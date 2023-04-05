Stock Market LIVE: Asian equities under pressure as US stock rally fizzles

Banks came under renewed pressure Tuesday, with a gauge of financial heavyweights in the US falling the most in almost two weeks. In a wide-ranging annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief Jamie Dimon warned the US banking crisis that sent markets careening last month will be felt for years
05 Apr 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Asian equities under pressure as US stock rally fizzles
Equity markets in Asia fell after US stocks halted a four-day winning streak amid a selloff in banks.
Shares dropped more than 0.7% in Japan while Australian stocks were little changed. Contracts for US benchmarks steadied Wednesday after the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.6% a day earlier. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed for a holiday.
The dollar weakened against most Group-of-10 currencies, with the yen and the Aussie leading the gains.
Wall Street stocks fell Tuesday as financial and industrial shares retreated amid worries over slowing growth, in a session overshadowed by the historic courtroom appearance of former president Donald Trump.
Analysts cited data showing a drop in US job openings as the latest indication of cooling in the world's biggest economy -- following weak manufacturing numbers on Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.6% lower at 33,402.38.
The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.6% to 4,100.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.5% to 12,126.33.
Market watchers said the media focus on Trump's pleading in a state criminal proceeding probably crimped trading volumes but did not affect the market's trajectory.