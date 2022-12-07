Stock Market LIVE: Indices to remain under pressure at start; SGX Nifty in red

07 Dec 2022, 07:49 AM IST
India's coal production surges 11.66 pc to 76 mt in Nov
India's total coal production increased 11.66 per cent to 75.87 million tonne (mt) during November 2022 from 67.94 mt in November 2021, according to a statement from the ministry of coal.
According to the latest figures of the ministry, during November 2022, Coal India (CIL) registered a growth of 12.82 per cent, whereas Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) and captive mines /others registered a growth of 7.84 per cent and 6.87 per cent, respectively.
Of the top 37 mines in coal production as many as 24 mines produced more than 100 per cent and production of five mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent, the ministry's statement added. (ANI)
07 Dec 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Vedanta to raise up to ₹500 cr via debentures
Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it is considering raising up to ₹500 crore through debentures.
Oil-to-metals conglomerate will raise the amount in one or more tranches.
"The company proposes to offer rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to ₹500 crore in one or more tranches and in this regard, is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on Friday," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE. (PTI)
07 Dec 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Bollywood to end 2022 with less than 50% of pre-covid mark
The Hindi film box office has finally picked up some steam in the past few weeks with three films—Uunchai, Bhediya and Drishyam 2—managing decent openings by crossing the ₹100 crore mark. The breather comes after months of lacklustre performance in theatres by big and small Bollywood films alike.
But trade experts said this handful of hits along with the bet on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, releasing later this month, will still result in a below-par 2022 for Bollywood, likely to be less than half pre-covid collections. (Read More)
07 Dec 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Iran halts imports of Indian tea, rice in likely retaliation
Iran has abruptly stopped importing Indian tea and rice in a likely retaliation for India curbing some fruits from Iran, two government officials said. This comes as a surprise as Iran is a top market for both products from India.
“It could be a retaliatory stance against India not taking their kiwis and peaches. This information is mostly coming from the trade channels and not from diplomatic channels; so it could be a trade-related measure. But Iran blocking Indian rice is highly unusual, as Indian rice is much cheaper than rice coming from other countries; so, there is a very strong political undertone to it too," one of the two officials cited above said on the condition of anonymity. (Read More)
07 Dec 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Apple to design 'Made-in-America' chips; Tim Cook says, 'marks a new era of...'
Reducing the reliance on Asia-based manufacturing, Apple Inc will now be building chips in the US, confirmed CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Cook announced, "Apple silicon unlocks a new level of performance for our users. And soon, many of these chips can be stamped Made in America". The iPhone maker will be building chips in the US for the first time in nearly a decade. Cook said Apple will expand its relationship with TSMC which already produces chips for the iPhone maker. The plant, scheduled to be operational in 2024, will make a more advanced chip than initially announced. (Read More)
07 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Rupee dives 65 paise to over 1-month low of 82.5 against dollar
The rupee declined by 65 paise to close at over one-month low of 82.50 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to heavy selling pressure in domestic equities and rising crude prices in the overseas markets.
In addition, investors remained concerned over continued foreign capital outflows ahead of the RBI's policy announcement on Wednesday, forex dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 81.94, then slipped further to end at 82.50, registering a fall of 65 paise. During the day, the local unit witnessed an intraday high of 81.94 and a low of 82.63.
In the previous session on Monday, the rupee had settled down by 52 paise at 81.85 against the dollar. (PTI)
07 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Vodafone Idea in talks with ATC for extending OCD issuance of Rs1,600 crore
Vodafone Idea has initiated discussions with American Tower Corp to extend the preferential issue of optionally convertible debentures to the tower provider after Vodafone Idea's shareholder approval for the issuance lapsed.
The issuance was contingent on the conversion by the government of interest from deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum dues of ₹16,000 crore owed by the company into equity shares, which has not taken place, the No 2 carrier told exchanges on Tuesday. (Read More)
07 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
RBI set to raise rates; outlook on growth, inflation in focus
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen raising its key lending rate by 35 basis points on Wednesday as inflation continues to stay above its tolerance band but markets will be looking to its outlook on growth and prices for direction.
A strong two-thirds majority in a Reuters poll said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation, which slowed to 6.77% in October but has stayed above the upper end of the RBI's 2-6% tolerance band all year. (Read More)
07 Dec 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stocks fall again on Tuesday, extending recent losses, amidst talks of recession in 2023
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, extending the market's recent string of losses, as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, its fourth straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 2%.
Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2.5%, Disney slid 3.8% and AutoZone dropped 2.8%.
Investors are closely watching economic data and company announcements to get a better sense of how the economy is handling stubbornly hot inflation. They are also trying to determine whether inflation is easing at a pace that will allow the Fed to ease up on interest rate increases. The Fed's policy risks hitting the brakes on the economy too hard and sending it into a recession. (AP)