Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

Share Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were off to a mixed start on Tuesday as analysts examined data to assess economic recovery, unlike Wall Street benchmark indices which closed at all-time highs based on positive indications of US economic recovery
06 Apr 2021, 08:22:54 AM IST
Market outlook
Indian markets are likely to open marginally lower on Tuesday tracking losses in SGX Nifty index. In early morning SGX Nifty was down 0.04%.
Equity markets on Monday lost nearly 1.74% over worries that the return of covid-19 curbs in various states could derail economic recovery.
06 Apr 2021, 08:08:13 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Infosys, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Marico and realty sector stocks could be in the news today. (Read here)
06 Apr 2021, 07:53:34 AM IST
Crypto market cap surges to record $2 tn, bitcoin at $1.1 tn
The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.
Soon, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion.
The surge was led by bitcoin, which hit its own milestone by holding at a $1 trillion market cap for one week. Bitcoin was last up 1.4% at $59,045. Since hitting a lifetime peak of more than $61,000 in mid-March, bitcoin has traded in a relatively narrow range. (Reuters)
06 Apr 2021, 07:42:02 AM IST
Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases in May
Indian state refiners will buy 36% less oil from Saudi Arabia in May than normal, three people familiar with the matter said, in a sign of escalating tensions with Riyadh even after the Kingdom supported the idea of boosting output from OPEC and allied producers last week.
Energy relations between India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, and Saudi Arabia have soured as global oil prices spiked.
New Delhi blames cuts by the Saudis and other oil producers for driving up crude prices as its economy tries to recover from the pandemic.
State-run refiners have placed orders to buy 9.5 million barrels of Saudi oil in May, compared with the previously planned 10.8 million barrels, three sources said. (Reuters)
06 Apr 2021, 07:31:10 AM IST
Asian markets witness mixed opening
Asian stocks opened mixed Tuesday even as U.S. equities rallied to a record on solid economic data that added to evidence of a strengthening recovery. The dollar and crude oil held losses. Japan’s benchmark dipped, while stocks rose in Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 futures fluctuated as investors assessed the economic outlook and any lingering impact from the Archegos Capital Management blowup. Treasury yields were steady after dipping. Oil held onto most of its decline amid growing delays in Europe’s reopening and looming Iranian supply.
SGX Nifty was at 14,721.50, down 3.75 points or 0.03% at 7:24 am IST.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%.
Topix index fell 0.1%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%.
Kospi index rose 0.4%
06 Apr 2021, 07:31:08 AM IST
Wall Street benchmark indices close at all-time highs over strong economic data
A string of surprisingly robust economic data boosted investor risk appetite on Monday, which sent the S&P 500 and the Dow to all-time closing highs and boosted cryptocurrency market cap over the $2 trillion hurdle. Enthusiasm over the growing momentum of US economic recovery was boosted with the Institute for Supply Management’s nonmanufacturing PMI report, which showed the country’s pandemic-battered services sector expanded at a record pace in March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 373.98 points, or 1.13%, to 33,527.19, the S&P 500 gained 58.04 points, or 1.44%, to 4,077.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 225.49 points, or 1.67%, to 13,705.59. US Treasury yields dipped as investors consolidated their positions.