Stock Market LIVE: Indices may rise at start as SGX Nifty trades in green

06 Mar 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Multibagger stock that has surged 2300% in 5 years to foray into e-scooter space
Shares of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in the last six months. This small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹400 crore has almost tripled shareholders' money in this period as the multibagger stock has risen more than 200 per cent on BSE in this period. However, in the last five years, this stock has surged from around ₹11.50 to ₹280 apiece levels, giving more than 2300 per cent return to its shareholders.
The multibagger stock is in news these days for foraying into the electric vehicle segment through the newly incorporated venture namely Wroley E India. According to an exchange filing, Goyal Aluminiums will manufacture electric scooters and low-speed scooters for the Indian market. The company in a statement said that the decision is in line with the government's initiative of 'Clean India and Green India' in view of the rising levels of pollution. Wroley E India has secured sanction for financing from Shri Ram Finance to offer customers financing solutions to purchase its electric scooter in monthly instalments. (Read More)
06 Mar 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Power Grid Corporation, Kansai Nerolac, MGL, Bajaj Electricals, IndiGo, Dish TV, and CAMS
FIIs made a buying of over ₹6,010 crore in the last week driven by a mega block deal in Adani stocks. On the other hand, DIIs invested more than doubled the amount as FIIs, by pumping in nearly ₹12,559 crore in the equities. (Read More)
06 Mar 2023, 08:20 AM IST
INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen lower tracking U.S. peers
Indian government bond yields are expected to trend lower in the early session on Monday, tracking a sharp reversal in U.S. yields.
The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield is expected to remain in the 7.38%-7.43% band, after closing lower at 7.4161% on Friday, a trader with a private bank said.
"The sudden drop in U.S. yields will be positive for local bonds today as we have been tracking global factors very closely," the trader said.
Treasury yields slipped on Friday after hitting new highs last week as they met resistance following comments from Federal Reserve officials that temporarily calmed fears around the direction of inflation and interest rates.
The 10-year U.S. yield touched 4.09%, its highest in four months on Thursday, but eased after short covering, traders said. Yields had been rising on bets that the Fed may continue to hike rates for a longer duration. (Reuters)
06 Mar 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details here
Automotive component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.44 times by the last day of the offer that opened on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and concluded on Friday, March 3, 2023. The ₹412 crore offer received bids for 2,08,87,225 shares against 38,41,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The quota meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 7.83 times, the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 4.31 times subscription and the non-institutional investors quota was subscribed 1.40 times.
As per market observers, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems shares have been commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹72 in the grey market today. The equity shares of the company are expected to list next week on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 on the leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE. (Read More)
06 Mar 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Bajaj Electricals bags ₹565 cr contract from South Bihar Power Distribution Co
Bajaj Electricals on Saturday said its EPC division has bagged a contract worth ₹564.87 crore from South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL).
The contract is for supply of goods and services by SBPDCL, a domestic entity, under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the company said in a regulatory filing.
The work includes the supply of plant and installation services for the development of distribution infrastructure of electric supply circle Sasaram and Munger of Bihar, it added.
The projects, whose aggregate value is ₹564.87 crore "shall be completed within 30 months from the date of issue of contracts," it added. (PTI)
06 Mar 2023, 08:04 AM IST
NCLT okays merger of two HDFC arms with HDFC Capital Advisors
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday gave its approval for the merger of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital with HDFC Capital Advisors, taking the merger of the parent with HDFC Bank a step closer.
The tribunal is yet to approve the merger of its two insurance arms and the asset management company as also the patent into the bank as part of the USD 40-billion reverse merger.
In its final order, the NCLT sanctioned a composite scheme of amalgamation of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital into HDFC Capital Advisors, HDFC said in an exchange filing.
The amalgamation will result in simplification, streamlining and optimisation of the group structure and efficient administration, the order said.
Early this week, the tribunal had reserved the order for its approval of the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger after the parties sought 180 days more for the process.
