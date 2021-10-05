Market LIVE Updates: Raw material price surge, inflation fears push markets down

While a global selloff in stocks continued, Asian stocks look set to fall Tuesday after technology shares led a US slide amid concern that surging raw-material prices will stoke inflation and sap economic momentum. Stocks slipped in Australia, as did equity futures for Japan and Hong Kong. Nasdaq 100 shed over 2%, dragged down by megacap tech firms such as Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. The energy sector was among the few to rise in the US session. SGX Nifty was at 17,589.80, down 125.25 points, or 0.71%, at 7:40 am. Indian benchmark indices may open in the red.
05 Oct 2021, 08:31:14 AM IST
On market closing 4 October: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
"The markets failed to close above 17,700; if we manage to do that, the short-term skepticism would be removed and the Nifty can scale higher towards 18000. The support lies at 17,400 and as long as that holds, the current trend is bullish and we can utilize intra day corrections to accumulate long positions."
05 Oct 2021, 08:28:57 AM IST
HDFC Bank Q2 deposits grow 14%, CASA up 28%
India's largest private lender HDFC Bank while announcing its Q2 update said that the bank's advances aggregated to approximately ₹11,985 billion as of September 30, 2021, a growth of around 15.4% year-on-year from ₹10,383 billion in the same quarter last year and a growth of around 4.4% over ₹11,477 billion in the quarter. (Read here)
05 Oct 2021, 08:22:37 AM IST
Markets likely to be wobbly; Zee, Gail, Adani Ports in focus
Markets are likely to be wobbly on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. (Read here)
05 Oct 2021, 08:06:57 AM IST
Markit India PMI Services for September to be released today
05 Oct 2021, 08:05:57 AM IST
Tesla ordered to pay over $130 million to Black former worker over racism: WSJ
A federal jury on Monday has ordered Tesla Inc to pay more than $130 million in damages to a Black former worker named Owen Diaz, finding he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment, the Wall Street Journal reported. The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Diaz, a contract worker who worked as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper added. (Reuters)
05 Oct 2021, 07:57:45 AM IST
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change
Facebook Inc on Monday cited faulty configuration changes on its routers as the root cause of the nearly six-hour outage that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services. "Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication," Facebook said. (Reuters)
05 Oct 2021, 07:52:22 AM IST
Day trading guide for Tuesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 5th October
Nifty has formed a bullish pattern though its placement is normally after a deep/prolonged sell-off, experts believe. (Read here)
05 Oct 2021, 07:47:20 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again after day’s gap
Fuel price today: Diesel rates touched a record high of ₹91.07 in Delhi and ₹98.80 a litre in Mumbai
05 Oct 2021, 07:41:18 AM IST
Stocks to watch
ZEEL, Bharti Airtel, and Biocon have been stocks in the news. (Read here)
05 Oct 2021, 07:30:11 AM IST
China tech stock gauge hits lowest level on yields, crackdown
A benchmark tracking Chinese technology giants in Hong Kong slumped, on track for a new record low on Tuesday as a global tech selloff triggered by rising US Treasury yields adds to concerns over Beijing’s regulatory crackdown. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 2.5% to slip below the previous record closing low on Aug. 20. The gauge, which counts Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as key members, is set for a fourth consecutive weekly decline. The measure, officially launched in July last year, is down some 47% since its February peak and its members have lost about $1.4 trillion in market value, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.
05 Oct 2021, 07:30:11 AM IST
Stocks extend drop on risks from inflation, China
A global selloff in stocks continued in Asia on Tuesday amid concerns that surging prices for raw materials such as crude oil will stoke inflation and sap economic momentum. Shares declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia. US contracts stabilized after the S&P 500 retreated to the lowest since July and the Nasdaq 100 shed over 2%, dragged down by megacap tech firms such as Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. The energy sector was among the few to rise in the US session. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields held a climb toward 1.5% and the dollar remained lower. Oil in New York reached the highest since 2014 following OPEC+’s decision to maintain a gradual supply hike even as a natural-gas crisis boosts crude demand. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index soared to an all-time peak.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures were flat as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%
Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%
Japan’s Topix index shed 1.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.3%
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1%
Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.1% earlier
05 Oct 2021, 07:30:11 AM IST
How major US stock indices fared on Monday
Stocks closed lower on Monday as big technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft took losses. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq all fell. Meanwhile, the price of US oil rose to its highest close since 2014, as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious production increases even as global demand for crude rises.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 56.58 points, or 1.3%, to 4,300.46.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323.54 points, or 0.9%, to 34,002.92.
The Nasdaq fell 311.21 points, or 2.1%, to 14,255.48.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.16 points, or 1.1%, to 2,217.47.
