Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down at preopen; Titan, Nykaa in focus

07 Oct 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Sensex goes into red at preopen; Titan, Dabur, Britannia, Nykaa stocks are in focus
07 Oct 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: Financials, autos and capital goods are likely to do well even in a weak market.
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "An important data which can influence markets globally is the US jobs data expected tonight. Paradoxically, good jobs numbers will be negative for markets since the Fed will have to continue with its hawkish stance if the economy continues to be strong. On the other hand, if the jobs data is weak the Fed might infer that the economy is slowing down and, therefore, may go slow on tightening. This would be good for equity markets. So, investors may wait and watch these developments. The fact that FIIs have stopped selling and have turned buyers, though in small quantities, is positive for markets. For FIIs now stocks are available only at high prices. So they will be careful while selling.
Financials, autos and capital goods are likely to do well even in a weak market. IT Q2 results may surprise on the upside."
07 Oct 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Billionaire Anil Agarwal to seek shareholders nod to tap Vedanta cash reserves
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. will seek shareholder approval next week for a plan that could shore up cash flow and help boost bonds due next year, even as credit markets signal longer-term concern about its debt. Shareholders of Indian unit Vedanta Ltd. will vote on October 11 on a company plan to move money out of its reserves and into its balance sheet. (Read More)
07 Oct 2022, 08:42 AM IST
India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia
India said it is testing samples of cough syrups produced by local manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals for export after the World Health Organization said its products were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia.
The deaths of 66 children in the West African country could deal a major blow to India's image as a "pharmacy of the world".
The WHO this week said laboratory analysis of four Maiden products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup - had confirmed "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury. (Reuters)
07 Oct 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Angel One's client base climbs 77.4% YoY in September’22 to reach 11.57 million
Fintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) added 0.39 million clients in September 2022, strengthening the client base to 11.57 million, a 77.4% YoY growth. The company’s Average Daily Turnover jumped to ₹13.74 trillion, a 116.4% YoY rise.
Angel One registered 90.54 million orders in September 2022, a 65.8% YoY increase. The company’s market share in overall retail equity turnover increased to 21.6%, a 133 bps YoY increase, and the average client funding book was at ₹15.39 billion, a 9.3% YoY increase.
Prabhakar Tiwari, chief growth officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “The consistent growth in our client base indicates that Angel One is on the right path, incorporating strategies to reach out to potential customers in Tier 2, 3, and beyond cities. "
Narayan Gangadhar, chief executive officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “It is quite apparent that digital players like us have led the growth in retail participation in India. He added, "We will continue to explore advanced technologies and ways to incorporate them into our systems."
07 Oct 2022, 08:11 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Titan, Britannia, Dabur, Nykaa, NTPC, HFCL, Ircon International, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Quess Corp
Indian benchmark indices closed once again in green on Thursday despite mixed global cues. The indices are expected to remain volatile today as investors maintain caution and are looking for signs of an economic downturn. (Read More)
07 Oct 2022, 08:01 AM IST
Nykaa forms alliance with Apparel Group for Gulf foray
Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa has forged a partnership with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group to sell beauty products in the Gulf region. The two partners will form a new entity to sell beauty products in the six GCC countries. (Read More)
07 Oct 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Electronics Mart India IPO: Latest GMP on last day of the issue
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) received 7.57 times subscription on the second day of offer on Thursday, after being fully subscribed on the first day on Tuesday. The three-day issue concludes on Friday, October 7, 2022.
As per market observers, Electronics Mart India shares' grey market premium (GMP) have remained steady at ₹34 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on the stock exchanges on Monday, October 17, 2022. (Read More)
07 Oct 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Yes Bank gets RBI nod for appointment of Prashant Kumar as MD and CEO
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Prashant Kumar as MD and CEO of Yes Bank for three years with effect from October 6, 2022.
Earlier in July this year, the alternate Board of the private sector lender had recommended to the Reserve Bank of India for its approval, the appointment of Kumar as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD &CEO) of the Bank for a period of three years.
