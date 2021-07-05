Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

Indian indices are set for a positive start on Monday. The Services PMI is expected to be out today. Asian markets witnessed a mixed opening on cues from US peers, after the jobs report there indicated recovery, without prompting a liquidity withdrawal by the Fed.
Brent oil drops with tension building before Opec+ talks resume
Brent oil dropped below $76 a barrel ahead of another round of critical OPEC+ discussions to break a stalemate over raising production, with tension rising over the weekend between two long-time allies. Futures in London slid 0.6% after rising 3.6% last week. Talks are set to resume later Monday after ending Friday without an agreement to boost output due to demands from the United Arab Emirates for better terms for itself. The impasse has led to a rare diplomatic spat between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and leaves the market guessing how much oil it will get next month. (Read here)
Asian markets see mixed opening
Asian stocks were steady early Monday after US shares climbed further on speculation the Federal Reserve has scope to continue providing substantial stimulus support. Oil edged lower amid an Opec+ spat. Japanese shares slipped while South Korea and Australia inched up. The S&P 500 reached a record for a seventh day Friday after a US jobs report signaled the economy is gaining steam but not at a pace that would prompt the central bank to taper stimulus quickly. US equity contracts were stable. US stock and bond markets are closed for the 4 July Independence Day holiday.
S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 9:23 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Friday
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.3%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.4%
Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% earlier
SGX Nifty was up 0.14%
