Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may witness positive start; SGX Nifty surges

Indian indices may start higher on on Wednesday. Bond yields were relatively stable. The yield on 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.18% from 1.17% from the day before. Less than a month ago, the 10-year note was trading around a yield of 1.35%.
04 Aug 2021, 07:40:27 AM IST
Asian stocks open steady
Asian stocks were off to a cautious start Wednesday as China’s clampdown on its technology giants and the spread of the delta Covid-19 strain subdue sentiment. Crude oil retreated.Benchmarks edged lower in Japan, were SoftBank Group Corp. declined after a potential block of its $40 billion sale of Arm Ltd. to chip company Nvidia Corp. Equities were modestly higher in Australia and South Korea. U.S. equity contracts dipped. Overnight, corporate earnings took the S&P 500 to another record close. Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. slid amid fears online gaming may be the next industry in the firing line of Beijing’s sweeping regulatory crackdown on technology giants. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in over two years, a sign the clampdown is taking a toll.
S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% as of 9:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%
Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%
Topix index fell 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1%
Kospi index rose 0.1%
Hang Seng Index future rose 0.2% earlier
SGX Nifty surged 0.61%
04 Aug 2021, 07:30:40 AM IST
Wall Street closes higher buoyed by rally in tech, health stocks
Technology and health care companies led a broad rally on Wall Street Tuesday that helped stocks overcome a wobbly start and recoup their losses from a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after having been down 0.3% in the early going. The gain inched the benchmark index to an all-time high, eclipsing the record it set early last week. Banks, industrial companies and energy stocks also helped push the S&P 500 higher. Communications companies were the only laggard. Treasury yields were mixed. The S&P 500 rose 35.99 points to 4,423.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 278.24 points, or 0.8%, to 35,116.40. and the Nasdaq composite index picked up 80.23 points, or 0.6%, to 14,761.29.
