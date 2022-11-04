Stock Market LIVE: Indices turn flat; IT, Pharma drag; Metal shines

04 Nov 2022, 09:20 AM IST
Indices opened in the flat-to-green territory with Sensex up 130 points and Nifty up around 40 points
Multibagger stock hits 52-week high after 51% stake buy in Sri Lankan company
Filatex Fashions shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this fashion stock has risen from around ₹7.20 to ₹17.30 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 140 per cent to its positional investors. The Indian fashion brand has recently announced to acquire 51 per cent stake in Sri Lankan fashion company Isabella (Pvt.) Limited. The Indian small-cap fashion brand informed about the acquisition of equity in Sri Lankan brand in its latest exchange filing. This stock market news worked as a catalyst for the stock leading to heavy buying interest among the market bulls. This spurt in volume led to rise in the multibagger stock to its new 52-week high of ₹17.30 apiece on BSE. (Read More)
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: Negative and positive factors will keep the Nifty in a range with no breakouts or breakdowns.
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: There are two broad trends, one negative and the other positive, in the market now. The negative trend is the rising interest rates globally. The Fed’s message that the terminal rate in this rate hiking cycle would be higher than expected earlier is a negative for equity markets. Bond yields (10-year US bond yield is at 4.15%) and the dollar index (112.8) are moving up dragging equity markets down. But even in this unfavourable environment FII flows into India are rising. FIIs have been buyers in the cash market for the sixth straight trading day. This vote of confidence in India is a clear positive. For the near-term the influence of these negative and positive factors will keep the Nifty in a range with no breakouts or breakdowns. However, individual stocks will witness sharp movements responding to the Q2 results. In the present context of high valuations for growth stocks there is value in certain pockets like PSU banks.
Sensex sheds at propen on Friday; Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp in focus today
China Stocks Head for Best Week in Two Years on Reopening Bets
Chinese stocks headed for their best week in two years on speculation that Beijing will make plans to gradually exit Covid Zero, the biggest bugbear for investors.
A gauge of the nation’s shares listed in Hong Kong has climbed 6.4% so far this week, after unverified social media posts circulated earlier that a committee was being formed to assess scenarios on how to exit Covid Zero. On the mainland, the benchmark CSI 300 Index has jumped more than 4%, on track for the largest weekly gain since early 2021.
Rumor mills have brought a sense of enthusiasm among embattled China investors who have been seeking reasons to scoop up stocks in one of the world’s worst-performing major markets, even as authorities have given no indication of a change in their stance. (Bloomberg)
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen rising ahead of debt sale; higher U.S. yields to weigh
Indian government bond yields are expected to trend higher in early trades on Friday, ahead of fresh supply through debt auction, while elevated U.S. yields will continue to weigh on investor appetite.
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to be in a 7.47%-7.53% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended eight basis points higher at 7.4829% on Thursday and also posted its biggest single-session rise since Oct. 6.
"After the Federal Reserve policy meeting, sentiment has turned cautious, and we may see continuation of yesterday's selling pressure at least till the auction bidding today," the trader said. (Reuters)
DCX Systems IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share allocation date?
Three days bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems is over and bidders are eagerly waiting for DCX Systems IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 7th November 2022. In three days of bidding, the public issue worth ₹500 crore got strong response from the investors. As per the DCX Systems IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed 69.79 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 61.77 times. Meanwhile, grey market is also giving strong vibes in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, shares of DCX Systems are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today. (Read More)
Oil Edges Higher as Tight Supply Vies with Slowdown Concerns
Oil edged higher as investors weighed a tightening outlook for energy supply against persistent concerns over a global economic slowdown.
West Texas Intermediate futures rose toward $89 a barrel after falling 2% on Thursday. The OPEC+ alliance will make sizable cuts to output from this month, which will be followed by European Union sanctions on Russian crude flows from December. A global diesel shortage is also adding to supply woes.