"We would like to inform that RBI vide its letter dated October 6, 2022, has approved the appointment of Prashant Kumar as the MD &CEO of the Bank for a period of three years effective from today i.e. October 6, 2022," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (PTI)
07 Oct 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Gold jumps ₹497; silver slips ₹80
Gold prices jumped by ₹497 to ₹52,220 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a global rally in the metal and depreciation in the rupee, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹51,723 per 10 grams.
Silver, however, slipped by ₹80 to ₹61,605 per kg from ₹61,685 per kg.
The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 81.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a high volatility as rising crude oil prices weighed on the local unit. (PTI)
07 Oct 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Quess Corp divests stake in Simpliance for Rs120 crore
HR solutions company Quess Corp Ltd, will divest its stake in the digital risk and compliance services company, Simpliance Technologies Private Limited (Simpliance) to Aparajitha Corporate Services (Aparajitha) an HR compliance services company and its affiliates.
The deal is valued at an enterprise value of ₹120 crores, on a cash and debt free basis, subject to closing adjustments and fulfilment of conditions set out in the transaction document. (Read More)
07 Oct 2022, 07:32 AM IST
World Bank cuts India growth estimate by 1 percentage point
The World Bank on Thursday lowered its FY23 growth forecast for India by one percentage point to 6.5% from its June estimate in line with its downward revision for entire South Asia’s growth.
The multilateral agency lowered the regional growth to an average of 5.8% this year, a downward revision of one percentage point from the forecast it made in June, against a 7.8% growth in the year before when most countries were rebounding from the pandemic slump. (Read More)
07 Oct 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Sebi cancels Brickwork’s licence, orders wind-up by April
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday cancelled the licence of Brickwork Ratings, prohibited it from taking up new clients and directed it to wind up operations in six months, in the toughest regulatory action against any credit rating firm. The Sebi action followed successive lapses in the ratings of several issuers, including Welspun, IDFC First, Adani Rail.
The Sebi order listed various violations by Brickwork, including failure to document meetings with the management, lack of independent analysis of financial projections given by companies, delay in recognizing defaults and conflict of interest. Mint was the first to report on 12 October 2021 that the regulator has decided to revoke the licence of the Bengaluru-based company promoted by Canara Bank. (Read More)
07 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
FMCG sales remained subdued in Q2; cos expect recovery in coming months
The country's FMCG industry continued to face challenges of retail inflation and slowdown in rural areas in the second quarter but expects demand to improve in the second half of this fiscal.
Leading makers such as Marico, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) and Dabur in their quarterly updates said demand across categories in the industry continued to remain soft during the second quarter on account of continued impact on unprecedented inflation.
However, the companies expect that in the remaining two quarters of the fiscal, moderating inflation and the festive season should support consumption growth in the second half.
"With the moderation in inflationary pressures due to correction in commodity prices, and the monsoon largely being on track (apart for a few states), we expect consumption to improve in the second half of the year," GCPL said in its quarterly updates.
GCPL, which owns brands such as Good Knight, Hit, Cinthol and Protekt, expects a "mid-single-digit volume drop, with a low single-digit 3-year volume CAGR". (PTI)
07 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Rupee tanks 55 paise to close below 82 mark for 1st time on rate hike concerns
The rupee plunged by 55 paise to close at an all-time low of 82.17 against the US currency on Thursday due to a stronger dollar in overseas markets and firm crude oil prices.
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 level against the US greenback as heavy dollar demand from oil importers and growing expectations of a Fed rate hike weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 81.52, but pared all the gains later as the dollar extended gains.
During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.51 and a low of 82.17 against the greenback. The rupee finally settled at the day's lowest level of 82.17, showing a loss of 55 paise over the previous close. (PTI)
07 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Stocks close lower again on Wall Street, still up for week
A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week.
The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going. The benchmark index is up 4.4% for the week following its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.
The selling was widespread, with roughly 80% of the stocks in the S&P 500 ending in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.7%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks closed 0.6% lower.
Treasury yields gained ground and put more pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 3.81% from 3.75% late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.22% from 4.14% late Monday. (AP)