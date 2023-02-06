Stock Market LIVE: Indices to have muted start; SGX Nifty turns flat

06 Feb 2023, 08:47 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for Today: Blue Star
STOCK IN FOCUS
Blue Star (CMP 1,358): With the higher earnings growth, better margin profile and improved business visibility over the medium term, we have our BUY rating on BLSTR, with a Target Price of Rs1,685.
Intraday Picks
SBICARD (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 754) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs747-
742 for the target of Rs772 with a strict stop loss of Rs733.
ASIANPAINT (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 2,760) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs2,755-
2,735 for the target of Rs2,835 with a strict stop loss of Rs2,695.
PFC (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 142) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs140-
138 for the target of Rs148 with a strict stop loss of Rs135.
06 Feb 2023, 08:42 AM IST
IndiGo Q3 profit soars to ₹1,422.6 crore
Fuelled by robust travel demand, InterGlobe Aviation on Friday reported a steep rise in profit at ₹1,422.6 crore in the three months ended December 2022.
The parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo had a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹129.8 crore in the same period a year ago.
IndiGo's total income jumped to ₹15,410.2 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from ₹9,480.1 crore in the year-ago period, according to a release.
Excluding foreign exchange loss, the airline reported a profit of ₹2,009.1 crore in the latest December quarter compared to ₹125.2 crore in the year-ago period.
In a reflection of strong travel demand, the budget carrier ferried 2.23 crore passengers in the third quarter, an increase of nearly 26 per cent compared to the same period a year ago when it stood at 1.78 crore.
The load factor, a measure of seat occupancy, rose to 85.1 per cent in the December quarter as against 79.7 per cent a year ago. (PTI)
06 Feb 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Adani Ports shares continue to be under F&O ban stock list for trade on NSE today
Only one stock, which is part of the Adani Group, has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, February 6, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Read More)
06 Feb 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Adani Ent, SBI, Vodafone Idea, Adani Power, ITC, Infosys, Marico, IndiGo, Paytm, and Indus Towers
Adani Transmission, Tata Steel, Easy Trip Planners, LIC Housing Finance, and Muthoot Finance will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today. (Read More)
06 Feb 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Paytm Posts Narrower Loss After Growth Push Boosts Sales
Paytm, India’s leading digital payments brand, posted a narrower third-quarter loss after its drive to add customers boosted revenue.
The net loss in the quarter through December shrank to 3.9 billion rupees ($48 million) from 7.8 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Friday. Revenue from operations rose 42% to 20.6 billion rupees, while total costs climbed at a slower pace.
Paytm is growing its product offering to attract more customers, seeking to convince investors of its earnings potential. Its shares have plunged 76% since its high-profile $2.5 billion initial public offering in late 2021, on concerns over mounting losses and intensifying competition from Alphabet Inc.’s Google Pay, Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Pay and Walmart Inc.’s PhonePe, and several smaller fintech startups.
In a July interview, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma pledged a shift in focus from growth toward profitability.
“We will soon achieve our next milestone of becoming a free cash flow generating company," Sharma said in a letter to shareholders Friday. (Blooomberg)
06 Feb 2023, 08:18 AM IST
RBI's 3-day MPC meet starts today, may go for 25 basis points repo rate hike
The three-day deliberations of the Reserve Bank of India's(RBI's) rate-setting panel -Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India is set to commence today. The decision will be announced on 8 February. With retail inflation showing signs of softening and the US Fed moderating the pace of increase in its benchmark interest rate, the Reserve Bank is likely to settle for a smaller 25 basis points repo rate hike according to the experts. (Read More)
06 Feb 2023, 08:17 AM IST
LKP Securities - CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS and STATE BANK OF INDIA
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED - Q3 FY23 Result Update
Crompton continues to focus on product innovation (differentiated and premium products), GTM (improved reach) and branding (omni channel branding) as also on cost optimisation (Unnati program, better sourcing, etc) will reap benefits. We believe these initiatives will likely bode well with steady market share gains and margin improvement over the medium term. We have pruned down our estimates and target price accordingly due to the weakness during the quarter but remain positive on the upcoming summer season and improving operating performance along with recovery in B2C demand and shrinking unorganized market. Hence, we maintain our Buy stance with a revised PT of ₹394.
STATE BANK OF INDIA - Q3 FY23 Result Update
State Bank of India (SBIN) has delivered a strong result on operating and assets quality front. Reported gross slippages stood at ₹24bn v/s ₹97bn in the previous quarter. It’s reported GNPA (3.52% v/s 3.91% in 1QFY23) and NNPA (0.8% v/s 1.0% in 1QFY23) holds steady with stable PCR (incl. AUCA) of 92%. Furthermore SMA2 (7bps v/s 6bps) increased marginally. The bank has witnessed better than expected advance growth (21% YoY & 5% QoQ) led by growth across segments and steady deposit base (10.6% YoY & 3.4% QoQ) sequentially with better liquidity position. Moreover the bank has reported highest ever quarterly PAT of ₹132bn (v/s ₹62bn in 1QFY23) on the back of healthy NII (Domestic NIMs: 3.55%) and lower provision (credit cost: 28bps). The 2QFY23 calculated ROA and ROE stood at 1.04% and 17.4% respectively; surpassing the ROE target of 15%. The bank has established total standard asset and contingent provision of ~ ₹298bn (101bps of net advances) as on 2QFY23. With improving operating environment, ample contingent buffer and strong growth outlook, we believe the annual ROE target of 15% is achievable in FY23-24E. Therefore, we recommend BUY with target price of ₹663.
