Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 300 pts, Nifty at 14,790.80; metals rise

Asian markets opened higher on Monday despite thinned trades on account of a holiday. US treasury yields slipped 1.70%.
05 Apr 2021, 09:38 AM ISTIT, metals in green
05 Apr 2021, 09:29 AM ISTMarket opening
The Sensex opened at 49,636.17, down 393.66 points, or 0.79%, while the Nifty was 14,790.80, down 76.55 points, or 0.51%. Most sectors, except IT and metal, opened in red on the benchmark equity indices. The VIX, an indicator of volatility was at 6.34% at 9:27 am.
Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and UltraTech opened in green on the 30-share Sensex while the remaining stocks were in red at 9:20 am.
05 Apr 2021, 09:08 AM ISTMarkets pre-opening
At markets pre-opening the Sensex was flat at 50,030.85, while the Nifty was at 14,867.35, up 176.65 points, or 1.20%. Meanwhile, Asia stocks and US futures edged higher Monday as investors weighed an unexpectedly strong US jobs report and the muted reaction in bond yields.
05 Apr 2021, 08:56 AM ISTAdani Ports acquires 25% stake in Krishnapatnam Port
The company has signed Agreement with Vishwa Samudra Holdings Pvt. Ltd, to acquire 25% stake of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd for a consideration of ₹2,800 crore. Post-acquisition of 25% stake, Krishnapatnam Port will become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
05 Apr 2021, 08:42 AM ISTCadila seeks regulatory approval for COVID-19 drug
Cadila Healthcare Ltd said it would seek local regulatory approval to treat covid-19 patients with an already approved Hepatitis C drug, following promising interim results from a late-stage trial. (Reuters)
05 Apr 2021, 08:28 AM ISTMarket outlook
Benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to open flat on Monday as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was in red at 8:28 am. On Thursday, the Sensex closed the day at 50,029.83, up 520.68 points, or 1.05%, while the Nifty was at 14,867.35, up 176.65 points, or 1.20%.
05 Apr 2021, 08:13 AM ISTStocks to Watch
SBI Cards, PSU banks, telcos, Tata Motors, Unitech, among other stocks, ar expected to be in focus today. (Read here)
05 Apr 2021, 08:03 AM ISTIndia, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach $110 bn by 2030: Top diplomats
Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of $110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.
The comments were made at an event organised by the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC) on Sunday to discuss the ongoing business collaborations being pursued through IFIICC's leadership across sectors. (PTI)
05 Apr 2021, 07:53 AM ISTGold steadies
Gold steadied as investors weighed signs of an economic rebound amid better-than-expected US jobs data against the implications of President Joe Biden’s spending plans.
US employers added the most jobs in seven months with improvement across most industries in March, as more vaccinations and fewer business restrictions supercharged the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 last month and February employment was revised up to a 468,000 gain, according to a Labor Department report Friday. (Bloomberg)
05 Apr 2021, 07:43 AM ISTOil prices slip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts
Oil prices edged down in early Asian trade on Monday after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July.
Brent crude futures for June fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.70 a barrel by 2351 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was at $61.32 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2%.
Both contracts settled up more than $2 a barrel after the OPEC+ decision and on optimism about energy demand after U.S. President Joe Biden outlined a $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan. (Reuters)
05 Apr 2021, 07:31 AM ISTAsian markets gain
Asia stocks and US futures climbed Monday as investors weighed an unexpectedly strong US jobs report and the sustainability of the latest selloff in bonds.
A regional gauge edged higher and Japan gained, while markets were closed for the Easter break in China, Hong Kong and Australia. S&P 500 futures extended gains from Friday on a payrolls report showing US employers added the most jobs in seven months. Treasuries clawed back some losses at the start of Asia’s shortened trading session, with the 10-year yield easing back to 1.70%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.5% as of 9:30 am Tokyo time. They rose 0.4% Friday.
Oil futures eased in early trade after Opec+ decided to boost production and Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to Asia. The US dollar was little changed against major currencies.
SGX Nifty was at 14,915.20, down 75.25 points, or 0.50% at 7:26 am IST.
Japan’s Topix Index edged up 0.2%.
Korea’s Kospi Index was down 0.2%
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.70%.