Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect tepid start; SGX Nifty in red

05 Sep 2022, 08:33 AM IST
DreamFolks Services IPO: Latest GMP, what experts say on listing gain
The initial public offering (IPO) is most likely to debut on BSE and NSE on Tuesday as the tentative DreamFolks IPO listing date is 6th September 2022. Meanwhile, after DreamFolks IPO allotment focus has shifted towards grey market as some people take grey market premium (GMP) as a hint in regard to listing premium from the IPO. For such IPO investors, there is a piece of good news from the primary markets. According to market observers, DreamFolks shares are available at a premium of ₹110 in the grey market today. However, market experts believe that DreamFolks share listing would be around ₹400 apiece. (Full Report)
05 Sep 2022, 08:28 AM IST
India bond yields seen lower tracking U.S., index inclusion bets aid
Indian government bond yields are likely to ease in early trades on Monday, tracking a similar move in U.S. Treasury yields, while sentiment remains bullish on bets of inclusion of local debt in global indexes.
The benchmark 10-year Indian government bond yield is likely to trade in the 7.20%-7.26% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield has risen four basis points in last two sessions to end at 7.2318%.
"U.S. Treasury yields have fallen after their jobs data, and bets of aggressive rate hike has also come down, so local bonds should see some buying bias," the trader said. (Reuters)
05 Sep 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Delta Corp part of NSE's F&O ban stock list for today
Delta Corp has been put as part of F&O ban list by the stock exchange for today. Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, September 5, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
05 Sep 2022, 08:07 AM IST
FPI invest ₹51,200 crore in Aug, highest since December 2020
Foreign investors have pumped in a little more than ₹51,200 crore into the equity markets in August, making it the highest inflow in 20 months, amid improving risk sentiment and stabilisation in oil prices. While inflation continues to be at elevated levels, of late, it has risen less than expectation, thus improving sentiments. (Full Report)
05 Sep 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Today, UK will find out who its new prime minister is
On September 5, the UK will find out who will be the country's new prime minister. Liz Truss is the front-runner to succeed Boris Johnson and lead the nation as it struggles with an escalating cost-of-living crisis. If Liz Truss prevails in the race for the Conservative leadership, the 47-year-old will become Britain's third female prime minister. Her opponent Rishi Sunak wants to make history by becoming the first non-white person to hold the position. (Full Report)
05 Sep 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Asia shares ease, euro slugged by energy crisis
Asian shares slipped on Monday while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices.
The euro was down 0.4% at $0.9908 and looking likely to test its recent 20-year low of $0.99005 as markets priced in more risk of a European recession.
Germany announced plans to spend 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from rising costs, while Finland and Sweden offered liquidity guarantees to keep power companies open.
Oil prices jumped along with the whole energy complex as a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading conditions. News of more coronavirus lockdowns in China only added to the jittery mood. (Reuters)
05 Sep 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Q1 GDP growth below expectation, cause for concern: Subbarao
India's GDP growth of 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23 has turned out be a cause for 'disappointment and concern', as there was expectation of a bigger bounce back from the first quarter of last year when economic activity was crippled by the Delta wave of COVID-19, former RBI governor D Subbarao said on Sunday.
Subbarao added that risk factors for the country's growth outlook in the short term include high commodity prices, possibility of a global recession, monetary tightening by the RBI and an uneven monsoon that could threaten crop output, especially of rice.
"The economy clocked growth of 13.5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of this fiscal year which would have been cause for celebration in any other circumstance.
"In the event, it's turned out be a cause for disappointment and even concern," he told PTI in an interview. (PTI)
05 Sep 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Paytm says no link with Chinese loan merchants under ED scanner
Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Sunday denied any link with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the Chinese loan app case.
Paytm said that none of the funds frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) belongs to it or any of its group firms.
"As a part of ongoing investigations on a specific set of merchants, the ED has sought information regarding such merchants to whom we provide payment processing solutions. We wish to clarify that these merchants are independent entities, and none of them are our group entities," Paytm said in a regulatory filing.
The ED on Saturday said it has conducted raids at six premises of online payment gateways, such as Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree in Bengaluru, over the alleged irregularities in instant app-based loans "controlled" by Chinese persons. (PTI)
05 Sep 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Reliance retail arm acquires control of Insight Cosmetics
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has bought a controlling stake in makeup and personal care brand Insight Cosmetics, said two people aware of the deal, marking the entry of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned company into the cosmetic business. Insight Cosmetics was launched by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Dinesh Jain in 2001. (Full Report)
05 Sep 2022, 07:34 AM IST
India’s trade deficit widens to $28.68 bn in August as imports rise sharply
India’s trade deficit widened to $28.68 bn during August as imports climbed sharply by 37% to $61.68 billion but exports decline marginally to $33 billion, official data released by the commerce and industry ministry released late on Saturday showed.
Amid fears of demand slowdown in large export markets such as the US and EU and a prolonged lockdown in China, India’s exports in August declined to $33 billion compared to $36.27 billion in July.
“Imports of petroleum products form a large share of import and its been rising as coal and petroleum are being stocked to ensure energy security. Ports are chocked with coal at the moment. Rising imports are not a concern as it is feeding into exports. We need to focus on boosting exports. (Full Report)
05 Sep 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Former Tata Sons chair Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident
Cyrus Mistry, the 54-year-old former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident near financial capital Mumbai on Sunday, Indian police said.
Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, in a boardroom coup in 2016, sparking a long-drawn-out legal tussle on which India's top court eventually ruled in Tata Group's favour.
The accident took place in Palghar, located about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon. Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Gujarat with three others, B. Patil, the top police official in Palghar district, said.
A senior Mumbai police official said the car in which Mistry was travelling had rammed into a divider, and that he had died at the accident site. (Reuters)
05 Sep 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street stocks fall on Friday again as hiring slows; economy added 315,000 jobs in August
Wall Street stocks ended the week with losses Friday as an early-session rally fizzled following government data indicating employers slowed the pace of hiring in August.
Data showed the US economy added 315,000 jobs last month, which was in line with what economists were expecting, but lower than the 526,000 posted in July.
Stocks initially rose on the report as markets bet the moderating employment situation would ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.
But markets reversed course midday after Russia's move to halt natural gas deliveries to Germany sharpened worries over a European recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.1% lower at 31,318.44.
The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.1% to 3,924.26, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.3 percent to 11,630.86. (AFP)