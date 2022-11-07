Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect strong opening; SGX Nifty in green

07 Nov 2022, 08:47 AM IST
BankBazaar.com to turn profitable in FY23; to go for IPO by next calendar: Founder CEO Adhil Shetty
BankBazaar.com, which eyes to become the most profitable co-branded credit card platform, expects to turn profitable this fiscal and plans to file for an IPO by the end of next year, founder and CEO Adhil Shetty said.
The company which started off as a loan comparing platform in 2008 is now majorly into co-branded credit card space, issuing two such cards in association with Yes Bank and RBL Bank.
In the second quarter of FY23, the company registered 85 per cent year-on-year growth in its top line, clocking a revenue of ₹170 crore. Company's credit card sales were up by 115 per cent in Q2.
"We are happy that we are growing profitably and we have delivered 85 per cent year-on-year top line growth in Q2FY23. We had annualised revenue of ₹170 crore (up by 85 per cent from a year ago) in Q2 and in August and September, both the months, we were EBITDA positive. (PTI)
Axis Securities recommendation on SIS: BUY with TP of ₹475
Axis Securities says, “International Business Struggles; Strong Market Penetration to Provide Growth"
SIS reported strong growth in Q2FY23 with revenue at ₹2,767 Cr, registering a growth of 3.3% QoQ. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter de-grew by 9.1% QoQ to ₹110 Cr, owing to the tepid international business. The company reported a net income of ₹66 Cr, declining 18% QoQ. Security Services in India exhibited a robust growth of 8.7% QoQ, driven by the rising demand for security guards and mandatory checkups. The company’s International Security Services declined by 3.6% QoQ and stood at ₹1,161 Cr, primarily owing to the decline from Covid-related contracts which were temporary in nature, and were only partially offset by the increase in revenues from existing customers and segments that had been hit by the pandemic. On a brighter note, the Facility Management business grew by 10.7% QoQ and stood at ₹471 Cr. Cash conversion remained high during Q2FY23 with OCF/EBITDA at 4.8%. We recommend a BUY rating on the stock and assign an 18x P/E multiple to its FY24E earnings of ₹28.4/share which gives a TP of ₹475/share, implying an upside of 15% from the CMP.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala adds this smallcap stock to portfolio, increases stake in 5 others in Q2FY23
As per the shareholding pattern on BSE, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has bought 42,50,000 equity shares or 7.91% in Singer India as of September 30, 2022. This would be a new addition to Jhunjhunwalas' portfolio.
On BSE, Singer India shares are around ₹69.80 apiece, down by 0.36% on Friday last week. The company's market cap is around ₹374.94 crore.
Established in 1851, Singer India has two major businesses namely sewing products and home appliances. The products are marketed under the brand name 'Singer' and 'Merritt' with a network across PAN India. (Read More)
Stocks to Watch: SBI, Reliance, Indigo, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Powergrid, Triveni Engineering, Sona BLW Precision, Bank of Baroda, Titan, Supreme Industries and Supreme Petrochem
Coal India, BPCL, India Cements, Paytm, PB Fintech, and Aditya Birla Capital will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today. (Read More)
More sugar export could be allowed after assessing domestic production: Food Ministry
The government, which has allowed export of 6 million tonne of sugar till May 31 of the ongoing 2022-23 season, on Sunday said it could consider allowing more export after periodic assessment of the domestic production.
A food ministry notification issued on November 5 said export quota of 6 million tonne has been permitted from November 1 till May 31, 2023 with an option for millers to export on their own or through exporters or swap with domestic sale quota.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said the export quota has been fixed based on the available initial estimates of sugarcane production in the country. (PTI)
Jio proposes to deposit ₹3,720 crore in escrow account to acquire RCom's tower, fibre assets
Telecom operator Jio has proposed to deposit ₹3,720 crore in an escrow account to complete the acquisition of Reliance Infratel which is undergoing a liquidation process.
Billionaire Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani-run Jio placed the bid of ₹3,720 crore in November 2019 to acquire tower and fibre asset of a debt-ridden subsidiary of his younger brother Anil Ambani-managed firm Reliance Communications.
Jio's subsidiary Reliance Projects and Property Management Services in an application before NCLT last month said that the company is committed to and is willing to implement the resolution plan of Reliance Infratel, which was approved by the committee of creditors earlier.
Jio said the delay in the acquisition of RITL (Reliance Infratel Ltd) assets due to inter-creditor disputes will deteriorate the value of assets. (PTI)
Fusion Microfinance IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details here
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Fusion Micro Finance was subscribed 2.95 times on Friday, the last day of subscription. The ₹1,104-crore IPO received bids for 6,30,36,040 shares against 2,13,75,525 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.
The quota meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 8.59 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors category was subscribed 1.38 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 51 per cent. (Read More)
Bikaji Foods IPO subscribed 1.48 times on Day 2
The initial share-sale of Bikaji Foods International was subscribed 1.48 times on the second day of offer on Friday.
The ₹881.22-crore IPO received bids for 3,04,44,000 shares against 2,06,36,790 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.33 times, non-institutional investors received 1.42 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota got subscribed 3 per cent.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a pure Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of up to 2,93,73,984 equity shares.