06 Feb 2023, 07:58 AM IST
FPIs see steepest outflow in 7 months at ₹28,852 cr in January
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out ₹28,852 crore from Indian equities in January, making it the worst outflow in the last seven months. This came following a net investment of ₹11,119 crore in December and ₹36,238 crore in November, data showed.
FPI flows are expected to remain volatile going ahead as Indian equities continued their large underperformance compared to global markets, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research(Retail), Kotak Securities, said. (Read More)
06 Feb 2023, 07:56 AM IST
ITC Q3 net profit rises 23 pc to ₹5,070 cr; revenue up 3.5 pc to ₹19,020.65 cr
ITC Ltd on Friday reported a 23.09 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹5,070.09 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, helped by growth momentum across its operating segments.
The diversified company had posted a net profit of ₹4,118.80 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 3.56 per cent to ₹19,020.65 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹18,365.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
"The company sustained its strong growth momentum across all operating segments during the quarter driven by focus on accelerated digital adoption, customer centricity, execution excellence and agility," ITC said in its earnings statement.
Economic activity in India continued to gather momentum with "sequential moderation in commodity inflation" even as core inflation remained elevated.
"Rural demand continued to be relatively subdued while improving sequentially. Consumer sentiments improved during the quarter but remained below pre-pandemic levels," said the Kolkata-headquartered company. (PTI)
06 Feb 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Tata Steel Q3 preview: PAT likely to post double-digit drop YoY, European operations may see EBITDA loss
One of the leading steel manufacturing companies of India, Tata Steel is likely to witness yet another weak quarter for the period ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23). The Tata Group-backed steelmaker's net profit may decline more than half on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The year-on-year drop is likely to be massive. Its European operations are also seen to post EBITDA loss.
Overall, Tata Steel may record a decline across parameters such as revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) during Q3. Steel sales volumes may perform on a mixed note. (Read More)
06 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
SBI Q3 net soars 62 pc; discloses ₹27k cr exposure to Adani Group
The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported a 62 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹15,477 crore for the December 2022 quarter, helped by core income growth and improvement in asset quality.
On a standalone basis, State Bank of India's post-tax profit grew to ₹14,205 crore during the October-December 2022 period from ₹8,432 crore in the year-ago period and ₹13,265 crore in the preceding July-September quarter.
Amid the controversy triggered by a slew of allegations against the Adani Group, the government-owned lender disclosed that its overall exposure to the Gauram Adani-led embattled conglomerate is ₹27,000 crore and it does not see any difficulties in loan repayments.
For the quarter under review, the core net interest income rose 24.05 per cent to ₹38,069 crore on the back of a 0.35 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 3.50 per cent and 18.61 per cent growth in net advances.
Amid the 'war for deposits' in the system, the bank posted a slower deposit growth at over 8 per cent, and chairman Dinesh Khara said it has already activated multiple measures to push up the number. (PTI)
06 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹882, target ₹910, stop loss ₹870;
2] Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Buy at ₹1388, target ₹1485, stop loss ₹1370; and
3] Pidilite Industries: Buy at ₹2341, target ₹2395, stop loss ₹2315. (Read More)
06 Feb 2023, 07:28 AM IST
After Credit Suisse and Citigroup, Standard Chartered stops accepting Adani bonds as collateral: Report
Standard Chartered Plc. has stopped accepting bonds of Adani Group firms as collateral on margin loans, ET Now television channel reported, without saying where it got the information.
The lender has asked its private clients to top up their collateral for any shortfall, the report said.
A Standard Chartered India spokesperson declined to comment on the report.
The move follows similar actions by Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm and Credit Suisse Group AG, as the Adani securities were roiled by allegations of fraud from US-based Hindenburg Research. The Adani group has repeatedly denied the short seller’s allegations. (Read More)
06 Feb 2023, 07:26 AM IST
US stocks drop on Friday as jobs data challenges Fed policy outlook
Wall Street stocks declined Friday after a blowout January jobs report raised fresh questions about the outlook for monetary policy as markets digested disappointing earnings.
The United States added 517,000 jobs in January, nearly double the December figure, after a five-month slowdown in hiring, according to the data.
The report also showed unemployment edging down to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.
The data calls into question investor assumptions that the Federal Reserve will soon pivot from a policy of aggressively hiking interest rates, an expectation that boosted stocks in January.
"It was a hot number," said Angelo Kourkafas, an investment strategist at Edward Jones, who added that some of the losses may have been due to profit taking.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.4% at 33,926.01.
The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8% to 4,136.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.6% to 12,006.95.
Stocks were further pressured by a trove of mostly disappointing earnings.
Of the three tech giants that reported Thursday afternoon, both Amazon (-8.4%) and Google parent Alphabet (-3.3%) retreated, while Apple notched a 2.4%t gain. (AFP)