop in oil prices after the 31-nation International Energy Agency agreed to tap its vast reserves to offset the removal of Russian exports, while the start of a ceasefire in Yemen eased concerns over supplies from the region.
Officials said Friday that the world's top economy added 431,000 positions in March while the unemployment rate fell to just slightly above pre-pandemic levels.
The figures showed that while inflation has surged to a 40-year high and the Ukraine war has fanned uncertainty, the recovery continues.
The economy's resilience will be taken as further evidence that it could withstand a sharper rise in interest rates to bring prices under control, with many observers now predicting a half-point hike in May.
However, expectations that rates will continue to go up have seen Treasury yields surge with commentators saying there were warning signs that growth will slow as the year progresses.
04 Apr 2022, 02:16 PM IST
Top Sensex gainers: Godrej Agro adds over 14%, Suryoday Small Finance Bank up over 12%
04 Apr 2022, 02:02 PM IST
HDFC Securities sees up to 20% upside in this IT stock in 3 months
Birlasoft shares have remained under consolidation phase in first one and half month this year. However, the IT stock is showcasing strong rebound from its recent lows around ₹380 apiece levels. In last one and half month, Birlasoft share price has appreciated up to ₹470 per share levels, logging around 25 per cent jump in this period.
04 Apr 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Four simple tips to prepare for the next market crash
Indian share markets have been afroth with volatility in the last couple of months.
After declining in December 2021 markets recovered only to be sit again by the Russia Ukraine war. But this hasn't dampened investor spirit.
Global benchmark indices, including the Sensex and the Nifty, are all up by more than 10%, which, truth be told is not startling.
However, with globalisation reaching a crescendo, the volatile nature of the market has only intensified.
Accepting and embracing volatility is central to benefit from the returns the market offers over time. Instead of worrying about the volatility, you must be prepared to deal with it.
Here are some tips to help you prepare for the next market correction.
04 Apr 2022, 01:41 PM IST
Tata Power commissions solar plant, India's largest single-axis tracker system
Tata Power arm Tata Power Renewables has commissioned a 300 MW solar plant in Dholera, Gujarat with the country's largest single-axis solar tracker system.
04 Apr 2022, 01:30 PM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked by 40 paise, diesel tops ₹95 in Delhi. Check latest rates
Fuel prices continued to maintain an upward trend with petrol and diesel rates hiked by another 40 paise per litre each on Monday, compounding an increase of about ₹8.40 a litre in twelve revisions in 14 days so far.
04 Apr 2022, 01:15 PM IST
Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer, Axis Securities on HDFC’s merger announcement and how should investors play out during this significant development
The mega-merger between HDFC ltd into the HDFC bank will enable value unlocking for HDFC bank to build a solid housing loan portfolio and play the housing cycle by enhancing the existing customer base. The merged entity could become the highest weightage single company in the Nifty 50 basket. Further, this merger enables confidence in the Indian economy and looks for a brighter long-term picture beyond the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the rising inflationary concerns. With this development, today India's VIX fell further by 2.5% to 18 levels vs the long-term average of 22. We believe the next leg of the rally in the benchmark index will be driven by the BFSI space, as banking companies are likely to post solid Q4FY22 earnings, driven by sequential improvement in loan growth. Moreover, the improving asset quality trend will continue for the quarter, bringing further confidence to the space.
04 Apr 2022, 01:09 PM IST
Tokyo shares edge higher on strong US jobs data
Tokyo's Nikkei index firmed on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street although developments in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China weighed on the market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed earlier losses and ended up 0.25 percent, or 70.49 points, to 27,736.47. The broader Topix index rose 0.48 percent, or 9.36 points, to 1,953.63.
The Tokyo market opened up after Wall Street stocks finished modestly higher Friday as solid US jobs data boosted expectations for more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
04 Apr 2022, 01:04 PM IST
Sensex trades above 60,000; HDFC Bank, HDFC top gainers; Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance drag
04 Apr 2022, 01:01 PM IST
Sensex slips around 800 points from day's high, stays above 60,000
04 Apr 2022, 12:55 PM IST
IDFC to consider interim dividend this week
IDFC Limited on Sunday informed that the company's board at its meet this week on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 to consider and declare interim dividend on paid up equity share capital of the company.
04 Apr 2022, 12:45 PM IST
What merger with HDFC means for HDFC Bank shares?
HDFC Bank has approved merger with HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited. Post-merger HDFC Limited will hold 41% stake in HDFC Bank. This shall enable the bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base. HDFC Bank shares jumped as much as 14.4%, while HDFC Ltd surged 19.6% after the merger announcement.
