Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

Stock Market LIVE: Asian equities under pressure as US stock rally fizzles

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:41 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal
Stock markets: On Monday, the. benchmark Sensex rose 115 points to settle at 59,106. The broader Nifty rose 39 points to end at 17,399.

  • Share market LIVE updates: Asian shares were on a backfoot on Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's campaign to rein in decades-high inflation may cause a deep downturn

Banks came under renewed pressure Tuesday, with a gauge of financial heavyweights in the US falling the most in almost two weeks. In a wide-ranging annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief Jamie Dimon warned the US banking crisis that sent markets careening last month will be felt for years

05 Apr 2023, 07:40 AM IST Asian equities under pressure as US stock rally fizzles 

Equity markets in Asia fell after US stocks halted a four-day winning streak amid a selloff in banks.

Shares dropped more than 0.7% in Japan while Australian stocks were little changed. Contracts for US benchmarks steadied Wednesday after the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.6% a day earlier. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed for a holiday.

The dollar weakened against most Group-of-10 currencies, with the yen and the Aussie leading the gains.

Wall Street stocks fell Tuesday as financial and industrial shares retreated amid worries over slowing growth, in a session overshadowed by the historic courtroom appearance of former president Donald Trump.

Analysts cited data showing a drop in US job openings as the latest indication of cooling in the world's biggest economy -- following weak manufacturing numbers on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.6% lower at 33,402.38.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.6% to 4,100.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.5% to 12,126.33.

Market watchers said the media focus on Trump's pleading in a state criminal proceeding probably crimped trading volumes but did not affect the market's trajectory.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP