Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on stable note; SGX Nifty in green

A lot of Adani companies will be declaring their quarterly earnings report today which might have an effect on investor sentiment on the group. Adani Transmission reported a healthy profit on Monday which might boost investor confidence in the group.
07 Feb 2023, 07:35 AM IST
UK considering launch of digital currency called ‘Britcoin’
UK authorities on Monday said British businesses and consumers are likely to need a digital version of the pound, formally asking for public comment on the idea of introducing a central bank digital currency.
Britain, home to the world's second-biggest financial centre, is trailing former colonies such as Nigeria, the Bahamas and Jamaica in rolling out a digital currency.
More than 80 per cent of the world's central banks are considering launching digital currencies or have already done so, according to the consultant PwC. (Read More)
07 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Tata Steel Q3 net loss at ₹2,224 cr, down 76% as recession fears weigh on steel prices
Steel major Tata Steel on Monday reported a surprise consolidated net loss of ₹2,224 crore for the third quarter ending 31 December 2022 (Q3FY23). This is a decline of 76% from ₹9,572 crore profit posted in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The steel production company's revenue from operations declined 6% to ₹57,083.56 crore for the period under review as compared to ₹60,783 crore in the year-ago period. The steel major's expenses rose to ₹57,172.02 crore in the quarter under review from ₹48,666.02 crore in the year-ago period. (Read More)
07 Feb 2023, 07:28 AM IST
National Stock Exchange lowers price band on Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission
Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limits of Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the price bands of both companies to 10% from 20% last week.
Stock exchanges set the circuit limits to prevent large movements in the price of stocks in a very short time. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a 24 January critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. (Read More)
07 Feb 2023, 07:26 AM IST
US stocks slip on Monday as worries about high rates weigh on Wall Street
Wall Street shaved off more of its strong start to the year on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week driven by worries about higher interest rates and inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 25.40, or 0.6%, to 4,111.08 for its second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market’s hopes for easing interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.99 points, or 0.1%, to 33,891.02, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 119.50, or 1%, to 11,887.45.
Some of the sharpest action was again in the bond market, where expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to stay firm on keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation. It’s something the Fed has been talking about for a long time, but also something the market has been stubborn about not believing fully.
The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, leaped. It zoomed to 4.47% from 4.29% late Friday and just 4.10% the day before. That’s a significant move for the bond market. The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, jumped to 3.64% from 3.52% late Friday.
Higher rates slow the economy by design, in hopes of limiting the purchases by households and businesses that can fuel inflation. But they also raise the risk of a severe recession and hurt markets in the meantime. (AP)