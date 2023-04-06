Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect muted start; RBI rate hike decision in focus

Economists predict that RBI will raise its benchmark rate for the seventh consecutive meeting and leave the door open for more increases to bring inflation back within its target range. Retail inflation rose 6.44% in February, easing from 6.52% in January but has remained above the central bank's mandated target range of 2%-6%.
Adani group aims to boost group-level operating earnings by nearly 50% to around ₹91,000 crore over the next two fiscal years
The Adani group aims to boost group-level operating earnings by nearly 50% to around ₹91,000 crore over the next two fiscal years, helping lower its leverage ratios and assuaging the concerns of investors and creditors to whom it owes around $23 billion.
In recent meetings with creditors, Adani officials outlined plans to lower the group’s leverage ratio from 4.2 times now to 3.1 by the end of FY24, chiefly by increasing earnings rather than reducing debt, two people with direct knowledge of Adani’s strategy said on the condition of anonymity.
Adani’s new strategy is noteworthy, coming on the heels of short-seller Hindenburg Research terming the group as over-leveraged and raising allegations about corporate governance in a scathing report on 24 January that set off a steep decline in the share prices of group companies. (Read More)
Four companies get Sebi approval for public listings
Healthvista India, which runs home healthcare business Portea Medical, and Cyient DLM, a unit of IT services firm Cyient, are among the four companies that have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
Rashi Peripherals and fintech firm Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services are the other two companies, according to a Sebi update on Wednesday. The companies filed their draft papers with the regulator between July 2022 and January 2023 and received approval during 29-31 March.
Since January, 44 Indian companies have launched IPOs worth ₹22,245.3 crore. (Read More)
Wall Street ends lower on Wednesday, Treasury yields slide as data fuels recession jitters
U.S. stocks lost ground on Wednesday and Treasury yields extended their decline as a batch of data fueled worries that restrictive central bank policies could push the global economy into recession.
The S&P 500 closed in negative territory, and megacap momentum stocks dragged the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 1%, while defensive stocks helped keep the Dow modestly green.
The 10-year Treasury yield slid further to a near seven-month low.
A spate of economic indicators on Wednesday suggested economic cracks are beginning to show. Private sector job adds fell well short of expectations, demand for home loans is softening despite falling mortgage rates, and the services sector is losing momentum.
Together, the data appears to suggest the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening - designed to rein in inflation by tossing cold water on the U.S. economy - is having its intended effect.
"The Fed did what it wanted. The economy is slowing down. It's working," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "There's a lot of thought out there that they might have overdone it." (Reuters)