HDFC has already received the required approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board, shareholders of HDFC and HDFC Bank, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority and the Competition Commission of India. (PTI)
06 Mar 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Sovereign gold bond scheme subscription opens today. Should you subscribe?
The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV will open for subscription today, 5 March. The gold bond scheme will remain open for subscription for five days from Monday. The issue price has been fixed at ₹5,611 per gram of gold. "The nominal value of the bond...works out to ₹5,611 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
The RBI issues the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) on behalf of the government of India. (Read More)
06 Mar 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Havas Group taps Skoda’s Jha as CEO
French multinational advertising company Havas Group’s India unit has hired former Skoda Auto India’s marketing head Tarun Jha for the newly created position of chief executive of Havas Creative India.
The move is in line with Havas Group’s overall restructuring of the company in India into three verticals—Havas Media Group, Havas Creative India and Havas Health Group. Jha will report to Rana Barua, group CEO of Havas Group India.
“Over the last four years, we have grown from 200 people and three companies to over 1,500 people and 16 companies within Havas Group. As we are gearing up for next phase of growth, a vertical restructuring was required. So, we have Mohit (Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group) and Sangeeta (Barde, MD, Havas Health) looking after two businesses, and we were looking for someone to head the creative group," Barua said. (Read More)
06 Mar 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Kansai Nerolac Paints acquires 40% stake of Nerofix from Polygel for ₹37 crore
The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL) has approved the acquisition of shares (40 per cent of the total shareholding) of Nerofix from Polygel for a cash consideration of ₹37 crore.
In January 2020, KNPL had acquired a 60 per cent stake in Nerofix. With the decision to buy the remaining 40 per cent shares, the firm is set to expand its ownership to 100 per cent.
"Consequent to the said acquisition of shares, Nerofix Private Limited will become a wholly owned (100 per cent) subsidiary of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited," the exchange filing noted. The acquisition is expected to be completed by 31 March this year. (Read More)
06 Mar 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has suggested three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those three shares:
1] United Spirits or McDowell: Buy at ₹756, target ₹772, stop loss ₹744;
2] Piramal Enterprises Ltd or PEL: Buy at ₹782, target ₹800, stop loss ₹770; and
3] L&T Finance: Buy at ₹91.30, target ₹96, stop loss ₹89.50. (Read More)
06 Mar 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Embattled Adani Group's $2 bn worth foreign currency bonds due for repayment in 2024
Embattled Adani Group has approximately $2 billion in foreign-currency bonds which are set for repayment in 2024. There are no bond maturities in 2023, however, three Adani companies' bond issuance is due the next year. Currently, Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy empire is under the market radar for a host of allegations after the Hindenburg report.
According to a PTI report, which cited the presentation the conglomerate made to investors, there are no maturities in 2023 but three issuances - $ 650 million by Adani Ports and two of renewable energy unit Adani Green Energy Ltd ($ 750 million and $ 500 million - are due for payment in 2024. (Read More)
06 Mar 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stocks power higher on Friday as Treasury yields and dollar ease
Wall Street stocks posted strong gains while Treasury yields and the dollar pulled back on Friday as data pointing to U.S. economic growth boosted risk appetite, even as expectations for rate hikes kept bond yields near multi-year highs.
The U.S. services sector grew at a steady clip in February, with new orders and employment rising to more than one-year highs, suggesting the economy continued to expand in the first quarter.
U.S. shares jumped, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.17%, the S&P 500 1.61% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite adding nearly 2%.
"Following weeks of relentless upward pressure on interest rates, the S&P 500 got a bit of a reprieve today," said Bill Sterling, global strategist at GW&K Investment Management in Boston.
He added that the small differential between shorter-term bonds indicated lower recession risk: "Market participants seem to be saying that the economy – and corporate profits - can withstand a higher-for-longer interest rate path."
Asian stocks already jumped on investor optimism of a Chinese economic rebound. The positive market sentiment continued during the European session, with Europe's STOXX 600 up 0.92%. (Reuters)