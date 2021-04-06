Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

Crypto market cap surges to record $2 tn, bitcoin at $1.1 tn

The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.

Soon, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion.

The surge was led by bitcoin, which hit its own milestone by holding at a $1 trillion market cap for one week. Bitcoin was last up 1.4% at $59,045. Since hitting a lifetime peak of more than $61,000 in mid-March, bitcoin has traded in a relatively narrow range. (Reuters)