Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Update: Benchmark Indian equity indices may witness a negative start on Tuesday. The Sensex closed at 52,880.00, up 395.33 points or 0.75%, while the Nifty was at 15,834.35, up 112.15 points, or 0.71% on Monday. The SGX Nifty was down 0.41% at 9:00 am
Indian indices are set for a choppy start on Tuesday. Asian stocks opened steady Tuesday as traders weigh a jump in crude oil amid an OPEC+ crisis that derailed a deal to boost output. Treasuries dipped as trading resumed after a US holiday.
06 Jul 2021, 09:10:28 AM IST
Market pre-opening
At market pre-opening, Sensex was at 52,875.48, down 4.52 points, or 0.01%, while Nifty was at 15,834.35, up 112.15 points, or 0.71%.
06 Jul 2021, 09:08:10 AM IST
India reports 34,703 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reported on Tuesday 34,703 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data, with active cases at 464,357. (Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a crucial meeting at his residence amid reports of a cabinet reshuffle. The cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place later this week, according to a report in Live Hindustan. (Read here)
06 Jul 2021, 08:51:32 AM IST
Coforge approves fund raise via fresh share issue or depository receipts issue
06 Jul 2021, 08:37:14 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
NMDC, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Info Edge, among other stocks could be in focus today. (Read here)
06 Jul 2021, 08:12:34 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be in consolidation phase on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,880, up 395.33 points or 0.75%. The Nifty was at 15,834.35, up 112.15 points or 0.71%.
06 Jul 2021, 07:59:20 AM IST
Hong Kong leader says willing to address US tech giants' misgivings on privacy law
A Hong Kong leader has said that if any online platform is concerned about privacy law, government officials will be happy to meet with them. On Monday, US tech giants Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc have privately warned the Hong Kong government that they could stop offering their services in the city if authorities proceed with planned changes to data-protection laws, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a letter. The laws could make the tech companies liable for the malicious sharing of individuals' information online, the newspaper added. A letter sent by an industry group that includes the internet firms said companies are concerned that the planned rules to address "doxing" could put their staff at risk of criminal investigations or prosecutions related to what the firms' users post online, Journal reported.
06 Jul 2021, 07:48:04 AM IST
Oil rises further on hopes of tighter supply as Opec+ talks abandoned
Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday after the previous day's rally, supported by expectations of a tighter market as output talks of OPEC+ nations were called off, but concerns that members may start to increase production capped gains.
Brent crude was up 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $77.23 a barrel by 0052 GMT, after gaining 1.3% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $76.38 a barrel, up $1.22, or 1.6%, from Friday's close, having traded through a U.S. holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement.
Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, called off oil output talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.
06 Jul 2021, 07:39:49 AM IST
Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO: WSJ
China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested Didi Global Inc delay its initial public offering and urged it to review its network security, weeks before the Chinese ride-hailing giant went public, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. It isn’t known whether Didi carried out its own review, according to the WSJ report. But a person close to the company told the newspaper the company ultimately decided to go ahead with the IPO as it faced increasing investor pressure for a big payout. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched the investigation into Didi on Friday, just two days after the company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters)
06 Jul 2021, 07:37:42 AM IST
Asian markets witness steady start
Asian stocks opened steady Tuesday as traders weigh a jump in crude oil amid an OPEC+ crisis that derailed a deal to boost output. Treasuries dipped as trading resumed after a US holiday. Gains were modest in Japan, Australia and South Korea. US stocks and Treasury markets were closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday, keeping trading subdued. European shares edged higher and US contracts fluctuated in Asia. A gauge of the dollar was little changed.OPEC+ was plunged into crisis as a worsening fight between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates blocked an oil-supply increase. The breakdown of talks has sent crude climbing toward $80 a barrel, but also raises the risk of a price war if the conflict at the alliance escalates.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:04 am in Tokyo
Nasdaq 100 futures were steady
The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%
Topix index rose 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%
Kospi index gained 0.3%
Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%
SGX Nifty fell 0.10%