04 Apr 2022, 12:42 PM IST
IGL increases CNG price by ₹2.5/kg. Check latest rates here
The cooking gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Monday increased the CNG price by ₹2.5 per kg as reported by news agency ANI. The new price will come into effect from today, April 4. The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to cover the hike in input gas cost.
04 Apr 2022, 12:21 PM IST
Combined balance sheet of merged entity will be ₹17.87 lakh cr, net worth to be ₹3.3 lakh cr: Deepak Parekh on HDFC-HDFC Bank merger
04 Apr 2022, 12:21 PM IST
The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger will not impact employees of HDFC Ltd: Deepak Parekh
04 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM IST
Multibagger stocks: These 3 Tata shares double shareholders' money every 4 years
Multibagger stocks: In market rebound post-Covid-19 selloff, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in India in last two years. This list of multibagger stocks in India include those quality stocks as well that have been giving stellar return to its investors for long. Tata group stocks — Tata Elxsi, Tata Consumer Products and Titan Company — are among those quality stocks. These shares have been giving multibagger return to its shareholders after a gap of 4 years since 2009.
04 Apr 2022, 12:14 PM IST
ICICI Securities recommends these 2 pharma stocks to buy
Novartis AG has entered into agreements with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBCPL) for their cardiovascular combination of Valsartan and Sacubitril in India. The patented molecule has been growing at around 38% CAGR over FY19-21 and is one of the fastest growing molecules in the cardiology segment, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.
04 Apr 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Vijay Kedia portfolio share hits upper circuit. What's driving multibagger stock
Vijay Kedia portfolio stock Tejas Networks share price has hit upper circuit for fourth straight session today. Tejas Networks share price today opened opened 5 per cent higher from its Friday close and ascended to its intraday high of ₹470.45 apiece levels leading to no seller available for the scrip. This all happened in the stock within minutes of market opening.
04 Apr 2022, 11:56 AM IST
HDFC, HDFC Bank shares still 'attractively priced' after 15% rally post merger news: Analysts
Shares of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank surged more than 15% to ₹2,818 and 14% to ₹1,715 apiece respectively on the BSE in Monday's early deals, after the companies announced plans to merge with each other. Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank index rose over 4%, while the finance index gained over 3%.
04 Apr 2022, 11:47 AM IST
Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early session
The rupee started the financial year 2022-23 on a muted note and inched higher by 3 paise to 75.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 75.77 against the American dollar, then touched an early high of 75.71, up 3 paise over its previous close. The local unit also reached 75.79 in initial deals.
On Thursday, last trading session of FY22, the rupee advanced by 16 paise to close at 75.74 against the US dollar.
The local unit, however, closed the 2021-22 fiscal with overall losses of 3.61 per cent or 264 paise against the American currency due to a stronger dollar and surging crude oil prices.
The forex market was closed on Friday for the annual account closing of banks.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.13 per cent to USD 104.53 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06 per cent to 98.57.
04 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM IST
Indian Oil, L&T, ReNew to form JV for green hydrogen business
State-owned fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and renewable energy major ReNew have proposed to set up a joint venture company to develop the nascent green hydrogen sector in India.
04 Apr 2022, 11:32 AM IST
IRB Infra begins toll collection on Palsit-Dankuni highway
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. has commenced toll collection on the the Palsit-Dankuni national highway in West Bengal, effective 2 April. It will continue to collect toll for the concession period of 17 years, the company said in a statement.
04 Apr 2022, 11:22 AM IST
Sensex surges as HDFC twins surge on merger plans: 10 updates
Indian stock markets surged today, driven by strong gains in index majors HDFC Bank and HDFC amid mixed trends in Asian markets. The Sensex skyrocketed over 1500 points when it touched 60,845 at day's high while the broader Nifty was firm above 18,050. Shares of HDFC climbed 15% while the HDFC Bank stock went up 13% after India's largest private lender HDFC Bank will merge with the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd to create a financial services conglomerate, sending their shares sharply higher.
