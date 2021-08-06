Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates choppy start for Indian indices

Benchmark Indian equity indices may witness a choppy start on Friday. Asian stocks were steady early Friday. US indices closed at record highs as US awaits jobs data. The RBI MPC committee's policy decision is also due on Friday.
06 Aug 2021, 08:20:51 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to get directions after the monetary policy review on Friday while SGX Nifty trend suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India monetary policy review outcome which is scheduled on Friday. The decision of status quo on key rates is already priced in however RBI’s stance on inflation and commentary on growth will be key focus among investors. On Thursday, markets were at record high. The BSE Sensex rose 123.07 points or 0.23% at 54,492.84 while the Nifty was up 35.80 points or 0.22% at 16,294.60. (Read here)
06 Aug 2021, 08:05:18 AM IST
Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket struggle to meet India's electric-vehicle goal
Sourabh Saini, a delivery driver for Indian online supermarket BigBasket, is thrilled by the attention he gets as he zips around Noida, a satellite city on the outskirts of Delhi, in his three-wheeled electric van.
“I like how my electric van always gets noticed," said Saini, who made the switch from fossil fuels about eight months ago as part of BigBasket’s push to electrify 90% of its fleet. “Customers are surprised at how silent it is. They get curious about my experience of driving an EV and start asking about its price and range." (Read here)
06 Aug 2021, 07:43:55 AM IST
Asian stocks see steady start
Asian stocks were steady early Friday after earnings helped Wall Street to a record close as some of the growth concerns stirred by the delta coronavirus strain eased. Shares fluctuated in Australia and in Japan -- where Nintendo Co. slid after a profit miss -- while South Korea edged up. U.S. contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 reached new peaks. A second weekly drop in U.S. jobless claims stoked optimism for a strong payrolls report Friday, which could spark market swings. Treasuries held a retreat and the dollar was steady. The pound maintained an advance after the Bank of England signaled concerns about inflation. The selloff in crude oil eased but it remains on course for a weekly drop of more than 6% in part on demand risks from Covid-19.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:09 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was little changed
South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1%
Hang Seng futures advanced 0.5% earlier
SSGX Nifty was down 0.19%
06 Aug 2021, 07:32:51 AM IST
Wall Street indices witness record close
U.S. stocks and oil prices rebounded on Thursday as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened - positive economic data in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped in July to their lowest level in just more than 21 years. The U.S. trade deficit surged to a record high in June as businesses boosted imports to rebuild inventories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.94 points, or 0.57%, to 34,989.61, the S&P 500 gained 18.42 points, or 0.42%, to 4,421.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 103.97 points, or 0.7%, to 14,884.50. All eyes will be on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later today.
