Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 300 pts, Nifty at 14,790.80; metals rise

IT, metals in green View Full Image Nifty sectoral indices

Market opening The Sensex opened at 49,636.17, down 393.66 points, or 0.79%, while the Nifty was 14,790.80, down 76.55 points, or 0.51%. Most sectors, except IT and metal, opened in red on the benchmark equity indices. The VIX, an indicator of volatility was at 6.34% at 9:27 am. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and UltraTech opened in green on the 30-share Sensex while the remaining stocks were in red at 9:20 am.

Markets pre-opening At markets pre-opening the Sensex was flat at 50,030.85, while the Nifty was at 14,867.35, up 176.65 points, or 1.20%. Meanwhile, Asia stocks and US futures edged higher Monday as investors weighed an unexpectedly strong US jobs report and the muted reaction in bond yields.

Adani Ports acquires 25% stake in Krishnapatnam Port The company has signed Agreement with Vishwa Samudra Holdings Pvt. Ltd, to acquire 25% stake of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd for a consideration of ₹2,800 crore. Post-acquisition of 25% stake, Krishnapatnam Port will become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Cadila seeks regulatory approval for COVID-19 drug Cadila Healthcare Ltd said it would seek local regulatory approval to treat covid-19 patients with an already approved Hepatitis C drug, following promising interim results from a late-stage trial. (Reuters)

Market outlook Benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to open flat on Monday as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was in red at 8:28 am. On Thursday, the Sensex closed the day at 50,029.83, up 520.68 points, or 1.05%, while the Nifty was at 14,867.35, up 176.65 points, or 1.20%.

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach $110 bn by 2030: Top diplomats Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of $110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said. The comments were made at an event organised by the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC) on Sunday to discuss the ongoing business collaborations being pursued through IFIICC's leadership across sectors. (PTI)

Gold steadies Gold steadied as investors weighed signs of an economic rebound amid better-than-expected US jobs data against the implications of President Joe Biden’s spending plans. US employers added the most jobs in seven months with improvement across most industries in March, as more vaccinations and fewer business restrictions supercharged the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 last month and February employment was revised up to a 468,000 gain, according to a Labor Department report Friday. (Bloomberg)

Oil prices slip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts Oil prices edged down in early Asian trade on Monday after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July. Brent crude futures for June fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.70 a barrel by 2351 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was at $61.32 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2%. Both contracts settled up more than $2 a barrel after the OPEC+ decision and on optimism about energy demand after U.S. President Joe Biden outlined a $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan. (Reuters)