Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

06 Jun 2022, 08:13 AM IST
RBI to begin three-day monetary policy meet from today, to decide on key rates
The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel will begin its three-day deliberations on Monday to decide the next monetary policy in the backdrop of high inflationary concerns and evolving geo-political situation. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on Wednesday,8 June.
06 Jun 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Global wheat prices jump after India export ban and Ukraine war: FAO
The price of wheat has jumped in the international markets after India announced a ban on the export of the staple cereal and due to the reduced production prospects in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, the UN food agency has said.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Price Index averaged 157.4 points in May 2022, down 0.6 per cent from April.
The index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of commonly-traded food commodities, however, remained 22.8 per cent higher than in May 2021.
The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 173.4 points in May, up 3.7 points (2.2 per cent) from April and as much as 39.7 points (29.7 per cent) above its May 2021 value.
06 Jun 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Fiscal deficit to remain high: Reliance Securities
Monetary policy tightening measures along with rising subsidies imply that the consolidated fiscal deficit may remain elevated at 10.2% of GDP in FY23, down 20bps from FY22. The government has pegged the combined fiscal shortfall at 9.8%, of which the central deficit is seen at 6.4% and states’ at 3.4% for FY23. While these measures may help to soften the inflationary pressures by ~50bps over the coming months, that will not be enough to bring inflation within the RBI’s comfort zone of 2-6%, unless global commodity prices moderate significantly. India’s merchandise exports rose by 15.5% to $37.29 bn in May’22, on account of a healthy performance by sectors like Petroleum Products, Electronic Goods and Chemicals. However, the trade deficit widened to US$23.33bn in May’22, while imports during the month grew by 56.14% to $60.62 bn.
06 Jun 2022, 08:06 AM IST
FII selling continues: Reliance Securities
FII selling increased to ₹400 bn in May’22, post the ₹171 bn in Apr’22; FII selling was witnessed for the 8th consecutive month in a row. They sold more than Rs2,000bn in the last 8 months, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs508bn in May’22. Ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher commodity prices, elevated inflation and increased expectations of aggressive Fed rate hike in the US kept the Dollar Index at 101 levels. However, we expect sustained FII inflows to resume in 2HFY23 and continue in FY23, as India is better placed compared to many other economies.
06 Jun 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Yen weak versus dollar, euro ahead of busy central bank week
The Japanese yen was on the back foot on Monday, ahead of a busy policy-focused week in which inflation will be in the spotlight with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data scheduled.
The dollar climbed to 130.99 yen in early trade, a fresh one-month high, and not far from last month's 20-year peak of 131.34, after gaining 2.95% last week.
The euro has also climbed on the Japanese currency and hit 140.38 yen on Monday morning, extending a seven-year high hit last week.
Barclays analysts attributed last week's softer yen to a recovery in risk assets, a rise in overseas yields, a stronger dollar and higher oil prices causing concerns about Japan's balance of trade.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was at 102.1 after gaining 0.47% last week after good jobs and manufacturing data.
06 Jun 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Historic Rupee low forecasts grow as oil costs widen deficits
The worst is still to come for the Indian rupee after its slide in May to a historic low, according to analysts and forward markets.
The currency may drop to between 79 to 81 per dollar over the next few months, according to analysts from UBS AG to Nomura Holdings Inc. and Bloomberg Economics. Forwards are also pricing in a similar weakness for the rupee.
The bearish forecasts -- which will see the rupee drop as much as 4% from current level -- stem from a deterioration in India’s external finances. Higher oil prices threaten to widen the current-account deficit to at least 3% of the gross domestic product, compared to a 2% sustainable level, according to UBS, even as outflows from its equity markets accelerate.
“A grind higher for USD/INR from here toward 80 in the next couple of months is not a big ask," said Rohit Arora, emerging markets Asia strategist at UBS. “Nor do I think 80 is a runaway depreciation by any metric. It’s a very modest adjustment of a currency with deteriorating fundamentals."
The rupee declined about 1.6% in May, the biggest drop among emerging Asian currencies, spurring Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to say that the central bank won’t allow a runaway depreciation of the currency. The current account deficit can still be comfortably funded this year, he added.
06 Jun 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Oil jumps after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices
Oil prices rose more than $2 in early trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months.
Brent crude futures were up $1.80, or 1.5%, at $121.52 a barrel at 2319 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8% gain from Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.63, or 1.4%, at $120.50 a barrel after hitting a three-month high of $120.99. The contract gained 1.7% on Friday.
Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia to a $6.50 premium versus the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, up from a premium of $4.40 in June, state oil produce Aramco said on Sunday.
06 Jun 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Asia shares brace for US inflation, euro up on ECB bets
Asian shares made a muted start on Monday as caution gripped ahead of a critical reading on U.S. inflation, while the euro gained on the yen amid wagers the European Central Bank will take a major step toward policy tightening this week.
Oil prices jumped in early trade after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both edged up 0.1%.
Markets will be on tenterhooks for the U.S. consumer price report on Friday, especially after EU inflation shocked many with a record high last week.
Forecasts are for a steep rise of 0.7% in May, though the annual pace is seen holding at 8.3% while core inflation is seen slowing a little to 5.9%.
A high number would only add to expectations of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve with markets already priced for half-point hikes in June and July and almost 200 basis points by the end of the year.