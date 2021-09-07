Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open lower; SGX Nifty in red

Indian indices may open lower on Tuesday. Global shares posted their longest winning streak in three months on Monday, aided by hopes U.S. interest rates would stay low for longer and talk of more stimulus in Japan and China.
07 Sep 2021, 08:23 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Axis Bank, BPCL, Edelweiss, Infosys, SBI CAP, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)
07 Sep 2021, 08:15 AM IST
Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: Latest GMP, how to check share status
Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: After the closure of subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allotment of Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Amid buzz in chemical space, Ami Organics IPO got subscribed 64.54 times while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO got subscribed 4.54 times. On the basis of subscription levels, market observers said that grey market is also signaling that in regard to listing gains, Ami Organics has an edge over Vijaya Diagnostic. The tentative date of share allotment (8th September 2021) and listing date (14th September 2021) of the two public issues.
07 Sep 2021, 07:52 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin surges above $52,000, dogecoin, cardano slip. Latest rates
Bitcoin prices today were trading with gains after El Salvador on Tuesday becomes the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender, despite widespread domestic skepticism and international warnings of risks for consumers. The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $52,534.39, up 1.5%. El Salvador bought 400 bitcoins ahead of the roll-out, with a market value of about $20 million at current prices. The country plans to buy “a lot more" of them, President Nayib Bukele said via Twitter, after buying the first batch of 200. (Read more)
07 Sep 2021, 07:33 AM IST
Asia stocks steady as Japan jumps
Asian stocks were bolstered Tuesday by a further rally in Japan, with traders also weighing the outlook for central bank stimulus support and the impact of the delta virus strain on economic reopening. Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit 30,000 for the first time since April. Equities slipped in South Korea but were steady in Australia. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced ahead of a resumption in U.S. markets after a holiday. Treasury yields climbed and dollar dipped. Oil extended losses amid Saudi Arabia’s price cut for Asian buyers and demand threats from the outbreak of the delta virus variant. Bitcoin topped $52,000. El Salvador plans further purchases after buying 200 coins ahead of adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender on Tuesday. In China, traders will monitor trade data for guidance on the state of the economy. Australia is due to revisit the question of whether to delay a planned taper of bond purchases as lockdowns sap the nation’s recovery.
S&P 500 futures added 0.1% as of 9:31 a.m. in Tokyo.
Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.3%
Topix index rose 1.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed
Kospi index slipped 0.4%
Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.2%