Share Market LIVE: Indian indices may open positive tracking SGX Nifty
- Share Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian indices. Asian markets were trading mixed, while US stocks ended firm overnight.
Sensex and Nifty may open higher today, extending Wednesday's gains, and tracking Wall Street. Asian stocks fluctuated amid mixed performance across the region. International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva has said she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks to economy.
Global economy continues to be characterized by significant volatility. On an average, Energy, Base Metals, Precious Metals and Agricultural prices are now down 25% from 52 week highs as markets are anticipating a global slowdown morphing into a full blown global recession. However, it is not clear whether such decline is the result of synchronized global rate actions or genuine fears of a recession looming large.
In India, such global developments could have a direct bearing on the inflation trajectory in the second half of the current fiscal. The RBI has been on course in normalizing liquidity and net LAF is now close to the 1.5% threshold non-inflationary level of liquidity. However, the problem is unspent Government cash balances that has now jumped to ₹3.1 trillion. This effectively implies that core liquidity is still at ₹6.2 trillion as against ₹8.3 trillion in beginning of April. Additionally, RBI has also announced a slew of measures to augment capital inflows by making NRI deposits more attractive.
The cumulative impact of all these measures will be beneficial for the external sector given the fact that total NRI deposits exhibited an inflow of $3.2 billion in FY22 as against the inflows of $7.4 billion in FY21. The FCNR (B) swap scheme in 2013 was extremely successful helping raise around $34billion of inflows, though the RBI had taken up the foreign exchange risk at that time to make the scheme successful. The RBI should make conscious effort to internationalize the rupee. The Russia-Ukraine war and the disruptions to payments caused by it, is a good opportunity to insist on export settlement in rupee, beginning with some of the smaller export partners.
Credit growth expanded at ₹2.6 lakh crores far outstripping bank deposit growth at ₹1.04 lakh crore in current year. The continued growth in bank credit is a matter of comfort and indicates that Indian economy is still navigating through the turmoil rather well. There are several aspects of this credit growth.
We expect sectors such as Infrastructure including Power, Renewable Energy, Petroleum, Mining Road, NBFCs, Cement, Aviation, Electric Vehicles, Electronics, Commercial Real Estate, Food Processing etc. will drive credit growth in coming quarters. RBI’s recent measures on ECB/FPI inflows in debt segment are a welcome step in widening the market.
Titan, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Equitas SFB, Power Grid are among stocks that will be in focus today.
The April-June quarter will see slower mobile revenue growth for the telecom sector due to subscriber decline for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, fewer 4G net additions due to lower smartphone sales and diminishing benefit of the November 2021 tariff hike, analysts said. (Read more)
Oil extended its retreat as recessionary concerns swept through global commodity markets and US industry estimates showed rising stockpiles.
West Texas Intermediate fell below $98 a barrel and has shed about 10% so far this week. Brent crude futures fell 71 cents to $99.98 a barrel. Escalating concern that a looming slowdown will hurt energy consumption has driven prices lower even as the market continues to show signs that crude supplies remain tight at present.
The Indian equity space has showcased a muted opening despite the weakness in the Asian bourses and endured volatility in the initial trading hour. Soon after, the benchmark index gained some stability and gradually marched upwards toward the 16000 sub-zone. The across-board buying has uplifted the overall sentiments, resulting in a positive closure to our market. The Nifty50 concluded the day a tad below the psychological mark of 16000 with gains of over 1.12%.
The technical structure provided encouragement for the bulls on the D-Street as Nifty showed an authoritative closure in the unfilled gap after three weeks of struggle. With today’s robust close, 15700 has once again become sacrosanct support. Before this, 15900 followed by 15800 are likely to provide a cushion on the weekly expiry day. In case of any dip towards the mentioned supports, one can certainly look to add bullish bets. We are now knocking on the doors of 16000, and if the global market supports us, we are finally likely to traverse through this sturdy wall. This will certainly bolster the overall sentiments and in the process, 16125 – 16200 levels can be tested in the forthcoming session itself. This development will open up a new gamut for the bulls, which augurs well considering recent cheerful action. Since we are not entirely out of the woods yet, global development remains a caveat for the above mentioned view.
There have been contributions across the board, wherein the significant benefactors that boosted the bullish sentiments were from the FMCG and Auto space. Looking at the recent development, the undertone is likely to remain upbeat, and traders are advised to identify apt themes in order to find better trading opportunities.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said the outlook for the global economy had "darkened significantly" since April and she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks.
Georgieva told Reuters the fund would downgrade in coming weeks its 2022 forecast for 3.6% global economic growth for the third time this year, adding that IMF economists were still finalizing the new numbers.
Asian markets are trading rangebound in early trade as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s determination to tackle inflation even at the expense of slower economic growth. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.69%. China’s Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index retreated 1.5%.
US stocks rose for the third straight day as investors parsed economic data that hinted at slightly slower growth, prompting some to brush off the hawkish stance that the Federal Reserve reiterated in its June meeting minutes as outdated. Dow Jones ended 0.23% higher, tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 0.35% while S&P 500 rose 0.36%.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!