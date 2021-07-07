Market LIVE Update: Indian indices may open lower; SGX Nifty in red

Sensex, Nifty may open flat on Wednesday as indicated by the SGX Nifty. Amid concerns over economic recovery, the pandemic and China's crackdown on its tech majors, Asian markets began lower on Wednesday. Earlier, US markets closed lower with S&P 500 losing its winning streak as investors dumped economy linked value stocks.
07 Jul 2021, 08:31 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be wobbly on Wednesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,880, up 395.33 points or 0.75%. The Nifty was at 15,834.35, up 112.15 points or 0.71%.
07 Jul 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Bajaj Finance, Future group, M&M, NMDC, Tata Steel, among other stocks, may be in focus today. (Read here)
07 Jul 2021, 07:53 AM IST
Paytm reshuffles its board ahead of IPO
One97 Communications Ltd., which operates the Paytm brand has reshuffled its board of directors, as the company targets to float its initial public offering (IPO), worth $2.2 billion-$3 billion, later this year. Douglas Lehman Feagin, senior vice president, at Ant Group has joined Paytm’s board replacing Ant Group chairman and chief executive officer, Jing Xiandong (Eric). Xiandong has tendered his resignation from the board of One97 Communications, according to company filings with the registrar of companies (ROC). (Read here)
07 Jul 2021, 07:44 AM IST
Asian markets open lower
Asian stocks fell Wednesday and Treasuries held an advance as concern over the economic recovery from the pandemic, virus variants and China’s scrutiny of the technology sector sapped sentiment. Equities fell in Hong Kong, Japan and China but Australia rose despite an extension of Sydney’s lockdown. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 dipped, led by energy and financials, and the Nasdaq 100 reached a record. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields hit February lows overnight amid slower-than-expected service-sector expansion. Australian and New Zealand sovereign bonds rallied.
S&p 500 futures were little changed as of 10:43 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%
Japan’s Topix index slid 0.5%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.6%
South Korea’s Kospi index shed 0.6%
China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.9%
SGX Nifty slipped 0.08%
07 Jul 2021, 07:33 AM IST
S&P 500 breaks winning spree,
The blue-chip Dow slipped 1% on Tuesday, as investors dumped economy-linked value stocks and moved into growth-focused sectors, while a regulatory crackdown by Beijing hammered shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese firms.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500 also turned negative, easing from their intraday record highs on support from mega-cap technology companies such as Microsoft Corp , Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc. At 12:31 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 383.54 points, or 1.10%, at 34,402.81, the S&P 500 was down 35.69 points, or 0.82%, at 4,316.65, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 87.80 points, or 0.60%, at 14,551.52.