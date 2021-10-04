Market LIVE Updates: Sensex above 59K, Nifty tops 17,500 as markets open
Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Monday. Sensex opened at 59,095.93, up 330.35 points or 0.56%, while Nifty climbed 89.40 points or 0.51% to 17,621.45. NTPC was the top Sensex gainer followed by ONGC. Nestle, TCS and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 opened in the green.
Indian shares rose on Monday, as pharma stocks led a broad-based advance and the country's top energy generator NTPC rose on reports of an initial public offering for three of its units. Nifty's pharma index advanced the most among major sub-indexes, adding 1.38% early on Monday, led by a 5% jump in Divi's Laboratories.
KPIT Tech is planning to boost investments towards software-defined vehicle solutions with specific focus on middleware. The company had recently announced plans to acquire Future Mobility Solutions GmbH (FMS) for up to €15.6 million (about ₹135 crore).
Most sectoral indices were in the green at 9:30 am on the NSE. Nifty metal and Nifty FMCG alone were in red.
Sensex was at 59,122.97, up 357.39 pts, or 0.61% at 9:27 am. Nifty was at 17,632.40, up 100.35 pts, or 0.57%.
The markets may see a flurry of initial public offerings between October and December, according to a report published by the Economic Times. As many as 35 companies are planning to raise a record ₹80,000 crore in the third quarter if the market remains stable, the report cited bankers as saying. In comparison, the previous record for a calendar year was in 2017 when 36 companies raised ₹67,147 crore, it said.
A Facebook Inc whistleblower on Sunday accused the social media giant of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation, and said her lawyers have filed at least eight complaints with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, appeared on Sunday on the CBS television program "60 Minutes", revealing her identity as the whistleblower who provided the documents that underpinned a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teen girls.
Yes Bank has reported its provisional loans and advances as of 30 September at ₹1.73 trillion, up 5.7% q-o-q. The bank has said its provisional liquidity coverage ratio as of 30 September was 113.1% versus 118.4% in the previous quarter. (reuters)
Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in Hong Kong along with those of its property management unit, as the property giant contends with a deepening cash crisis. No reason was given for the halts, which also affect all structured products relating to the company, a stock exchange filing showed on Monday morning. Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. plans to acquire a 51% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. for more than HK$40 billion ($5.1 billion), Cailian reported, citing unidentified people. (bloomberg)
Macrotech Developers has said its Grosvenor Square development project achieved pre sales of £110 million in september. The company said its current performance has exceeded its business plan. and that it expects to sell out the project ahead of business plan of FY24. Macrotech Developers added that during quarter Lincoln Square achieved pre sales of £35 million. (reuters)
Oil fell on Monday ahead of an OPEC+ supply policy meeting that may decide whether a recent rally in prices can be sustained as the world fitfully recovers from the covid-19 pandemic. Brent crude was down 24 cents or 0.3% at $79.04 per barrel by 0143 GMT. It rose 1.5% last week, its fourth weekly gain in a row. US oil dropped by 27 cents or 0.4% to $75.61, after rising for the past six weeks. (reuters)
Tata Group, aviation shares, Adani Group, Zee Entertainment and CESL are among stocks to watch today. (Read here)
Banks are turning upbeat about credit cards as the festival season nears, launching several new cards and dangling offers at a time customers traditionally loosen their purse strings.
While lenders remain cautious on unsecured loans, they are making calculated bets on credit cards. Apart from market leaders such as SBI Card and HDFC Bank, which are launching new cards, banks that did not offer credit cards so far are also entering this extremely competitive market. Many lenders are zooming in on their existing customers about whom they have enough historical data. (Read here)
Starting today (4 October), all British nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as announced by the Union government on October 1. (Read here)
The over stretched market can surprise us any time and hence we reiterate staying light in the market. We have already witnessed a glimpse of this possibility this week, but structurally nothing has been dented yet.
As far as levels are concerned, the upside in the coming week seems capped and we do not expect the Nifty to go beyond the sturdy wall of 17800-17950. On the flip side, 17450-17300 are to be seen as key supports.
The first signs of weakness will be visible only after breaking this lower range. In addition, fear index INDIA VIX also surged a bit last week. Hence, we expect volatility in the coming week as well. We advise traders to stay light and follow strict stop losses for existing positions. Also, we are observing good stock specific action in the market. One can continue following it but try to book timely profits as well.
SGX Nifty was 0.5% lower at 17,540.80 in early deals today, indicting a negative start for Indian indices.
On Friday, Sensex had closed at 58,765.58, down 360.78 points, or 0.61%, while Nifty was at 17,532.05, down 86.10 points, or 0.49%
Asian stocks saw a muted start to the week as investors weighed prospects for a pickup in growth against concern over inflationary pressures. Japanese shares fluctuated alongside US futures, while Australian stocks stayed higher. Earlier gains pared after trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in Hong Kong, along with those of its property management unit. Mainland Chinese markets are closed through Thursday for the Golden Week holidays. The dollar was little changed after two sessions of losses. Treasuries edged up, with 10-year yields slipping to 1.45%. The S&P 500 closed higher Friday after promising results for a Covid-19 pill and positive manufacturing data triggered a rally in companies that stand to benefit from an economic reopening.
