Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets likely to be rangebound; SGX Nifty in green

3 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2021, 09:06 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may witness a stable start on Thursday. The SGX Nifty was up 0.11%. The Sensex closed at 54,369.77, up 546.41 points or 1.02%, while Nifty was at 16,258.80, up 128.05 points or 0.79% on Wednesday.