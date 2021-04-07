Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set to start lower; RBI policy in focus

Asian stocks gain, as investors assess pace of recovery

Asia stocks edged higher at the open, with global markets poised at all-time highs as investors assess the pace of the recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries held gains. Equity benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea advanced. US futures were in the green after technology companies led a modest decline in the S&P 500 Index on Tuesday, offsetting gains in retailers. The Nasdaq 100 also retreated in low activity. Volume on U.S. exchanges slipped below 10 billion shares for the first time this year.

The SGX Nifty was at 14,757.20, down 33.25 points or 0.22% at 7:26 am.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

Topix Index rose 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.2%.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries was at 1.66% after falling four basis points.