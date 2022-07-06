Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; metals down

06 Jul 2022, 09:18 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open in the green with minor gains
06 Jul 2022, 09:08 AM IST
Sensex moves from green to red in pre-opening session
06 Jul 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Sensex in the green in pre-opening session; Adani Power, Tata Motors in focus
06 Jul 2022, 08:56 AM IST
IPO fundraising to remain subdued in second half of 2022
The second half of 2022 will be another subdued period for equity capital markets, especially for initial public offerings (IPOs) with a volatile stock market being one of many macroeconomic headwinds, experts said.
Overall fundraising in the equity capital markets dropped to ₹1.01 trillion in the first half of calendar year 2022, compared to a fundraising of ₹1.26 trillion the same period last year, according to data from primary markets tracker Prime Database.(Full report)
06 Jul 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Reits become attractive bets in a volatile market
Even as volatility rocked debt and equity markets over the past year, infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (Reits) became an oasis of stability, with many analysts expecting returns from these instruments to rise further.
With office occupancies and shopping mall footfalls rising steadily after two years of covid-related disruptions, these instruments have performed better than many other asset classes in recent quarters, experts said, with yields of 6-10%. Some analysts expect their returns to cross mid-teens in the medium to long term.
06 Jul 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Vodafone eyes MSMEs to drive enterprise business
Vodafone Idea Ltd plans to offer its mobility and integrated internet of things (IoT) solutions, including cloud telephony and auto-receptionist, to nearly 250,000 micro, small and medium enterprises over the next year, a top company executive said. India’s third-largest telco is eyeing the advisory business to corner the opportunities in this under-tapped segment.
06 Jul 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Hindalco, Vedanta want a piece of Coal India project in Odisha
The two firms and several companies in West Asia, have expressed interest in Coal India’s proposed aluminium project in Odisha, two officials aware of the matter told Mint The world’s biggest coal producer recently invited expressions of interest (EoI) for equity partners in the project that includes bauxite mining, alumina refinery and aluminium and an associated coal preparation plant. (Full report)
06 Jul 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Gold prices rebound after a selloff
Gold prices gained on Wednesday, following a selloff in the previous session that pushed bullion to a seven-month low, after the dollar halted its rally.
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,770.71 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.3% to $1,768.80. Gold lost more than 2% on Tuesday.
Safe-haven demand strengthened the dollar in the previous session to levels last seen in 2002, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
06 Jul 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Crude oil futures gain 3%
Crude oil futures rose nearly 3% on Wednesday as investors piled back in after the heavy rout in the previous session, shifting their focus again to supply concerns even as worries about a recession mounted.
Brent crude futures rose $2.82, or 2.7%, to $105.59 a barrel by 1222 GMT, after plunging 9.5% on Tuesday, the biggest daily drop since March.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $2.46, or 2.4%, to $101.95 a barrel, after closing below $100 for the first time since late April.
06 Jul 2022, 07:53 AM IST
UK PM names new health secretary, finance minister after Javid, Sunak resign
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named new UK health secretary and finance minister shortly after health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak tendered their resignation, media reports said.
UK Cabinet chief of staff Steve Barclay has been appointed as the new health secretary. UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi was named as the new finance minister.
06 Jul 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Asian markets weak on fears of economic slowdown
Stocks dipped in Asia on Wednesday as fears of an economic downturn lingered over financial markets, leaving the dollar hovering at the highest level in more than two years.
Falls in Japan, China and Hong Kong hit Asian shares. US futures wavered after a volatile Wall Street session saw equities close up but with little conviction that global shares can escape the clutches of a bear market anytime soon.
Japan’s Topix index dropped 1.4%
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.2%
China’s Shanghai Composite index declined 0.6%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index retreated 0.7%
06 Jul 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Wall Street ends with minor gains overnight
Stock indexes on Wall Street ended with meager gains Tuesday, as a late-afternoon rally led by technology companies stemmed the market's losses after an early slump.
The S&P eked out a gain of 0.2% after having been down 2.2% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 1.7% higher.