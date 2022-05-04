Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Asia steady; LIC IPO, Fed rate hike in focus

The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points Wednesday and detail plans for the reduction of its balance sheet. Key for markets will be whether Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary contains any hawkish surprises that could stoke concerns about the threat of U.S. slowdown as borrowing costs climb.
04 May 2022, 08:00 AM IST
SGX Nifty rises
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 86.50 points, or 0.5%, to 17,071 on Wednesday, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmark indices.
On Monday, the Sensex fell 84.88 points, or 0.15%, to end the day at 56,975.99, while Nifty fell 33.40 points to 17,069.10.
04 May 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Asian markets subdued; Fed rate hike in focus
Asian markets were cautious as investors braced for the biggest Federal Reserve interest rate-hike since 2000 and awaited more clues on how pugnaciously it will tackle inflation.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts pushed higher after a second straight daily advance in U.S. shares during a choppy Tuesday. Stocks wavered in Asia amid a slide in Chinese technology firms in Hong Kong. Japan and China are closed.
Half-point Fed moves are fully priced in by swaps traders for June, July and September -- the most aggressive trajectory in three decades. Any indications that a bigger, 75-basis-point increase is a possibility could roil markets.
The latest U.S. data showed record levels of job openings and workers quitting in March, pointing to the prospect of higher wages feeding into price pressures.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%, South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.1%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%.
Overnight on the Wall Street, stocks eked out modest gains after a choppy day of trading investors wait to find out how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its latest policy meeting on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 ended 0.5% higher after briefly slipping into the red earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq inched up 0.2%.