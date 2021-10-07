Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens over 59,600; Nifty over 17,800

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens over 59,600; Nifty over 17,8008 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2021, 09:16 AM IST
- Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 59,632.81 up 443.08, or 0.75%; Nifty at 17,810.55, up 164.55, or 0.93%; volatility expected
Benchmark indices were trading at up over 0.7% . Early trading in Asian markets had indicated gains for stocks mirroring the rebound on Wall Street and the calming of markets over a retreat in energy prices and expected extension of the US debt ceiling.
At markets preopening Sensex was at 59,672.80, up 483.07 points or 0.82%; Nifty was at 17,646.00, down 176.30, or 0.99%.
"Nifty is expected to open positive at 17,770, up by 160 points. Since the last few trading sessions, Nifty has been taking resistance in 17,750-17,900 range and support in 17,580-17,620 range. Traders can consider fresh buying with strict stop-loss either on dips or when Nifty closes above 17,950 levels."
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) has, in a regulatory filing, informed the exchanges that pursuant to an internal restructuring among the Embassy group entities, 63,095,240 fully-paid equity shares of face value of ₹2 each of IBREL, held by Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd, have been transferred to NAM Estates Pvt. Ltd, another Embassy group entity. The filing added that NAM Estates Pvt. Ltd has entered into a securities purchase agreement with Embassy Realty Ventures Pvt. Ltd and did an off-market transfer of the said shares on 4 October.
Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday announced that its subsidiary Retail Ventures Limited will launch 7-Eleven Convenience stores in India. Reliance Retail's subsidiary has entered into a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc for the launch of its convenience stores in India. (Read here)
Bitcoin prices have rallied more than 32% in the past seven days to the highest since May, adding to gains this month on mounting institutional interest. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency today surged over 7% to trade at $55,109, after rising above the level on Wednesday. Other cryptocurrencies were performing mixed over the last 24 hours. Ether, the second largest crypto by market capitalization, was hovering around $3,551, up over 1.5%. Cardano, XRP, dogecoin prices tumbled whereas Stellar surged over 9% and Shiba Inu was up 78%, as per CoinGecko. (Read here)
Indian jewellery chain Kalyan Jewellers has reported “continued robust momentum in both footfall and revenue" across its markets in India and West Asia in Q2FY22. The company said it has seen revenue growth of about 60% for its India operations during the recently concluded quarter, compared with the same period in the previous year. “This was despite the fact that there were lockdown-related disruptions in showroom operations in one of our key states, Kerala. Non south markets recorded a higher same store sales growth of about 70% compared with south markets which recorded same store sales growth of about 40%. “This differential was predominantly due to the temporary closure of showrooms in Kerala during the recent quarter. Our overall same store sales growth in India during the quarter was about 50%," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Forbes' rich list for the year is out. The magazine in its report says that in the second year of the pandemic, India's richest increased their cumulative wealth by 50%. Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row—since 2008—adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021. Gautam Adani is now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani. Savitri Jindal has re-entered the top 10 club with $18 billion. Four pharma billionaires saw their wealth erode. India's 100 richest are now worth $775 billion, the report says. Jeff Bezos of Amazon topped the Forbes 400 list for 2021.
Markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 59,189.73, down 555.15 points or 0.93%. The Nifty was at 17,646.00, down 176.30 points or 0.99%. Asian shares rallied on Thursday, taking heart from a late recovery on Wall Street after US politicans appeared near to a temporary deal to avert a federal debt default and as Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies, calming volatile markets. (Read here)
Petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the third consecutive day on Thursday, sending retail rates to all-time high levels, with a "substantial" increase in the offing in coming days as international oil prices continued to rise. (Read here)
Whenever traditionally minded investors think they finally have their heads wrapped around cryptocurrencies’ role in financial markets, the digital asset class always seems to prove them wrong. The ink had barely dried on analysis pointing out that Bitcoin and stocks were moving in the same direction (downward) in September when that positive correlation quickly reversed this month. As it stands now, the S&P 500 is down about 5% from its last record on 2 September, while the biggest cryptocurrency is up 10%. The decoupling of Bitcoin and stocks could revive one of the longstanding promises of cryptocurrencies heralded by their proponents—that they can serve as a hedge to protect investment portfolios when equities sell off during times or turmoil.
Trica, a subsidiary of early-stage investment platform LetsVenture, has raised $3 million in seed funding round from Accel, LC Nueva AIF, Secocha Ventures and a clutch of angel investors, Moneycontrol has reported. The angel investors who took part in the funding round included Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, Cred founder Kunal Shah, BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover. Family offices of Pidilite's Apurva Parekh and DLF Group's Rahul Talwar also participated in the financing round.
The Reserve Bank of India is poised to leave its key interest rate unchanged for an eight straight meeting to support economic growth, while likely signaling readiness to unwind some pandemic-era stimulus to tackle inflation concerns. All 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of Wednesday expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to leave the repurchase rate at 4% on Friday. The big takeaway from the Reserve Bank of India, however, is likely to be any move to balance the huge liquidity overhang in the banking system, including possibly trimming a government bond-buying programme. (Bloomberg)
The three biggest money losers among large listings in 2021 are all Chinese, thanks to the country’s widening tech crackdown. Investors who bought Kuaishou Technology after the TikTok rival went public in Hong Kong have notched the widest peak-to-trough slump among global initial public offerings this year. The Chinese video app is down more than 80% since it hit a 17 February peak less than two weeks after it raised $5.4 billion in Hong Kong’s largest float in 2021. That is the largest plunge from a high among the 36 companies that raised more than $1.5 billion worldwide in 2021 from IPOs, Bloomberg data show. (Bloomberg)
Nifty has formed a lower top on a short term basis. It has also formed an engulfing top on daily charts, which has bearish connotations, believe stock market experts (Read here)
Nazara Technologies, TCS, and Srei are among stocks that were in the news on Wednesday. (Read here)
Oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs. US crude slid 0.43%, or 33 cents, to $77.10 a barrel after the market climbed on Wednesday to $79.78, the highest since November 2014. Brent crude 2 cents, to $81.06 a barrel. US crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week, the US Energy Information Administraion (EIA) said, against expectations for a modest dip of 418,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories also rose, while distillate inventories were down slightly. Global oil prices have jumped more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressure that could slow recovery from the covid-19 pandemic and impact consumer demand. Natural gas and coal prices have also climbed. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) said on Monday it would stick to its pact for a gradual increase in oil output, sending crude prices to multi-year highs.
Asian stocks opened steady Thursday after progress on the U.S. debt-ceiling impasse lifted equities on Wall Street. The dollar remained higher and Treasuries dipped as traders await key American jobs data. Shares advanced in Australia and South Korea, and fluctuated in Japan. US futures climbed after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 erased losses of more than 1% to close with gains on a possible deal to boost the debt ceiling into December. That would alleviate the immediate risk of a default but leave the political fight simmering in Washington. Investors remain on edge as they grapple with a panoply of risks, including monetary-policy tightening to tackle price pressures and the impact on Chinese growth of Beijing’s curbs on a debt-laden property sector. The global energy crunch is also unsettling markets: natural gas prices—up as much as 40% at one point—turned lower after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said the country is ready to help.
