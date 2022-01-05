Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hints at weak start for Indian indices

05 Jan 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Asian stocks steady as Fed rate outlook mulled
Stocks in Asia were mixed Wednesday as investors worried about interest rates increases that dragged down US stocks from a record and extended a decline in Treasuries.
Shares in Japan edged higher and they fluctuated in Hong Kong. They slipped in China where equities had their worst start to the new year since 2019. U.S. futures had modest losses. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed amid a selloff in technology shares and the S&P 500 was little changed Tuesday.
Data Tuesday showed mixed signs on U.S. inflation. Prices paid by manufacturers in December came in sharply lower than expected. However, figures showing a record U.S. job quit rate added to concerns over wage inflation.
Meanwhile, North Korea appears to have launched its first ballistic missile in about two months, just days after leader Kim Jong Un indicated that returning to stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. was a low priority for him in the coming year.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.2%.
Japan's Topix index rose 0.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%, South Korea's Kospi index lost 1%, Hang Seng Index was little changed and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%.
Overnight, banking and industrial shares led the market Tuesday, lifting the Dow to a fresh record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq retreated amid worries over higher interest rates.
After broad-based gains on Monday, major indices diverged Tuesday as US Treasury yields continued to climb amid expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates early in 2022.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.59 points, or 0.59%, to 36,799.65; the S&P 500 lost 3.02 points, or 0.06%, at 4,793.54; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 210.08 points, or 1.33%, to 15,622.72.