Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper

Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty, Asian shares slump on inflation, growth concerns

Stock market today: Markets will remain volatile until there is a clear picture of Fed rate policy and its trajectory going ahead. (Photo: AP)
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:12 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian indices are likely to open lower on Friday, in line with global peers. Asian shares fell, following overnight losses on Wall Street, as investors worried that aggressive rate hikes by central banks to check inflation could hurt growth

Equities worldwide look set for a tumultuous time. Overnight, risk aversion swept away a relief rally after the US Fed raised interest rates by the most since 2000 but pushed back against talk of super-sized increases. Markets will remain volatile until there is a clear picture of Fed rate policy and its trajectory 

06 May 2022, 08:12 AM IST SBI offers special loan to LIC staff to participate in IPO

Lenders have taken special measures to help Life Insurance Corp. of India’s (LIC’s) employees and customers subscribe to the mega initial public offering (IPO). State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, is offering a personal loan of up to 20 lakh, or 90% of the purchase price of shares, whichever is lower, to the employees of LIC, at a special rate of 7.35%, lower than the three-year marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) of 7.4%. (Read here)

06 May 2022, 08:04 AM IST Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply

Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil.

Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.53 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $107.93 a barrel.

The Bank of England warned Thursday that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009, hiking by quarter of a percentage point to 1%.

Wall Street stocks tumbled, meanwhile, as investors shed risky investments, worried the Fed might hike rates more this year to tame inflation.

06 May 2022, 07:59 AM IST SGX Nifty futures down over 250 points 

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 268 points, or 1.6%, to 16,423.00 in early deals on Friday, indicating a lower start for Indian benchmarks.

06 May 2022, 07:52 AM IST Markets will remain volatile until there is a clear picture of Fed rate policy and its trajectory

Stocks slid with bonds Friday and the dollar rose as inflation, rising borrowing costs and China’s Covid lockdowns depressed sentiment.

An Asia-Pacific share index shed over 1%, sapped by the technology sector amid drops in Hong Kong and China and mixed performance in Japan. Regional losses were smaller than Thursday’s slide of more than 3.5% in the S&P 500 index and 5% in the Nasdaq 100 gauge. U.S. equity futures declined.

Elevated commodity prices are feeding into rising costs. West Texas Intermediate crude remains near $108 a barrel on supply concerns stemming from a European Union proposal to sanction Russian oil.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4% and Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.3%

Japan’s Topix index added 0.2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.4%, South Korea’s Kospi index lost 1.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.6%, and China’s Shanghai Composite index declined 1.5%.

 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!