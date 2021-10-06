Market LIVE Updates: Global stocks rally on tech sell-off, dollar gains

Global equity markets rallied on Tuesday as US and European tech stocks rebounded and the dollar strengthened ahead of US payrolls data on Friday that could reveal the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering its support to the economy. Asian stocks rose Wednesday after US equities rebounded as traders weigh the resilience of the economic recovery to elevated inflation fanned by surging energy costs. Treasury yields advanced and the dollar held a climb. However, SGX Nifty was in the red trading at 17,798.80, down 51.20 points, or 0.29%, at 7:25 am.
06 Oct 2021, 08:12:06 AM IST
Dollar firm ahead of payrolls; kiwi shrugs off rate hike
The dollar inched higher in choppy trade on Wednesday amid heightened nerves about the global growth outlook and as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for a clue on the timing of Federal Reserve policy tightening. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its official cash rate for the first time in seven years, but the well-telegraphed hike was expected and the New Zealand dollar barely budged. The kiwi was last 0.3% weaker at $0.6931 and the greenback posted similar gains elsewhere. The euro was pinned below $1.16 and last bought $1.1590, scarcely higher than the 14-month low of $1.1563 it struck last week. The yen eased to a one-week low of 111.64 per dollar and was within range of the 18-month trough of 112.08 that it visited last Thursday. The Australian dollar weakened 0.3% to $0.7267.
06 Oct 2021, 08:06:14 AM IST
Stocks to watch
Bharti Airtel, JSPL, Vedanta are among stocks to watch today. (Read here)
06 Oct 2021, 07:56:48 AM IST
Day trading guide for Wednesday
Indian stock market closed in the positive territory for second successive session on Tuesday. NSE Nifty closed 131 points up at 17,822 levels while BSE Sensex closed at 59,744 — 445 points higher from its Monday close. (Read here)
06 Oct 2021, 07:51:34 AM IST
Bitcoin surges above $51,000, ether, dogecoin also gain
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today continued to extend gains after passing the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday and adding to gains this month on mounting institutional interest. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading 4% higher at around $51,355. (Read here)
06 Oct 2021, 07:27:31 AM IST
Deepening energy crisis raises inflation alarm as RBI meets
Higher oil prices and coal shortages risk fanning inflation and slowing economic growth in India ahead of a central bank meeting, while punishing the nation’s currency and bonds. A lack of coal means factories could shut, while forcing India to import more fossil fuels at a time when crude prices at a seven-year high are already weighing on the energy hungry nation. The threat of inflation and worsening external deficit have led to a 12 basis-point surge in the nation’s benchmark bond yields over the past two weeks and a decline in the rupee.
06 Oct 2021, 07:27:31 AM IST
U.S. oil rises to highest since 2014 amid global energy crunch
U.S. oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns about energy supply on signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets. Brent crude prices also climbed for a fourth day on the supply anxiety, particularly after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided on Monday to say with their planned output increase rather than boosting it further. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil earlier rose to $79.18 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 10, 2014. The market was up 0.15%, or 12 cents, at $79.05 a barrel, as of 0128 GMT. Brent crude added 0.15%, or 12 cents $82.68 a barrel after rising to a three-year high in the previous session.
06 Oct 2021, 07:27:31 AM IST
Global stocks rally after tech sell-off, dollar gains
Global equity markets rallied on Tuesday as U.S. and European tech stocks rebounded and the dollar strengthened ahead of U.S. payrolls data on Friday that could reveal the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering its support to the economy. Most major U.S. and European stock indices rose more than 1%, while yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, a touchstone for investor sentiment, edged above 1.5%. Another jump in crude oil futures fueled inflation fears. Investors are focused on Friday, when the U.S. unemployment report for September may determine when the Fed proceeds with plans to begin tapering $120 billion a month of bond purchases.
06 Oct 2021, 07:27:31 AM IST
Asia stocks rise after US rally; bond yields up
Asian stocks rose Wednesday after U.S. equities rebounded as traders weigh the resilience of the economic recovery to elevated inflation fanned by surging energy costs. Treasury yields advanced and the dollar held a climb. Shares rose in Japan and South Korea, while Australia was little changed. U.S. contracts fluctuated after bargain-hunting for technology stocks that bore the brunt of a recent selloff boosted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. The 10-year Treasury yield headed toward 1.55% and the 30-year yield reached the highest since June. Faster-than-expected U.S. service-sector activity and inflation risks from spiraling costs for crude oil and natural gas are adding to the case for a reduction in Federal Reserve bond-buying. Traders are awaiting labor market data later this week for more clues about the outlook.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%
Topix index rose 1.5%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%
Kospi index climbed 0.9%
Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.9%
