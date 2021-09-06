Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates strong opening for Indian indices

Premium Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty may open flat on Monday. (Reuters)

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 08:51 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may witness a flat start on Monday. SGX Nifty was up 0.05%. On Friday, the Sensex closed at 58,129.95, up 277.41, or 0.48%, while the Nifty was at 17,323.60, up 89.45 points, or 0.52%.