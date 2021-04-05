Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 300 pts, Nifty at 14,790.80; metals rise

Market opening

The Sensex opened at 49,636.17, down 393.66 points, or 0.79%, while the Nifty was 14,790.80, down 76.55 points, or 0.51%. Most sectors, except IT and metal, opened in red on the benchmark equity indices. The VIX, an indicator of volatility was at 6.34% at 9:27 am.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and UltraTech opened in green on the 30-share Sensex while the remaining stocks were in red at 9:20 am.

View Full Image Sensex at open