Stock Market LIVE: Mixed cues to keep indices on toes; SGX Nifty in green

06 Oct 2022, 08:49 AM IST
IT companies likely to slash campus hiring in FY24
The hiring boom in the software services industry during the pandemic is sputtering, with companies likely to slash campus and entry-level hiring by as much as 20% in the year starting 1 April, recruiters said. Recession fears have already delayed onboarding of freshers, even those hired six months ago. (Read More)
06 Oct 2022, 08:42 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services view on today's market: Investors should not be carried away by the rallies
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "The mother market US is now signalling a base case scenario of a short and mild recession. That’s why markets are bouncing back sharply from oversold levels. And whenever there is a rally in US markets, India is outperforming reflecting the resilience of Indian economy and markets. Investors should not be carried away by the rallies because there are major challenges for the global economy and markets. In a stable environment, markets will respond to Q2 results which will start flowing in from October 10th onwards. Financials, particularly leading banks, leading NBFCs and fintech company, automobiles particularly CV, PV, tractors and high-end motorcycle manufacturers will post good results. IT results are likely to be good but market response will depend on the management commentary. In other segments telecom, capital goods, select FMCG and construction-related segments are likely to post good numbers."
06 Oct 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, SpiceJet, Tata Steel, JSW Energy, HDFC Bank, DMart, Apollo Hospitals, Happiest Minds, HUL, ONGC
Indian bourses will open after remaining closed on Wednesday and gaining around 2% on Tuesday. The markets are expected to remain volatile on Thursday as investors remain vigilant with regard to signs of an economic downturn. (Read More)
06 Oct 2022, 08:35 AM IST
India investigating deaths in Gambia linked to India-made cough syrup - sources
India is investigating the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia linked to the use of an India-made cough syrup, two federal health ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The World Health Organization said late on Wednesday deaths of dozens of young children in Gambia from acute kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough syrup that had been manufactured in India.
The sources said the Indian government had asked the WHO to share the report establishing causal relation to death with the cough syrup. (Reuters)
06 Oct 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether rise while Shiba Inu slips
Cryptocurrency prices today remained higher with Bitcoin trading above above the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading nearly a per cent higher at $20,397. The global crypto market cap today was back above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up about a per cent in the last 24 hours at $1.01 trillion, as per CoinGecko. (Read More)
06 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM IST
World currency reserves shrink by $1 trillion in record drawdown
Global foreign-currency reserves are falling at the fastest pace on record as central banks from India to the Czech Republic intervene to support their currencies.
Reserves have declined by about $1 trillion, or 7.8%, this year to $12 trillion, the biggest drop since Bloomberg started to compile the data in 2003.
Part of the slump is simply due to valuation changes. As the dollar jumped to two-decade highs against other reserve currencies, like the euro and yen, it reduced the dollar value of the holdings of these currencies. But the dwindling reserves also reflect the stress in the currency market that is forcing a growing number of central banks to dip into their war chests to fend off the depreciation. (Read More)
06 Oct 2022, 08:01 AM IST
Bonus shares 4 times: PSU stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2.77 crore in 22 years
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd or BPCL share price history may not look attractive on the chart but when you look at its bonus share history, then a smart investor would understand how this PSU company has remained a money-making stock for its long-term investors. In the last 22 years, BPCL share price has ascended from ₹13.50 to ₹311.60 apiece levels, but when we add bonus share impact during these 22 years, we come to know that one's ₹1 lakh invested 22 years ago would have turned to ₹2.77 crore today. (Read More)
06 Oct 2022, 07:46 AM IST
OVL plans $1 bn investment in offshore Petrobras block
State-run ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is looking to invest around $1 billion in a Brazilian offshore hydrocarbon block and also raise its stake, a person aware of the development said, in the latest Indian effort to strengthen energy security.
Brazil’s state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) operates the BM Seal-4 block with a 75% participating interest, while OVL holds the rest. It saw a major gas discovery in 2019 and is expected to start production after 2026. OVL’s stake in the block is expected to go up after the investment.
