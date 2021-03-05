Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices are expected to open lower as Asian markets slumped due to Fed Reserve chairman's remarks on market intervention which triggered rising bond yields
Fed Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on holding market intervention even amid better than expected recovery spooked bourses, leading to selloffs rise in bond yields and a choppy start for Asian markets.
05 Mar 2021, 08:33 AM ISTRangoli Tradecomm eyes IPO
Rangoli Tradecomm Ltd said it will raise around ₹45.15 crore via initial public offering (IPO). The issue will open on 9 March and close on 12 March.
The floor price for the issue has fixed at ₹207 a share.
The company will issue 2.18 million shares of which 0.11 million at ₹207 aggregating to ₹2.32 crore will be reserved for market maker. Remaining 2.07 million worth ₹42.84 crore will be referred as net issue, the DRHP said.
The net proceeds from the issue will be used for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.
05 Mar 2021, 08:19 AM ISTStocks to Watch
Watch out for Asian Paints, Wipro, Brookfield Reit, Indiabulls Housing. Wipro Ltd said it has agreed to buy British consulting firm Capco for $1.45 billion in cash, in the company’s biggest bet since it was founded. For more read here.
05 Mar 2021, 08:07 AM ISTHeranba Industries to be listed today
The equity shares of Heranba Industries Ltd will be listed and admitted to dealings on the Sensex in the list of 'B' group securities. The agrochemical company's IPO was open between February 23 and February 25, and was subscribed over 80 times.
05 Mar 2021, 08:00 AM ISTOil extends gains on Opec+ supply restraint
Oil prices rose early on Friday, adding to big gains overnight after Opec and its allies agreed to not increase supply in April as they await a more solid recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $64.00 at 01:28 GMT, holding below a 13-month high hit on Thursday.
Brent crude rose 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $66.84 a barrel, but down from a high of $67.75 hit on Thursday. (Reuters)
05 Mar 2021, 07:51 AM ISTAsian stocks drop as treasuries hold losses
Asian stocks followed US peers lower after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from pushing back against the recent surge in bond yields. Treasuries held a decline. Equities slid from Japan and South Korea to China, which set an economic growth target of more than 6% for 2021 at the National People’s Congress. In Australia, bond yields pushed higher, tracking a jump in the 10-year Treasury to 1.56% that lifted the yield curve to its steepest point since 2015. The U.S. dollar strengthened against nearly all major peers.
SGX Nifty was down 0.73% to 14,917.50.
S&P 500 futures dropped 0.7%. The gauge retreated 1.3% on Thursday.
Japan’s Topix index slid 1.2%.
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.8%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.4%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2.4%.
Shanghai Composite lost 1.2%.
05 Mar 2021, 07:34 AM ISTWall Street slumps on Fed remarks
Wall Street slumped and global stock markets declined after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeated his pledge to keep credit flowing until Americans are back to work, rebutting investors who have openly doubted he can stick to that promise once the pandemic passes.
Benchmark US Treasury yields rose toward last week's highs as Powell spoke, and the dollar hit a three-month high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345.95 points, or 1.11%, to 30,924.14, the S&P 500 lost 51.25 points, or 1.34%, to 3,768.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 274.28 points, or 2.11%, to 12,723.47.