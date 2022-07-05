Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

05 Jul 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Market outlook: Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities
U.S. equities were closed on Monday for Independence Day holiday. Recession fears are likely to dominate the markets going forward. The economic data, including the ISM Manufacturing Survey and construction spending, were bad enough to knock second-quarter GDP down 2.1%. On unemployment data, the market is looking how rising borrowing costs and inflation affect the labour market. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect U.S. employers to have added 250,000 jobs in June, down from 390,000 in May. Factories around the world are reporting weakening demand for products.
The Indian equities ended in green with Nifty rose 0.5% while broader markets outperformed the main indices as Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty Small Cap increased 0.9% and 0.6% respectively. Nifty FMCG witnessing the highest jump at 2.7% followed by Nifty PSU Bank which climbed, 1.7%. Nifty Metal and Nifty IT were the major laggards which slumped 1% and 0.6% respectively. Meanwhile, the revenue secretary stated that India will only withdraw its windfall tax for oil producers and refiners, introduced earlier, if global crude prices fall as much as $40 a barrel from current levels. Global macroeconomic trends, movement in crude oil prices and FII activity will dictate the markets ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season.
As 1QFY23 has ended, markets await on corporate earnings results for cues. Rising inflationary pressures and concerns of global recession, continue to impact overall sentiments amid geopolitical issues of the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. With the arrival of monsoons, crop sowing has picked up its pace which should mitigate food inflation, and is likely to influence India's economic outlook in the coming weeks. The government is banking on the monsoon rain to keep rice production, inventories and food inflation at a manageable level. While Oil and food input prices have majorly pushed up inflation, commodity prices are showing signs of settling down. The markets are likely to see gap up opening, SGX nifty is flat compared to previous spot Nifty closing. Asian Markets are trading in green, Nikkei is up 0.82% while Heng Seng is up 0.78%.
DoT warns e-com firms against illegal sale of boosters, jammers
The department of telecommunications has asked e-commerce companies not to sell wireless boosters or jammers, considering that existing laws authorize only licenced telecom service providers to sell and install such equipment.
NSE’s international exchange finds few takers for US stocks
NSE International Exchange, or NSE IFSC Ltd, offers trading in 50 popular US stocks such as Apple, Amazon, and Tesla. Yet, investors don’t seem impressed—none of the scrips has witnessed active trading over the past few sessions, data from the company’s website showed. (Full report)
Hospitals in a fix over GST on room rent
The GST Council’s decision to impose a 5% tax on hospital room rents that are over ₹5,000 a day has left hospitals in a fix over how to implement it because most offer treatment packages that already include room rent.
Besides, hospitals are also concerned about the non-availability of input tax credit in this case as cascading of embedded taxes will increase the cost of treatment for patients. (Full report)
Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Tata Steel Long, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank
TCS, Muthoot Finance, Tata Motors, Vedanta are some of the companies that will also be in news today.
Airlines scramble for cabin crew, pilots as talent war hits the sky
The crowded skies over India have set off a talent war like never before, with the upcoming launch of Akasa Air, return of Jet Airways under its new promoters and the Tata Group’s takeover of Air India.
With the new promoters of the two major airlines and the new entrant going all guns blazing to rope in the best for a perfect take off, incumbents are scurrying to retain their top pilots and cabin crew with bonuses and pay hikes to thwart attempts at poaching. (Full report)
Gold inches down as U.S. bond yields bounce back
Gold dipped slightly on Tuesday as a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields from last week's one-month lows reduced the appeal of non-yielding bullion, with a strong dollar also piling on. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,807.93 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,808.50.
Crude oil extends gain
Brent crude futures extended gains on Tuesday as a strike in Norway is expected to disrupt oil and gas output, fanning tight supply worries. Brent crude futures rose 82 cents, or 0.7%, to $114.32 a barrel after a 2.4% gain on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $2.58, or 2.4%, to $111.01 a barrel,
Asian markets, US Futures climb
Asian stocks rose with US equity futures Tuesday amid speculation the Biden administration could scrap some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese consumer goods. Treasuries slid after reopening from a holiday.
An Asian share index climbed for a second day, helped by Chinese tech stocks, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained about 0.5% from Friday’s close. US markets were shut Monday for the Independence Day holiday.