The price range for the offer is at ₹285-300 a share.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd has mobilised ₹262 crore from anchor investors.
The company's initial share-sale will conclude on November 7. (PTI)
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Asked about intraday trading stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher two stocks to buy today. Here we list out details in regard to those Vaishali Parekh recommendations:
1] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹425, target ₹444, stop loss ₹418; and
2] Tata Steel: Buy at ₹104, target ₹109, stop loss ₹102.
Prabhudas Lilladher experts went on to add that Bank Nifty once again witnessed a stagnant rangebound move slightly underperforming the Nifty index moving within a tight range for quite some time with support also maintained near 40,800 levels. The support for the day is seen at 18,000 while the resistance is seen at 18,250 mark. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40,800 to 41,800 levels. (Read More)
Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow on Gurunanak Jayanti
On account of the Gurunanak Jayanti festival falling on 8th November 2022, there will be no action on Dalal Street on Tuesday. Trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended for the entire session on Tuesday, 8th November 2022.
As per the list of stock market holidays 2022, which is available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment on Tuesday. (Read More)
Leap India plans IPO to raise ₹1,000 crore
Logistics firm Leap India Pvt Ltd aims to raise nearly ₹1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The public offer will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale, people aware of the matter said requesting anonymity.
The company will use the net proceeds from the IPO for capital expenditure.
“There are various private equity players that plan to partially exit through the IPO," said one of the persons mentioned above. “The company is yet to appoint bankers," this person said. (Read More)
DCX Systems IPO share allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status online
Share allocation of DCX Systems Limited's initial public offering (IPO) can be announced any time today as the tentative DCX Systems IPO allotment date is 7th November 2022 i.e. today. After a strong response by investors during three days of bidding from 31st October to 2nd November 2022, the grey market has remained highly bullish on the public issue worth ₹500 crore. According to market observers DCX Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹75. So, DCX Systems' share price has remained unchanged in the grey market for the last two days. (Read More)
Triveni Engineering Q2 profit jumps manifold to ₹1,388 cr; board okays up to ₹800 cr share buyback
Sugar firm Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd on Saturday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated profit to ₹1,387.76 crore for the quarter ended September on one-off gains.
Its net profit stood at ₹92.47 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹1,483.33 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,163.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
"The company has divested its entire stake of 21.85 per cent in the associate company, Triveni Turbine Ltd, and accordingly exceptional income of ₹1,401.20 crore has been recognized," the filing said. (PTI)
IndiGo Q2 loss widens to ₹1,583.34 cr on higher expenses; eyes international expansion
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a widening of loss to ₹1,583.34 crore for the September quarter due to higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss.
The airline, also the world's seventh largest in terms of daily departures, reported a loss of ₹381.8 crore, excluding the foreign exchange loss of ₹1,201.5 crore, in the latest quarter under review.
With increasing competition and Air India being revived under the ownership of Tatas, IndiGo is also looking at expanding its international operations.
There is a strong recovery in all segments and IndiGo is expected to be operationally profitable in the third quarter but there are supply chain issues that have resulted in the grounding of planes, according to senior executives at the airline. (PTI)
With ₹14,752 cr net, SBI beats RIL to become most profitable company in Q2
The country's largest lender State Bank of India has become country's most profitable firm with a consolidated net income of ₹14,752 crore in the September quarter of FY23, thus surpassing Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, which reported net earnings of ₹13,656 crore.
State Bank of India's (SBI) reported net profit ₹13,265 crore on a standalone basis, beating Reliance Industries which remained the most profitable corporate for decades, by a wider margin as Reliance took a hit of ₹4,039 crore in windfall tax on its exports during the quarter. (Read More)
Attero to expand recycling capacity, plans IPO in 2025
Electronic waste recycling company Attero Recycling is planning an initial public offering in 2025, chief executive officer and co-founder Nitin Gupta said.
The company is still discussing whether to list shares in India or abroad as it also has major international plans, Gupta said in an interview.
“2025 is when we are planning to go public. The fact is that we are an extremely high-growth company, profit-generating and cashflow-generating, and even from the ESG perspective, the firm has great credentials for an IPO, and we are on track to do that in 2025," he said.
Reliance to buy Metro AG’s India biz for €500 million
Reliance Industries is set to acquire German retailer Metro AG’s Cash & Carry business in India in a deal estimated at around €500 million ( ₹4,060 crore), industry sources said.
The deal includes 31 wholesale distribution centres, land banks and other assets owned by Metro Cash & Carry, they said.
This is going to help Reliance Retail, the country’s largest retailer, expand its presence in the B2B segment.
Discussion between billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Metro was going on for the past few months and last week the German parent firm agreed to the offer from Reliance Retail, they added.
Wall Street rallies on Friday, in fits and starts, after jobs report
Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after seeing an even bigger rally from the morning disappear completely, only to recover at the end of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% after veering from a gain of 610 points to a loss of 62, while the Nasdaq composite added 1.3%.
The latest set of gyrations in what's already been a wild year for markets followed a U.S. government report showing the unemployment rate ticked higher in October, employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier and gains for workers' wages slowed a touch. (AP)