Oil is on track for a second weekly gain, but futures have lost almost a third of their value since June as slowdown concerns weighed on demand. Crude has swung in recent sessions along with broader market trends and shifts in the dollar. Lackluster trading volumes have also had an impact. (Bloomberg)
Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Vodafone India, Suven Pharma, Raymond, Devyani International, Wipro, Adani Total Gas
Cipla, Titan, Britannia Industries, Cummins India, Interglobe Aviation, Gail India, Jubilant Industries and TVS will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today. (Read More)
PNB, LIC Housing Finance stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, November 4, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Read More)
Retail loans hit a festive high in September
Retail loan growth surged 20% in September, the fastest since the covid-19 outbreak in 2020, unfazed by higher borrowing costs, signalling a robust revival in consumer demand during the festive season.
Loan demand was seen across categories for purchases of vehicles, consumer durables and homes, the mainstay of retail credit.
Home loans, which account for nearly half of all retail loans, grew 16% to ₹18.05 trillion between 24 September 2021 and 23 September 2022, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed. (Read More)
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin plunge while Polygon, Cardano surge
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading almost flat with a negative bias at $20,533 as the crypto market traded sideways after the Federal Reserve decided to increase the interest rate. After surging to an all-time high of almost $69,000 in November last year, Bitcoin's price has been trading in a narrow range of around $20,000 since June this year.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also dipped by nearly a per cent to $1,542. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading more than 10% lower at $0.11 whereas Shiba Inu was also about 4% lower to $0.000011. (Read More)
Bikaji Foods IPO subscribed 67% on Day 1 of offer
The initial share-sale of Bikaji Foods International was subscribed 67 per cent on the first day of offer on Thursday.
The initial public offering (IPO) of the manufacturer of snacks and sweets got bids for 1,38,43,650 shares against 2,06,36,790 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE.
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received 1.09 times subscription, non-institutional investors was subscribed 58 per cent and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1 per cent.
The IPO is a pure Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of up to 29,373,984 equity shares and has a price range of ₹285-300 a share.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd has mobilised ₹262 crore from anchor investors. (PTI)
AI chief says significant investments will be made to grow AI Express fleet, network
As Air India looks to have 30 per cent share in both domestic and international markets, the airlines' chief Campbell Wilson has said that significant investments will be made to grow the fleet of Air India Express after the AirAsia India merger.
The Tata group is working on streamlining its airline business and will be having a single low-cost carrier under the Air India Express brand after merging AirAsia India with it. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
"We will also be investing significantly to grow the new Air India Express's fleet, network and market share dramatically in the coming months and years. This growth, and that of the full-service Air India, will accord many new and exciting opportunities for the Group and staff alike," Campbell said in a communication to the employees on Wednesday. (PTI)
iPhone maker Wistron turns biggest investor under PLI
Wistron InfoComm, the Indian unit of one of the world’s largest iPhone contract makers, emerged as the single biggest investor under the government’s production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, bringing in ₹1,250 crore.
Wistron was followed by the local units of Samsung and Foxconn, investing ₹900 crore and ₹650 crore, respectively.
In all, the scheme managed to attract a total of ₹4,200 crore in investments, an official aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity. The government launched the scheme in March 2020 to encourage manufacturing and create jobs.
“The government has enabled a procedure to give visas to foreign nationals involved in Indian companies under the scheme to boost investment. Moreover, a monitoring group has been set up to expedite the resolution of issues faced by the industry," the official cited above said on the condition of anonymity. (Read More)
Adani Total Gas registers 16% sequential growth in Q2 PAT to ₹160 crore
Adani Total Gas reported a marginal upside of 1.20% in consolidated net profit to ₹160.02 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The PAT stood at ₹158.12 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, Q2 PAT rose by a whopping 15.65% from ₹138.37 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 period.
Consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose by a whopping 73.32% to ₹1,190.37 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹686.80 crore in Q2FY22. Sequentially, the revenue climbed by 7.22% compared to ₹1,110.21 crore in Q1FY23. (Read More)
Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits; to join Snap
Social media giant Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigned from the company on Thursday and will be joining rival Snap from February.
Both Meta and Snap confirmed the development.
"Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company.
"Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people," Meta's Global Business Group Vice President Nicola Mendelsohn said in a statement.
Sources said Mohan has resigned with immediate effect.
He had joined Meta, which was earlier known as Facebook, in January 2019 from Hotstar. (PTI)
KKR, Temasek vie for Care Hospitals; deal likely at $1 bn
Private equity giants KKR and Temasek, as well as Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, are competing to acquire Care Hospitals in a potential deal valued at more than $1 billion (about ₹8,200 crore), said a person aware of the matter, requesting anonymity. Max Healthcare, Blackstone, CVC Capital Partners also in race for TPG-backed hospital chain. (Read More)
Hero MotoCorp Q2 net dips 9% to ₹682 crore
Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹682 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to enhanced expenses and a slight dip in sales during the period.
The country's largest two-wheeler maker had reported a net profit of ₹748 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.
The revenue from operations rose to ₹9,158 crore in the September quarter compared to ₹8,539 crore in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total expenses during the September quarter rose 9 per cent to ₹8,292 crore from ₹7,641 crore a year ago.
On a standalone basis, the company reported a PAT of ₹716 crore compared to ₹794 crore in the same period of the last fiscal. (PTI)
Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.88 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 82.88 against the US dollar on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and maintained a hawkish stance.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.87 and witnessed a high of 82.74 and a low of 82.92.
It finally settled at 82.88 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise over its last close of 82.80.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 1.39 per cent to 112.89. (PTI)
RBI may take cue from BoE, US Fed rate hikes
Interest rate hikes by global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England, have increased the possibility of an extended rate hike cycle by the Reserve Bank of India and, consequently, a higher terminal repo rate, economists and market participants said.
On Wednesday, the US Fed hiked the policy rate by 75 basis points to 3.75-4% while hinting at a lowering of the quantum of rate hikes by the next or the following meeting. However, it also said that the terminal rate, or the peak benchmark interest rate, is likely to be higher than earlier expected. Bank of England, too, hiked the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points and hinted at increasing rates further to bring inflation down to the target level. (Read More)
Adani Enterprises posts 117% yoy growth in Q2 PAT to ₹461 cr, revenue up 3-folds
Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹460.94 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The current Q2 PAT witnessed a massive 117% growth compared to a profit of ₹212.41 crore in Q2 of FY22. The profitability is in line with EBITDA. However, sequentially, the latest profit dipped by 1.81% from ₹469.46 crore in Q1FY23.
During the quarter, EBITDA came in at ₹2,136 crore up by a whopping 69% on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.
Meanwhile, total income skyrocketed by a huge 183% to ₹38,441.46 crore in Q2FY23 compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to strong performance by IRM and Airport business. Revenue from operations stood at ₹38,175.23 crore --- rising by 188.8% from ₹13,218.02 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. (Read More)
Demand for gold jewellery soars to pre-pandemic level
Gold jewellery consumption has hit pre-pandemic levels, and demand could persist amid revenge buying by households during the upcoming wedding season after two years of postponing large celebrations because of the pandemic.
In the January-September period, gold jewellery demand was at 381 tonnes, aided by a strong third quarter, said World Gold Council (WGC), the gold miners’ lobby founded in 1987.
In the nine-month period of 2021, gold sales stood at 346 tonnes and were at 179 tonnes in 2020 due to a demand slump during the covid-led lockdowns. In 2019, demand for gold jewellery was at 396 tonnes from January-September. (Read More)
US stock markets decline as markets await jobs data
Wall Street stocks retreated on Thursday as markets awaited key US jobs data, while taking in hawkish moves by major central banks.
The latest decline came a day after the US Federal Reserve announced another sharp interest rate increase and said it was premature to think about pausing, which was followed shortly by a similar big move by the Bank of England as part of the fight against inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5% to close at 32,001.25.
The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.1% to 3,719.89, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7% to 10,342.94.
Investors will be watching the US employment report due out Friday for any signs of cooling in the economy, while inflation figures due next week will be "a wild card," Ablin added. (AFP)