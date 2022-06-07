Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for Indian indices

07 Jun 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Japan's Nikkei hits over 2-month high on automakers boost
Japan's Nikkei index touched a more than two-month high on Tuesday, as automakers led gains after the U.S. dollar hit fresh 20-year highs.
The Nikkei share average was up 0.4% at 28,024.40 by 0217 GMT, rising above the 28,000 level for the first time since March 31. The broader Topix rose 0.72% to 1,952.96.
"Automakers pushed the Nikkei above the 28,000-mark but it seems only limited amount of money is circulating around the market these days," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.
"The market has been struggling to rise in a broad rally and investors are targeting different sectors each day."
07 Jun 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Gold’s haven appeal burnished by drumbeat of growth warnings
Gold could be heading for another rally, with warnings over a global economic slowdown paving the way for a fresh push toward $2,000 an ounce.
A potent mix of decades-high inflation, geopolitical turmoil and growing talk of recession should be bullish for the traditional haven, according to speakers interviewed ahead of a precious metals conference in Singapore this week.
Bullion is down about 10% from a peak in mid-March, after the concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might sprawl into a broader conflict dissipated. But with top banking executives now warning about fresh economic shocks, the situation is ripe for stagflation, which would be bullish for gold.
07 Jun 2022, 08:44 AM IST
India’s rate hike is just a matter of how much
As India’s monetary policy makers huddle to find ways to tame inflation, the question for them is not whether to raise borrowing costs, but by how much.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee will probably raise the benchmark interest rate by 40 basis points to 4.8% on Wednesday, according to the median in a Bloomberg survey of 37 economists. As of Monday, the poll returned what is easily the most varied number of predictions for hikes, ranging from 25 basis points to 75 basis points.
With Wednesday’s policy decision following May’s surprise 40 basis-point off-cycle hike, expectations have narrowed down to the size of increase to tame inflation that’s been running above the central bank’s 2%-6% target band since the beginning of this year. Wholesale prices have gained at the fastest pace in over three decades, adding pressure on businesses to pass on high costs to consumers.
07 Jun 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Day trading guide for Tuesday
7 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th June
07 Jun 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Asian wealth managers seen wary of digital assets despite soaring demand
Wealth managers in Asia are holding back from offering digital assets to investors despite soaring demand due to a lack of understanding of these assets, according to an industry survey by consulting firm Accenture published on Monday.
Global banks have been cautiously moving into crypto for several years, some building it within existing operations and others setting up new businesses.
"Currently, 52 percent of affluent investors in Asia hold digital assets of some sort. Accenture's research indicates this could reach 73 percent by the end of 2022," Accenture said on Monday.
"Digital assets represent 7% of surveyed investors' portfolios — making it the fifth-largest asset class in Asia — more than they allocate to foreign currencies, commodities or collectables. Yet two-thirds of wealth management firms have no plans to offer digital assets," Accenture said.
The findings were part of Accenture's report on the future of Asia's wealth management industry based on two surveys - one of about 3,200 investors and another of more than 500 financial advisors at wealth management firms in Asia. The surveys were done in December 2021 and January 2022.
07 Jun 2022, 08:33 AM IST
India's May palm oil imports surge to 7-month high despite Indonesia's ban-dealers
India's palm oil exports in May were its highest in seven months and up 15% on April as the country overcame curbs on Indonesian exports by sourcing more of the commodity from Malaysia, Thailand and Papua New Guinea, five industry officials said.
Higher purchases by India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oil, could support Malaysian palm oil prices, which are trading near a record high.
India imported 660,000 tonnes of palm oil in May, up from 572,508 tonnes in April, according to the average estimate from five dealers.
Indian imports from Indonesia fell in May, but refiners managed to buy more from Malaysia, Thailand and Papua New Guinea, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy.
07 Jun 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Dollar extends 20-year high vs yen amid inflation jitters; Aussie slips before RBA
The dollar continued its overnight rally into Asian trading hours on Tuesday, hitting fresh two-decade highs versus the yen, as worries about persistent inflation pushed up U.S. bond yields.
