Market LIVE Update: Ahead of RBI's policy review, Indian indices set to open low

Sensex, Nifty are set for a choppy start on Friday. The RBI monetary policy commmitte's key policy rate decision is expected later today. Investors are also eyeing key US economic data, which will signal the Fed's stance on curbing inflation as the US economy recovers
04 Jun 2021, 08:33:06 AM IST
Mcap of BSE-listed companies at fresh record high of over ₹226 tn
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a fresh record high of over ₹226 trillion on Thursday after indices bounced back after two days of tepid trend. At the close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was ₹2.26 trillion.
Investors' wealth on Thursday gained ₹1.88 trillion helped by the market rally.
The 30-share BSE benchmark closed at 52,232.43, a gain of 382.95 points or 0.74%. (PTI)
04 Jun 2021, 08:19:39 AM IST
IDBI Bank secures $239 mn debt judgment in UK High Court
IDBI Bank has secured a $239 million judgment in the commercial division of the High Court of London against a Cypriot subsidiary of Essar Shipping Group, believed to be one of the largest debt judgments obtained by an Indian bank in English courts. (Read here)
04 Jun 2021, 08:08:19 AM IST
Musk's tweet drags bitcoin down, again
Bitcoin slipped more than 3% on Friday after Tesla boss Elon Musk fired off a tweet hinting at a breakup with the cryptocurrency, though it remains on course for its best weekly gain in about a month as it tries to recover from May’s crash.
Bitcoin was last down about 3.6% at $37,809. Musk tweeted “#Bitcoin" and a heartbreak emoji above a meme appearing to show a couple discussing their breakup. Bitcoin is up 6.3% this week.
04 Jun 2021, 07:55:28 AM IST
Asian markets track US peers, open lower
Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as signs of a strengthening U.S. recovery boosted bets for higher inflation and an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8% early in the Asian session, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.3%.
04 Jun 2021, 07:40:37 AM IST
Tech stocks drag US indices lower; S&P 500 ends in red
Technology companies helped drag stocks lower on Wall Street, knocking the S&P 500 into the red for the week.
The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.4% and is now on track for a 0.3% weekly loss. Technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%. The S&P 500 fell 15.27 points to 4,192.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 23.34 points, or 0.1%, to 34,577.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 141.82 points, or 1%, to 13,614.51. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 18.59 points, or 0.8%, to 2,279.25. AMC Entertainment slumped 17.9%, shedding gains from a brief rally, after the movie theater operator's announcement that it would sell more shares following a huge run-up in its stock price on a surge of interest from individual investors. The stock is still up about 2,300% this year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!