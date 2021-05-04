Subscribe
Market LIVE: US stocks end higher on growth optimism

Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex stood at 48,718.52 levels at close on Monday, down 63.84 points while the Nifty50 rose 3.10 points to settle at 14,634.20.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:00 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7% to end the day at 34,113.23, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,192.66. The Nasdaq shed 0.5% to finish at 13,895.1.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Total Gas, IIFL Securities, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, RBL Bank, Suven Life Sciences, among others, will release quarterly earnings today.

04 May 2021, 07:00 AM IST Asian stocks mixed in early deals

Asian stocks were mixed and U.S. equity futures retreated in early deals on Tuesday following the overnight dip in technology giants on the Wall Street. The dollar steadied after declining along with Treasury yields.

South Korean shares slid while Australia rose modestly. Trading will be limited with Japan and China among markets closed for holidays.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%, while South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures added 0.8%.

04 May 2021, 06:58 AM IST Wall Street stocks largely end higher on optimism about US growth

Wall Street stocks mostly rose on Monday, fulled by optimism over strengthening US growth, but the Nasdaq fell due to weakness in Amazon and other large tech names.

An industry survey showed America's manufacturing rebound from the Covid-19 downturn slowed in April as factories struggled to obtain supplies, but even so companies were increasingly optimistic about the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7% to end the day at 34,113.23, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,192.66.

The Nasdaq shed 0.5% to finish at 13,895.1.

