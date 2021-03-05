Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

Rangoli Tradecomm eyes IPO

Rangoli Tradecomm Ltd said it will raise around ₹45.15 crore via initial public offering (IPO). The issue will open on 9 March and close on 12 March.

The floor price for the issue has fixed at ₹207 a share.

The company will issue 2.18 million shares of which 0.11 million at ₹207 aggregating to ₹2.32 crore will be reserved for market maker. Remaining 2.07 million worth ₹42.84 crore will be referred as net issue, the DRHP said.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.