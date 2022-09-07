Stock Market LIVE: Indices to remain under pressure; SGX Nifty down

07 Sep 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Indigo, Wipro, Syngene, M&M, Gail India, IDBI Bank, Biocon, Zuari Industries
Delta Corp will continue to remain under the F&O ban stock list today. The stock will be under the ban for the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Full Report)
07 Sep 2022, 08:20 AM IST
FMCG firms bet big on bumper festive sales
Fast moving consumer goods companies are ramping up supply chains and investing in marketing campaigns as they expect stronger sales this festival season.
ITC is witnessing a strong uptick in demand with the onset of festivities.
ITC’s agile supply chains are fully geared to ensure availability of a wide range of products. (Full Report)
07 Sep 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Mint SnapView: I-T dept's idea of gross winnings can kill online gaming
Conclusion: How the I-T department chooses to interpret the law and apply it, is therefore, key. Other countries with laws regarding capital gains taxes on games, football pools, lotteries, fantasy cricket, etc., have found ways to keep these popular forms of entertainment going, without killing them with over-zealous tax demands. (Full Report)
07 Sep 2022, 08:12 AM IST
IT firms resort to work-from-home amid Bengaluru rain fury; State IT minister calls meeting with several software companies today
India's best-known IT firms and startups have asked staff to work from home as torrential rains brought chaos to the streets of the technology hub, marooning roads and snapping water and electricity supplies.
While parts of the city that houses several global companies and home-grown startups, were underwater, operations in IT firms and startups were largely unaffected as most of them had power backup and a hybrid work environment where some employees logged in from home.
But some of the posh housing colonies were flooded and tractors were pressed into service to rescue residents.
However, technology companies engaged in research and development faced challenges in accessing labs that have adversely impacted their global workflow. (PTI)
IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana has called a meeting with the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm today i.e. 7 September to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain. (Read More)
07 Sep 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Rupee falls 4 paise to 79.82 on strong dollar
The rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at 79.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday as a stronger US dollar against key rivals and a lacklustre trend in domestic equities weighed on sentiment.
However, fresh foreign fund inflows into capital markets and a sharp correction in crude oil prices restricted the rupee’s decline, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.80 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.77 to 79.91 during the session. (PTI)
07 Sep 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Oil tumbles to lowest since January as demand concerns escalate
Oil retreated to the lowest level since January on concern a global slowdown will cut demand in Europe and the US just as China’s Covid Zero strategy hurts consumption.
West Texas Intermediate sank below $86 a barrel, after erasing a gain driven by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decision on Monday to pare output. Reflecting the softness, Saudi Arabia cut prices for customers in Asia and Europe for next month’s shipments. (Full Report)
07 Sep 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Pieter Elbers takes charge as IndiGo's new CEO
Former KLM chief executive officer and industry veteran Pieter Elbers on Tuesday assumed charge as the new CEO of IndiGo.
"Further to our letter dated May 18, 2022, we wish to inform you under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations that Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers (Pieter Elbers) has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from today, September 6, 2022," InterGlobe Aviation Limited that runs the country's largest aviation service under the brand IndiGo said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
Elbers has assumed charge three weeks before he was originally envisaged to join. He has replaced 71-year-old Ronojoy Dutta.
As per a statement released by IndiGo on 18th May, Dutta was scheduled to retire on 30th September 2022. (ANI)
07 Sep 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Angel One market wrap-up for Tuesday: Key indices might be consolidating but the broader end of the spectrum keeps on buzzing
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd: Our markets once again completely ignored the sluggish global cues as we started the session on a positive note. In the initial hour, Nifty literally hastened beyond the 17750 mark and it appeared as if it was going to come out of the congestion zone finally. But tentativeness was observed once again at higher levels, which resulted in erasing all gains to even slide below 17600 around the midsession. Fortunately, the dip was bought into successfully, and with some zig-zag movement, the Nifty concluded the session marginally in the red.
Today, the kind of start we had, the market should have ideally ended its recent consolidation phase. Unfortunately, it’s not the case in the end. The coming session would be quite crucial and it would probably confirm the near-term direction of the key indices. A small push from the global market is the need of the hour. As far as levels are concerned, 17700 – 17800 remains to be the sturdy wall and the moment we surpass it convincingly, it will open up the gates for a move towards 18000 and beyond. On the flip side, 17600 – 17500 are to be treated as immediate support. The key indices might be consolidating but the broader end of the spectrum keeps on buzzing. Traders are advised to keep focusing on such potential candidates which are likely to continue their recent runs.
07 Sep 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Govt trying to make it mandatory for carmakers to provide six airbags in 8-seater vehicles: Gadkari
The government is trying to make it mandatory for carmakers to provide at least six airbags in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.
"A draft notification has been issued on January 14, 2022, which mandates that vehicles of category M1, manufactured after October 1, 2022, shall be fitted with two side/side torso air bags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain/tube air bags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions," it had said. (PTI)
07 Sep 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Mutual Funds Sundaram, SBI buy stakes in Hatsun Agro for ₹269 cr in open market
Dairy products maker, Hatsun Agro Product on Tuesday climbed nearly 4% on exchanges after two major mutual fund houses bought certain shares in the company via the open market. At the same time, promoter Raja Ganesan Chandramogan offloaded a portion of his equity shares in the company aggregating to nearly ₹269 crore.
Promoter Raja Ganesan Chandramogan offloaded a portion of his equity shares in the company aggregating to nearly ₹269 crore. (Full Story)
07 Sep 2022, 07:26 AM IST
ED arrests former NSE boss Ravi Narain in illegal phone tapping case
The Enforcement Directorate late on Tuesday night arrested Ravi Narain, former managing director and CEO of NSE in case of illegal phone tapping at the exchange, said ED official. He will be produced before a special court tomorrow for custody, the official added.
ED had registered and Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in July against former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former heads of the NSE for allegedly tapping the phones of employees between 2009 and 2017. This is the second case being probed by the investigative agency which is probing alleged violation of money laundering norms in the colocation scam. This is the first time Narain has been arrested when the irregularities at NSE had been a matter of investigation for five years now. (Full Story)
07 Sep 2022, 07:25 AM IST
Wall Street stocks drift lower, extending losses into 4th straight week
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, extending the market's losses into a holiday-shortened week.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after bouncing between a gain of 0.5% and a loss of 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
The major indexes are coming off their third losing week in a row, part of a late-summer slump that erased much of the benchmark S&P 500's gains from July and early August.
Stocks have been losing ground as the Federal Reserve has indicated it will not let up anytime soon on raising interest rates to bring down the highest inflation in decades.
In addition, Wall Street is grappling with worries about a brewing energy crisis in Europe and the implications it could have for the global economy and corporate profits. (AP)