04 Apr 2022, 11:12 AM IST
Nifty Bank rises 2.65%; HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank lead, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank drag
04 Apr 2022, 11:08 AM IST
ICICI Securities on Automobiles: Retail sales recovery begins
Key takeaways from Mar’22 include: a) India’s mobility data witnessed MoM improvement as transit mobility resumed even as workplace mobility was higher MoM; global mobility data, which plunged across regions, is yet to witness complete recovery (e.g. Europe, US – charts 1-6); b) in domestic retail, PV sales grew ~12% MoM (down 5.6% YoY) as production gradually normalises; 2W sales too grew at a higher pace of 17.6% due to resumption of office and schools; c) on the commercial side, 3W sales were up ~24% MoM with CV sales gaining steam at 22% MoM growth on a higher base. Electric PVs/2Ws reached their all-time high shares at 2.1%/7.1% respectively
04 Apr 2022, 11:01 AM IST
Sectoral indices: Nifty Bank rises 4%, financials gain 4.4%; All sectors in the green
04 Apr 2022, 10:59 AM IST
BSE Bank index rises 3%; HDFC Bank offsets losses in IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank
04 Apr 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Q1FY23 is expected to be painful for everyone: Marico's MD & CEO on inflation impact
Marico is relatively well placed; however, Q1FY23 is expected to be painful for everyone. We had witnessed inflation in copra and edible oil last year which is similar to what the industry is facing today. The strategy is to not lose volumes and market shares. Margins can be impacted in the short term. There are possibilities of pushback on strategic funding for new initiatives. Preventing downtrading and market share is paramount, said Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico, in an interview with ICICI Securities
04 Apr 2022, 10:34 AM IST
Broader market indices: Nifty50 trades above 18,000; Nifty 100, Nifty 200 add almost 2%
04 Apr 2022, 10:31 AM IST
Financials gain over 5%; Suryoday Small Finance Bank jumps 16%, HDFC up almost 16%, HDFC Bank adds over 12%
04 Apr 2022, 10:21 AM IST
Gold muted as dollar, yields firm on strong US jobs data
Gold prices was flat on Monday, as the U.S. dollar and yields firmed after strong jobs data raised expectation of aggressive rate hikes, offsetting support from safe-haven demand fuelled by a worsening Ukraine crisis.
04 Apr 2022, 10:16 AM IST
HDFC Ltd to merge with HDFC Bank
India's largest private lender HDFC Bank will merge with the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd to create a financial services conglomerate, the companies said on Monday, sending their shares sharply higher.
As part of the deal, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held. Existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41% of HDFC Bank.
Shares held by the housing finance company in the lender will be extinguished, making HDFC Bank a full-fledged public company.
HDFC Bank shares jumped as much as 10%, while HDFC Ltd surged 13% after the announcement.
Analysts believe the merger could be the outcome of a recommendation by the Reserve Bank of India in November 2020 that well-run large shadow lenders with an asset size of over 500 billion rupees may be considered for conversion into banks.
"The resulting larger balance sheet would allow underwriting of large ticket infrastructure loans, accelerate the pace of credit growth in the economy, boost affordable housing and increase the quantum of credit to the priority sector...," HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh said.
As of Friday's close, HDFC Bank had a market value of 8.34 trillion rupees ($110.06 billion), while HDFC Ltd was worth 4.44 trillion rupees ($58.59 billion).
"This is a long-awaited merger and will be beneficial for both the companies but particularly more for HDFC Ltd that was competing with the likes of State Bank of India in a competitive home loan market, leading to pressure on margins due to disadvantages to its cost of funds," said Asutosh Mishra, research analyst at Ashika Stock Broking.
"Now the combined entity will have the same cost structure as other banks, which will allow them to compete better with their peers."
The subsidiaries and associates of HDFC Ltd will shift to HDFC Bank, the companies said in a regulatory filing.
04 Apr 2022, 10:16 AM IST
HDFC Bank gains close to 14% after the merger announcement. Under the proposed deal, share exchange ratio will be 42 equity shares each of HDFC Bank for every 25 equity shares held in HDFC Ltd.
04 Apr 2022, 10:13 AM IST
HDFC adds over 15% after merger announcement with HDFC Bank; Market celebrates announcement
04 Apr 2022, 10:10 AM IST
Sensex surges over 1400 points. Closes in on 61000 level. HDFC Bank, HDFC led the index after merger announcement
04 Apr 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Top Sensex losers
04 Apr 2022, 09:45 AM IST
Top Sensex gainers: HDFC surges over 12% after merger announcement
04 Apr 2022, 09:44 AM IST
Sensex trades above 60,000, adds over 1000 points in early trade
04 Apr 2022, 09:42 AM IST
Sensex volume toppers
04 Apr 2022, 09:37 AM IST
Sensex jumps 1000 points led by HDFC Bank and HDFC; M&M, Infosys drag
04 Apr 2022, 09:28 AM IST
HDFC Bank, mortgage lender HDFC Ltd to merge
Indian private lender HDFC Bank will merge with housing finance firm HDFC Ltd, the companies said on Monday.
