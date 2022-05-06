Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty, Asian shares slump on inflation, growth concerns

Equities worldwide look set for a tumultuous time. Overnight, risk aversion swept away a relief rally after the US Fed raised interest rates by the most since 2000 but pushed back against talk of super-sized increases. Markets will remain volatile until there is a clear picture of Fed rate policy and its trajectory
06 May 2022, 08:12 AM IST
SBI offers special loan to LIC staff to participate in IPO
Lenders have taken special measures to help Life Insurance Corp. of India’s (LIC’s) employees and customers subscribe to the mega initial public offering (IPO). State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, is offering a personal loan of up to ₹20 lakh, or 90% of the purchase price of shares, whichever is lower, to the employees of LIC, at a special rate of 7.35%, lower than the three-year marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) of 7.4%. (Read here)
06 May 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply
Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil.
Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.53 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $107.93 a barrel.
The Bank of England warned Thursday that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009, hiking by quarter of a percentage point to 1%.
Wall Street stocks tumbled, meanwhile, as investors shed risky investments, worried the Fed might hike rates more this year to tame inflation.
06 May 2022, 07:59 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures down over 250 points
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 268 points, or 1.6%, to 16,423.00 in early deals on Friday, indicating a lower start for Indian benchmarks.
06 May 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Stocks slid with bonds Friday and the dollar rose as inflation, rising borrowing costs and China’s Covid lockdowns depressed sentiment.
An Asia-Pacific share index shed over 1%, sapped by the technology sector amid drops in Hong Kong and China and mixed performance in Japan. Regional losses were smaller than Thursday’s slide of more than 3.5% in the S&P 500 index and 5% in the Nasdaq 100 gauge. U.S. equity futures declined.
Elevated commodity prices are feeding into rising costs. West Texas Intermediate crude remains near $108 a barrel on supply concerns stemming from a European Union proposal to sanction Russian oil.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4% and Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.3%
Japan’s Topix index added 0.2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.4%, South Korea’s Kospi index lost 1.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.6%, and China’s Shanghai Composite index declined 1.5%.