OVL’s decision to invest follows the declaration of commerciality (DoC) for the BM Seal-4 block, with the final investment decision (FID) to be taken shortly. The block lies in the Sergipe Alagoas Offshore Basin in a 320 sq. km area. (Read More)
06 Oct 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Apollo Hospitals acquires 60 pc stake in AyurVAID
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired a 60 per cent stake in leading classical Ayurveda hospital chain AyurVAID for a consideration of ₹26.4 crore.
The investment will be used to upgrade existing centres, set up new centres, strengthen enterprise platforms, and for digital health initiatives, the healthcare major said in a regulatory filing.
Beginning with a revenue estimate of over ₹15 crore for FY23 for AyurVaid, the target is to achieve ₹100 crore in the next three years, it added. (PTI)
06 Oct 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — October 6
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty and Bank Nifty have breached crucial hurdles and it may give strong recovery if the indices manage to sustain its gains on Thursday session. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two stocks to buy today and those two stocks are Torrent Power and L&T Finance.
1] Torrent Power: Buy at ₹502, target ₹535, stop loss ₹490; and
2] L&T Finance: Buy at ₹77, target ₹81, stop loss ₹75.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. (Read More)
06 Oct 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Britannia Industries expands in Africa with Kenya deal
India’s biggest cookie manufacturer, Britannia Industries Ltd., clinched a deal for operations in Kenya as part its plan to expand in Africa.
The company teamed up with Nairobi-based Kenafric Industries to purchase Catalyst Capital-backed Britannia Foods Ltd. in Kenya in a $20 million transaction that also involved acquiring property and a plant, Mikul Shah, a director at Kenafric, said in an interview. Britannia Industries, unrelated to Britannia Foods, took a controlling stake in the partnership, he said.
The refurbished factory in Nairobi is scheduled to be commissioned this week, according to Kenafric. (Read More)
06 Oct 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Centre raises credit guarantee limit to help stressed airlines
The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has modified the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the aviation sector, raising the scheme’s cheaper loan limit to ₹1,500 crore from ₹400 crore to help the sector tide over cash-flow problems.
Recognizing that “an efficient and strong civil aviation sector is vital for the economic development" of the country, the DFS, an arm of the finance ministry, modified ECLGS on Tuesday, the ministry said.
As per the modified ECLGS, an airline would be eligible for 100% of its fund-based or non-fund-based loan outstanding or ₹1,500 crore, whichever is lower.
The move is aimed at giving the necessary collateral-free liquidity at reasonable interest rates to the aviation industry. (Read More)
06 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM IST
India Inc's foreign commercial borrowings rise by 4.6 pc in Aug
India Inc's foreign commercial borrowings in August this year rose by nearly 4.6 per cent to USD 2.98 billion, according to the RBI data.
In August 2021, the Indian businesses borrowed USD 2.85 billion in the form of external commercial borrowings.
Of the total borrowings in August this year, over USD 2.47 billion was through the automatic route of raising funds from foreign sources. While more than USD 502.79 million was raised by way of issuing rupee denominated bonds (RDBs) or masala bonds. (PTI)
06 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Rupee rises 20 paise on Tuesday to close at 81.62 against dollar on forex inflows
The rupee appreciated by 20 paise to end at 81.62 against the US dollar on Tuesday as heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback strengthened investor sentiment.
However, rising crude prices in the international market capped the rupee's gain, forex dealers said.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 81.66 against the greenback. It witnessed an intra-day high of 81.36 and a low of 81.66 during the session.
It finally ended at 81.62, up 20 paise from its previous close. In the previous session, the rupee had settled paise 42 lower at 81.82 against the dollar. (PTI)
06 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Stocks dip, yields climb as rate hikes seem to stay the course
U.S. stocks slipped Wednesday, ending the strongest two-day rally since 2020, while the dollar and Treasury yields rose on the back of signs the U.S. economy remained hot and Federal Reserve officials were resolute in rate hikes.
Signs of softening in the labor market in earlier the week gave way to new data showing the jobs market remains hot bolstered ongoing hawkish talk from Fed officials and dwindled hopes for a pivot from a steady stream of rate hikes to fight inflation.
Wall Street shrank its steepest losses on the day but still ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.14%, the S&P 500 lost 0.20% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25%.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 0.12%.
U.S. Treasury yields and dollar regained lost ground from the last two days in turn. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries, was up 14 basis points to 3.749%. (Reuters)