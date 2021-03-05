Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

Rangoli Tradecomm eyes IPO Rangoli Tradecomm Ltd said it will raise around ₹45.15 crore via initial public offering (IPO). The issue will open on 9 March and close on 12 March. The floor price for the issue has fixed at ₹207 a share. The company will issue 2.18 million shares of which 0.11 million at ₹207 aggregating to ₹2.32 crore will be reserved for market maker. Remaining 2.07 million worth ₹42.84 crore will be referred as net issue, the DRHP said. The net proceeds from the issue will be used for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Stocks to Watch Watch out for Asian Paints, Wipro, Brookfield Reit, Indiabulls Housing. Wipro Ltd said it has agreed to buy British consulting firm Capco for $1.45 billion in cash, in the company's biggest bet since it was founded. For more read here.

Heranba Industries to be listed today The equity shares of Heranba Industries Ltd will be listed and admitted to dealings on the Sensex in the list of 'B' group securities. The agrochemical company's IPO was open between February 23 and February 25, and was subscribed over 80 times.

Oil extends gains on Opec+ supply restraint Oil prices rose early on Friday, adding to big gains overnight after Opec and its allies agreed to not increase supply in April as they await a more solid recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $64.00 at 01:28 GMT, holding below a 13-month high hit on Thursday. Brent crude rose 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $66.84 a barrel, but down from a high of $67.75 hit on Thursday. (Reuters)

Asian stocks drop as treasuries hold losses Asian stocks followed US peers lower after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from pushing back against the recent surge in bond yields. Treasuries held a decline. Equities slid from Japan and South Korea to China, which set an economic growth target of more than 6% for 2021 at the National People’s Congress. In Australia, bond yields pushed higher, tracking a jump in the 10-year Treasury to 1.56% that lifted the yield curve to its steepest point since 2015. The U.S. dollar strengthened against nearly all major peers.

SGX Nifty was down 0.73% to 14,917.50. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.7%. The gauge retreated 1.3% on Thursday. Japan’s Topix index slid 1.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.8%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2.4%. Shanghai Composite lost 1.2%.