The greenback also edged higher versus the euro, sterling and Swiss franc. It crept up, too, versus the Australian dollar, with the market split on whether the country's central bank will hike Australia's key interest rate later in the day by a quarter point or opt for something bigger.
The Aussie weakened 0.15% to $0.7183, continuing its retreat from a six-week peak at $0.72825 reached last Friday.
The dollar pushed as high as 132.305 yen on Tuesday - a level not seen since April 2002 - buoyed by the 10-year Treasury yield's rise to 3.05% for the first time in nearly four weeks. The currency pair last traded 0.17% higher at 132.12.
07 Jun 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Bonds slide, yen dumped as interest rate hikes loom
Asia's stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, the yen hit a 20-year low and bond markets wavered as investors nervously awaited U.S. inflation figures and central bank meetings in Australia, Europe and, next week, in the United States.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote among his Conservative Party's lawmakers on Monday, but gilts and Treasuries nursed losses from selling that began as talk of a move to replace him gathered steam through London and New York trade.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose 9.9 basis points (bps) overnight and hit 3.0580% early in the Asia session. The move has pulled the dollar higher and poured cold water on initial optimism about China's emergence from COVID lockdowns.
07 Jun 2022, 08:15 AM IST
London copper prices ease on stronger dollar, profit-taking
London copper slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and as some investors took advantage of a sharp price rise in the previous session to book profits.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $9,692 a tonne, as of 0145 GMT, after rising 4.4% to its highest since April 27 at $9,916.19 on Monday.
* The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai was flat at 72,700 yuan ($10,909.85) a tonne.
07 Jun 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Oil prices edge higher on relaxed China Covid curbs, tight supplies
Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on expected demand recovery in China as it relaxed tough COVID curbs and doubts a higher output target by OPEC+ producers would ease tight supply.
Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $119.70 barrel at 0050 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.2%, at $118.75 a barrel. The benchmark hit a three-month high of $120.99 on Monday.
Easing travel restrictions in China are expected to boost demand for oil in the coming weeks, analysts from ANZ Research said in a note.
Beijing and the commercial hub Shanghai have been returning to normal in recent days after two months of painful lockdowns to stem outbreaks of the Omicron variant. Traffic bans were lifted and restaurants were opened for dine-in service on Monday in most parts of Beijing.
07 Jun 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Asia stocks mixed amid treasury slide; Yen sinks
Stocks in Asia traded mixed Tuesday as a jump in Treasury yields fueled concerns that rising borrowing costs will weigh on earnings and induce a recession. The yen sank to a 20-year low.
Equities in Japan rose as the currency’s plunge on a widening interest-rate gap with the US provided a tailwind for exporters. Australian stocks dipped before a central bank meeting expected to deliver back-to-back rate increases for the first time in 12 years. Technology stocks in Hong Kong advanced on speculation the government may ease a crackdown on the sector. China fluctuated and US futures dropped.
Treasuries added to losses that sent five- and 10-year yields over 3% for the first time since mid-May ahead of a slew of new debt supply before crucial inflation data at the end of the week. The 10-year Treasury yield inched up after jumping more than 10 basis points as yields across the curve advanced at least seven basis points Monday.
The dollar gained as investors shunned risk assets. Bitcoin fell back below the $30,000 mark and the pound trimmed an advance spurred by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson surviving a leadership vote.
07 Jun 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Wall St ends up with growth stocks, but inflation fears linger
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market.
Shares of Amazon.com Inc rose 2% and were the biggest positive for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the online retailer split its shares 20 for 1.
Apple Inc shares climbed 0.5%. The tech giant at its annual software developer conference announced among other things that it would more deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of cars.
Helping sentiment were easing regulatory crackdowns in China and signs in parts of China of a return to more normal activity after the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or 0.05%, to 32,915.78, the S&P 500 gained 12.89 points, or 0.31%, to 4,121.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.64 points, or 0.4%, to 12,061.37.