Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates strong opening for Indian indices

Indian indices may open flat on Monday. Data on mutual fund (MF) flows in India is due this week and will give updates on the market sentiments in August. Latest exports numbers from China, which have reported a slowdown of late, will be watched by global markets. Producer price inflation data from the US will serve as a gauge of logistics constraints that are choking supply chains across the world.
06 Sep 2021, 08:51 AM IST
Pre-market opening quote: Gaurav Udani, CEO and founder, ThincRedBlu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open positive at 17,390, up by 30 points. Nifty may see some resistance in 17,425 and 17,450 range. Nifty has support in 17,250 and 17,300 range. Overall Nifty is very bullish and may see 17500 in the next few trading sessions."
06 Sep 2021, 08:40 AM IST
Carlyle to raise $1 bn debt to acquire Hexaware
The Carlyle Group has reached an agreement with a group of banks to raise over $1 billion to support its planned acquisition of Mumbai-based Hexaware Technologies, three people aware of the discussions said. Carlyle has emerged as the preferred bidder for Baring Private Equity Asia owned IT services firm Hexaware for a $3 billion acquisition, Reuters reported last week. If successful, it would be winning a competitive bidding process against peers including KKR & Co. and Bain Capital, as well as French company Teleperformance SE for Hexaware, the agency added. (Read more)
06 Sep 2021, 08:21 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Ashoka Buildcon, ICICI Lombard, Barbeque Nation, RIL, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)
06 Sep 2021, 08:12 AM IST
M-cap of 9 of top-10 cos jumps over ₹2.93 lakh cr; RIL biggest winner
Nine of the top-10 most-valued companies together added ₹2,93,804.34 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a record-breaking rally in equities, with Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest gainer. (Read more)
06 Sep 2021, 07:58 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be rangebound on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty show a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 58,129.95, up 277.41 points or 0.48% and the Nifty ended at 17,323.60, up 89.45 points or 0.52%. (Read more)
06 Sep 2021, 07:49 AM IST
FPIs net buyers in Aug; invest ₹16,459 cr
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers to the tune of ₹16,459 crore in Indian markets in August, with majority of investment coming in the debt segment. (Read more)
06 Sep 2021, 07:38 AM IST
RIL prepares a $5.7 bn bid for a telco in the Netherlands
Reliance Industries is set to make a $5.7 billion non-binding offer to acquire a controlling stake in T-Mobile Netherlands BV, the country’s largest telecom operator, two people aware of the development said. (Read more)
06 Sep 2021, 07:28 AM IST
Asian markets off to a mixed start
Asian stocks were mixed Monday amid an ongoing rally in Japan sparked by the planned exit of the prime minister and as traders assessed the challenges for reopening underscored by slower U.S. hiring. Japanese shares climbed more than 1%, following a three-decade high for the Topix on hopes of better pandemic management and more spending by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor. But equities retreated in Australia and South Korea and S&P 500 futures slipped. The dollar ticked up. The S&P 500 was little changed Friday, the Nasdaq 100 edged up to a record and Treasury yields rose as investors digested disappointing U.S. payroll growth and faster-than-projected wage increases. U.S. markets are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday and there is no Treasuries cash trading. The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in August—the smallest gain in seven months—as the delta virus variant spread. The soft report seems likely to prompt Federal Reserve policy makers to delay considering a move to scale back asset purchases at their September meeting.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:35 a.m in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed Friday
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%
Topix index rose 1.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.1%
Kospi index shed 0.3%
Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1% earlier
SGX Nifty was up 0.05%