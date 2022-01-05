OPEN APP
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hints at weak start for Indian indices

Stock maker today: Indian equities rose on Tuesday, with the Sensex touching a high of 59,937.33 during the day, while Nifty hit 17,827.60.
2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 08:18 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Share market LIVE updates: Asian stocks were mixed, while major Wall Street indices diverged on Tuesday as US Treasury yields continued to climb amid expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates early in 2022

U.S. December payroll data and minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month may throw more light this week on the potential pace of rate hikes. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he supports two rate increases this year to counter risks posed by inflation

05 Jan 2022, 08:18:19 AM IST

Nifty view: Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst, HDFC Securities

The short term trend of Nifty is sharply up and this upside momentum is likely to continue for the short term. The next upside target for NSE Nifty to be watched at 18,200 levels and this could be achieved in the next one week. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 17,650 levels.

05 Jan 2022, 08:17:14 AM IST

Stocks to Watch 

Shares of RIL, Future group, Bharti Airtel, IT companies, HUL, Axis Bank, will be on focus today.

05 Jan 2022, 08:16:17 AM IST

SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,805.50, down 69.50 points or 0.39%

05 Jan 2022, 07:48:37 AM IST

Asian stocks steady as Fed rate outlook mulled

Stocks in Asia were mixed Wednesday as investors worried about interest rates increases that dragged down US stocks from a record and extended a decline in Treasuries.

Shares in Japan edged higher and they fluctuated in Hong Kong. They slipped in China where equities had their worst start to the new year since 2019. U.S. futures had modest losses. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed amid a selloff in technology shares and the S&P 500 was little changed Tuesday.

Data Tuesday showed mixed signs on U.S. inflation. Prices paid by manufacturers in December came in sharply lower than expected. However, figures showing a record U.S. job quit rate added to concerns over wage inflation.

Meanwhile, North Korea appears to have launched its first ballistic missile in about two months, just days after leader Kim Jong Un indicated that returning to stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. was a low priority for him in the coming year.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.2%. 

Japan's Topix index rose 0.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%, South Korea's Kospi index lost 1%, Hang Seng Index was little changed and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%.

Overnight, banking and industrial shares led the market Tuesday, lifting the Dow to a fresh record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq retreated amid worries over higher interest rates.

After broad-based gains on Monday, major indices diverged Tuesday as US Treasury yields continued to climb amid expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates early in 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.59 points, or 0.59%, to 36,799.65; the S&P 500 lost 3.02 points, or 0.06%, at 4,793.54; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 210.08 points, or 1.33%, to 15,622.72.

