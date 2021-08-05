Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets likely to be rangebound; SGX Nifty in green

Sensex, Nifty may witness a stable start on Thursday on cues from Asian peers. Earlier, US stocks closed lower as Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday the central bank should be in the position to begin raising interest rates in 2023. Focus now turns to the US labor department's monthly jobs report on Friday.
05 Aug 2021, 09:06 AM IST
Market pre-opening
At market pre-opening, the Sensex was at 54,484.76, up 114.99 points or 0.21%, while Nifty was at 16,258.80, up 128.05 points or 0.79%.
05 Aug 2021, 08:57 AM IST
ED warns Flipkart with $1.35 bn fine regarding foreign investment laws violation
India's financial-crime agency has asked Walmart's Flipkart and its founders to explain why they shouldn't face a penalty of $1.35 billion for alleged violation of foreign investment laws, three sources and an agency official told Reuters.
The Enforcement Directorate agency has been investigating e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc for years for allegedly bypassing foreign investment laws that strictly regulate multi-brand retail and restrict such companies to operating a marketplace for sellers. (Read here)
05 Aug 2021, 08:41 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin prices surge. Check latest rates
Cryptocurrency prices today surged with Bitcoin surging nearly 3% to $39,267 while the second-biggest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, ether was up more than 6% to $2,677, as per CoinDesk. Over the past 24 hours, the digital currency Ether climbed to its highest level in nearly two months during the midst of a software upgrade that will trim the pace at which fresh tokens are minted. Still, Ether is well off its record highs. (Read here)
05 Aug 2021, 08:22 AM IST
Market outlook
On Wednesday, the Sensex hit the 54,000-mark for the first time, with the 30-share index rising 546.41 points or 1.02% to 54,369.77. The Nifty closed 128.05 points or 0.79% higher at 16,258.80. Investors will be watching out RBI monetary policy review tomorrow. (Read here)
05 Aug 2021, 08:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Adani Green, HPCL, RIL, Maruti, PNB Housing, SBI, Voda Idea, among other stocks could be in the news today. (Read here)
05 Aug 2021, 07:54 AM IST
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meet: Three things to watch out for
India’s monetary policy makers are likely to leave interest rates untouched for a seventh straight meeting, as their focus remains more on fixing a fickle economy than on controlling stubborn price pressures. The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee is meeting amid weak indicators raising doubts about the economy’s ability to sustain a nascent recovery. Some parts of the nation, where the fast-spreading delta variant was first identified, are still battling a rise in Covid-19 infections with researchers warning of an impending third wave of the pandemic. (Read here)
05 Aug 2021, 07:42 AM IST
Asian stocks steady
Asian stocks were steady early Thursday after U.S. shares dipped amid mixed economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that the central bank is on course to taper stimulus support.
Equities edged up in South Korea and Japan and were little changed in Australia. U.S. contracts climbed. The S&P 500 fell from a record overnight, led lower by energy shares, while the technology sector proved more resilient. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is on track for a liftoff in interest rates in 2023 and an announcement later this year on paring bond purchases.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%
Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%
South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2%
SGX Nifty up 0.14%
05 Aug 2021, 07:30 AM IST
Wall Street indices witness mixed closing
Wall Street's main indexes closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling from a record high hit a day earlier as data signaled a sharp slowdown in jobs growth in July, while General Motors tracked its worst day in more than a year despite a record pre-tax profit. Nine of the 11 S&P indexes were lower, with industrials and energy both slipping, as data showed U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in July, likely constrained by shortages of workers and raw materials. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday the central bank should be in the position to begin raising interest rates in 2023. Focus now turns to the US labor department's monthly jobs report on Friday
Dow Jones closed 0.9% lower at 34,792.67
S&P 500 was down 0.5% to 4,402.66
The Nasdaq was up 0.1% at 14,780.53