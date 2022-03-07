Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

The Indian indices may witness a negative start on Monday. The slump is likely to continue this week as investors remain worried about Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising crude oil prices. The results for the state Assembly elections will be declared this week, which could have an impact on the Dalal Street. In Asia, market continued its downward trend as shares in major markets such as Hong Kong, Shanghai, Japan, South Korea, and Australia were trading in the red.
07 Mar 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Oil prices soar as Russian embargo talk fuels fears of supply shortage
Oil surged, briefly touching $139 a barrel, in a dramatic start to another tempestuous week after the U.S. said it was discussing a ban on Russian crude imports, fanning supply fears in an already jittery market.
Brent jumped as much as 18% in a matter of minutes at the open on Monday before paring some gains. Prices last week advanced the most in almost two years as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered fears of a brutal supply crunch. The U.S. is in “very active discussions" with its European allies about the ban to tighten the economic squeeze on President Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press."
07 Mar 2022, 07:46 AM IST
China's yuan surges to record-high versus major peers
China's yuan rose to an all-time high versus its major trading peers on Monday as currency markets come to grips with the volatile situation around the Ukraine crisis.
Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3478 per dollar, 190 pips or 0.3% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3288, the softest since Feb. 22.
However, the yuan's trade-weighted CFETS basket index rose to 106.07, the highest level since the index was introduced in early 2015, Reuters calculation based on official data.
07 Mar 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 3% on Ukraine fears
Stocks in Hong Kong tumbled more than three percent in the first few minutes of trade Monday as investors grow increasingly worried about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.
The Hang Seng Index dived 3.59 percent, or 787.13 points, to 21,118.16.
The losses mirrored hefty selling across Asian markets, with no let-up in Russia's invasion of its neighbour, which has sent the price of commodities soaring to record or multi-year highs.