04 Apr 2022, 09:28 AM IST
Oil extends retreat as China battles worsening virus outbreak
Oil fell as traders tracked a Covid-19 outbreak in China and prospects for additional crude releases from government stockpiles.
West Texas Intermediate dropped below $99 a barrel after collapsing 13% last week. China is grappling with a renewed coronavirus outbreak that is harming crude demand in the key importer. Shanghai’s 25 million residents are almost all under some form of lockdown as the country added more than 13,000 daily infections, with state media reporting a case infected with a new subtype.
04 Apr 2022, 09:20 AM IST
Nifty50 opens above 17,800
04 Apr 2022, 09:19 AM IST
Sensex at open: Index surges 550 points led by HDFC twins, Bajaj twins
04 Apr 2022, 09:12 AM IST
Nifty50 at pre-open: Surges above 17,800
04 Apr 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex at pre-open; HDFC twins lead with around 4% gains; UltraTech Cement top loser
04 Apr 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Bitcoin slips while ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain. Check cryptocurrency prices today
Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin above $45,000 mark. The digital token was trading almost flat at $45,931. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is down about 0.6% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.
04 Apr 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Penny stock turns multibagger. Delivers 650% return in 2 years
Multibagger penny stock: In strong rebound post-Covid selloff, it rained multibaggers in FY22 as around 190 stocks have doubled its shareholders' money in single financial year. In this list of multibagger stocks, there are some penny stocks too. Vikas Ecotech shares are of those multibagger penny stocks. This multibagger chemical stock has given around 275 per cent return in last one year whereas in last two years, it has given near 650 per cent return after surging from ₹0.69 to ₹5.30 apiece levels.
04 Apr 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Stock market today: SGX Nifty, key factors and levels to watch on Monday
Equity markets made a robust start to the new financial year on Friday, with the Sensex rallying over 708 points to recapture the crucial 59,000-mark. The BSE Sensex surged to settle at 59,276 whereas the NSE Nifty advanced over 1% to close at 17,670 on Friday.
04 Apr 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Asian stocks boosted by Hong Kong; treasuries drop
Stocks got a boost Monday from a rally in Hong Kong spurred by China’s move to ease a dispute with the U.S. over audits. Treasuries fell on the prospect of sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.
Chinese technology shares in Hong Kong rose more than 2% after regulators removed a key hurdle that impeded full U.S. access to audits. The spat imperils the Wall Street listings of Chinese companies unless it can be resolved.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower as traders weighed the prospect of stiffer sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Some European Union governments are pushing for new penalties following reports that Russian troops executed unarmed civilians in Ukrainian towns.
04 Apr 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Global factory activity slows as Ukraine crisis, inflation bite
Global factory activity slowed in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine tightened supply chain bottlenecks, dampened demand and whacked confidence, while soaring energy costs drove a broader surge in prices, surveys showed on Friday.
Uncertainty caused by the invasion, combined with an intensifying cost-of-living crisis, suggests the euro zone's manufacturing industry could slide into a recession this quarter.
04 Apr 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Asia shares start cautiously, Treasury yields keep climbing
Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while bond markets continued to sound the risk of a hard landing for the U.S. economy as short-term yields surged.
A holiday on China made for sluggish trading, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%.
Japan's Nikkei was flat, while S&P 500 stock futures eased 0.2% and Nasdaq futures 0.3%.
04 Apr 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Germany says West to agree more sanctions on Russia after Bucha killings
Germany said on Sunday that the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia in the coming days after Ukraine accused Russian forces of war crimes near Kyiv, ratcheting up the already vast economic pressure on Russia over its invasion.
Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions due to Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Russia on Sunday denied its forces were responsible for the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha and said Ukraine had staged a performance for the Western media.
Reuters saw corpses strewn across the town. One appeared to have his hands bound with white cloth, and to have been shot in the mouth. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out a genocide.
The West warned of more sanctions.
"Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences" of their actions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement to reporters.
04 Apr 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Euro weighed down by talk of fresh Russia sanctions
The dollar made a firm start to the week as Treasury yields rose with expectations of rapid-fire U.S. interest rate hikes, while talk of bans on Russian gas kept the euro within sight of its 2022 lows.
The euro has been weighed down by worries about the economic damage from war in Ukraine and last bought $1.1047, not too far from last month's almost two-year trough of $1.0806.
Germany's defence minister said on Sunday that the European Union must discuss banning imports of Russian gas, which could drag further on growth and the currency, after Ukrainian and European officials accused Russian forces of atrocities.
Ukraine accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha, which was denied by Russia's defence ministry.